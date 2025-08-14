Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Completes Fully Subscribed Life Offering

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3)is pleased to announce that is has issued a total of 15,000,000 units at price of $0.10 per unit under its LIFE Offering detailed in its June 30, 2025 news release, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the offering the Company paid cash finder's fees of $43,062.

The Units were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions. The warrants, and any shares issued on exercise of the warrants are subject to a contractual hold period expiring four months from the closing date of the offering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the intended use of funds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Troy Minerals
Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the submission of a drilling permit application for the Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia. This key milestone supports Troy's strategic plan to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a revenue-generating mining operation, with production anticipated in the near term

The permit application details a comprehensive drilling program, requesting approval for a program involving up to 34 drill holes in 2025, totaling approximately 1,700 meters of drilling in the first year, and an additional 20 holes planned in subsequent years, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 meters over the proposed five-year period, with provisions for additional exploration activities as needed. This phased approach enables Troy to methodically advance the Table Mountain project, ensuring alignment with both operational goals and market demand.

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

×