Trident Resources Provides Information on Annual General Meeting Proxy Circular

Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (" Trident " or the " Company ")  announces that, due to the Canada Postal Strike, there is a delay in the mailing of the Company's proxy circular and related documents pertaining to the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting ") of the shareholders to be held virtually on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the hour of 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

The Company advises that the documents may be found under the Company's profile on Sedar+ or on the Company's website at https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/investors/agm/ .   Additionally, shareholders may contact the Company directly at kpladson@sentinelmarket.com to request the meeting material and to register votes via proxy. While shareholders may vote at the Meeting, they are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting, of which voting cut off is at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting via Zoom at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83293488236?pwd=ptEg5CGZaaq6MSlbDQO3WhVcT1QS4h.1
Meeting ID: 832 9348 8236
Passcode: 623764

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com


NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements.  Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

