Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Production, Highlighted by Accelerated Payback and Increased Production

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Production, Highlighted by Accelerated Payback and Increased Production

Successful Production and Completion of 4 Workovers, Marks a Major Milestone in Trillion's Strategic Perforation Program, Increasing Gas Production Capacity at the Black Sea Asset


Trillion Energy International Inc.(“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

SASB revitalization program is off to a great start having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production. In first phase of workover all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca platform was perforated including three long reach deviated gas wells Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 wells and the recompleted legacy well Akcakoca-3, all drilled in the 2022/2023 program. The wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX.

South Akcakoca-2 has been producing for 36 days, stabilizing at approximately 2.75 MMcf/d. Guluc-2 has produced for over three weeks with an average production of 2.0 MMcf/d and now produces at a stable rate of about 1.25 MMcf/d. West Akcakoca-1 has produced an average of 0.60 MMcf/d for over two weeks with some irregularities and has not yet stabilized. Akcakoca-3 was perforated and although gas flow did not initially occur the well head pressure (“WHP”) has steadily increased from 100 psi to 478 psi and is therefore anticipated to start producing soon.

Gas production from the Akcakoca Platform has averaged 4.6 MMcf/d since the perforation program concluded.

CEO Arthur Halleran stated:

“The wells on the Akcakoca Platform have been completed successfully with gas production and WHP continuing to increase. This early return on our investment is a clear indicator of the field’s robust production potential. The results are very positive, giving us good indications that decreasing the production tubing size from 4 ½” to 2 3/8” using velocity strings, should stabilize gas production at the targeted rates.”

Trillion also announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 8,800,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.14 per share for a five-year term expiring August 12, 2029. The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About the Company
Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company has a 50% interest in 3 oil exploration blocks in S.E. Türkiye. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

Contact
Arthur Halleran, Chief Executive Officer
Brian Park, Vice President of Finance
1-778-819-1585
e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com;
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022 and updated January 31 2023.

Source

cse:tcfotcqb:trleffrankfurt:z62cse stocksoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2431

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has now approved the Company's proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") and an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Alvopetro is authorized to repurchase up to 2,953,044 common shares, representing 8.1% of the common shares outstanding as of August 12, 2024 and 10% of Alvopetro's "public float", over the period commencing on August 13, 2024 and ending on the earlier of: August 12, 2025 or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Company's election. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSXV, the OTCQX and any alternate trading systems in Canada on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Company may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. A maximum of 5% of Alvopetro's common shares outstanding may be purchased on the OTCQX during the twelve-month term of the NCIB. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.  During the Company's previous normal course issuer bid, which ran from January 6, 2023 until January 5, 2024 (the "Prior NCIB"), the Company purchased 4,600 of its common shares. The weighted average price paid per common share in the Prior NCIB was C$6.76 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1.044 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 58,028,337 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. The Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100% owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 12 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces July 2024 sales volumes, updated natural gas pricing under our long-term gas sales agreement, an intention to launch a share buyback program under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . We will host a live webcast to discuss Q2 2024 results on Thursday August 8, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Moab Minerals: Advancing a Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets in Tanzania

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing

Positive results from Phase 2 Sleep Signal Analysis for Current Major Depressive Episode (SAMDE) Study

Related News

Uranium Investing

Moab Minerals: Advancing a Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets in Tanzania

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Gold Investing

Proposed Consolidation of Capital

Tungsten Investing

Formation of Joint Venture Molyhil Project, Northern Territory

diamond investing

Burgundy Concludes Reclamation Surety Bonds Agreement

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

×