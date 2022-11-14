Base MetalsInvesting News

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, further to the October 6, 2022 press release of the Company, the Judicial Tribunal of Commerce in Burkina Faso has granted an order providing for the liquidation of the Company's 90%-owned subsidiary Nantou Mining Burkina Faso S.A. ("Nantou Mining"). A liquidator has been appointed by the Judicial Tribunal and notice of such appointment is expected to be published in local newspapers in accordance with applicable laws and the terms of the liquidation order. The liquidator has assumed responsibility for the management of the affairs of Nantou Mining and Trevali no longer exercises operational control over Nantou Mining or the Perkoa mine. Further information will be communicated to affected parties by the liquidator in accordance with applicable legislation.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

No Filing of Financial Statements or Related Management Disclosure and Analysis Going Forward

Trevali also announced that it did not, and will not, file its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certifications by the filing deadline of November 14, 2022 and is therefore in default of its requirements under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings , as applicable.

The Company had previously advised the British Columbia Securities Commission, as well as FTI Consulting Inc., the court-appointed monitor in Trevali's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), that due to financial and operational constraints, the Company will not be able to continue with its prescribed public markets disclosure going forward. Trevali and the Monitor intend to keep stakeholders and the public updated about Trevali's financial status through filings and other reports filed as part of the CCAA proceedings.

All inquiries regarding the CCAA proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to the judicial liquidation process in Burkina Faso, including the conduct of such liquidation proceeding; and the CCAA proceedings of the Company, including the provision of financial and other information with respect to the Company during such proceeding.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

Trevali Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Trevali announces Annual General Meeting results

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Latin America. Its project consists of Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America, with a primary focus on silver and zinc, but also including lead and copper. The company has one producing project, the Zimapan Mine and two exploration properties in its mineral property portfolio, the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Mexico.

Trevali Receives Court Approval of Interim Financing; Announces Extension of CCAA Stay of Proceedings

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali Corp." or the "Company") announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"), on application of the Company as well as its wholly owned subsidiary Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. ("Trevali NB" and, together with Trevali Corp., "Trevali"), made in Trevali's ongoing Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ( Canada ) ("CCAA") proceedings has conditionally authorized and empowered the Company to obtain and borrow up to the maximum principal amount of US$16.5 million pursuant to an interim financing tranche (the "DIP Tranche") to be made available to Trevali Corp. pursuant to the terms of an amendment (the "Fifth Amendment") to the existing credit facility extended to the Company under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated August 6, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement") between the Company, as borrower, the Bank of Nova Scotia as administrative agent (the "Administrative Agent"), and lenders party thereto (the "Interim Lenders"). The DIP Tranche shall be on the terms and be subject to the conditions set forth in the Credit Agreement as amended by the Fifth Amendment on the terms agreed to between Trevali and the Administrative Agent. The Approval of the DIP Tranche is conditional upon the execution by the Company (with the consent of the FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (the "Monitor")), the Administrative Agent and the Interim Lenders of the Fifth Amendment on the terms agreed to between Trevali and the Administrative Agent.

Tinka Drills 6 Metres Grading 19% Zinc at Ayawilca, Expands Tin Zone

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for five holes in the Company's ongoing 2022 drill program at the Ayawilca project in Central Peru. Results reported are for three resource extension holes at South Ayawilca (A22-192, 194 and 195), and two exploration holes at Central Ayawilca (A22-190 and 191). Results are pending for two holes (A22-193 and 196) and the eighth drill hole in the program, A22-197, is in progress. Approximately 10 to 12 more drill holes are planned in the zinc resource definition program

Drill hole A22-195 returned very high-grade zinc results (6 metres grading 18.8% zinc) within a repeated section of favourable limestone, approximately 10 metres below the main contact with the basement phyllite. This high-grade zinc discovery is expected to extend the Zinc Zone indicated resource at South Ayawilca by around 60 metres to the northeast, with mineralization remaining open in that direction. Previous holes in the vicinity may have been stopped prematurely and did not test the lateral continuity of the repeated limestone in the basement.

Trevali Announces Application for Judicial Liquidation of 90%-Owned Burkina Faso Subsidiary; Extension of CCAA Stay of Proceedings

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced that its 90%-owned subsidiary Nantou Mining Burkina Faso S.A. ("Nantou Mining") has filed an application for liquidation with the Judicial Tribunal of Commerce in Burkina Faso . Under applicable Burkinabe law, a liquidator is expected to be appointed by the Judicial Tribunal in the coming days, and such liquidator will assume responsibility for the management of the affairs of Nantou Mining.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Upon appointment, the liquidator will carry out or exercise, as applicable, all acts, rights, and obligations of Nantou Mining, and will be required to perform all acts necessary for the preservation of Nantou Mining's rights against its debtors and creditors.

Nantou Mining's liquidity position has deteriorated significantly in the months following the flooding event that occurred at its Perkoa Mine on April 16, 2022 . This, together with the substantial funding requirements to carry out a restart of operations and the continued geopolitical uncertainty in Burkina Faso , including the coup d'état carried out on September 30, 2022 , has resulted in Nantou Mining being unable to restart operations at the Perkoa Mine at this time, or to effectively carry on its business or meet its obligations as they become due.

The Perkoa Mine had been previously placed into care and maintenance to preserve the value of the mineral resource and mine assets and protect the environment in the mine's vicinity while Nantou Mining explored its available options, before ultimately determining that it was necessary to proceed with the application for judicial liquidation. Employees dedicated to environmental compliance and general maintenance activities at the mine site will continue, while the majority of the approximate 350-person workforce was terminated and paid severance entitlements.

Funds remain on deposit in a segregated environmental reclamation fund administered by the Government of Burkina Faso in order to support future closure and reclamation work. Funds have also been placed in trust to fund a financial settlement with the families of the workers that died in the flooding event on April 16, 2022 .

Following appointment of the liquidator, further information will be communicated to affected parties in accordance with applicable legislation.

CCAA proceedings

Pursuant to the Initial Order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), the Company obtained protection from its creditors for an initial period of ten (10) days (the "Stay Period") and FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as monitor of the Company (in such capacity, the "Monitor"). The Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") issued an order in August approving an initial extension of the Stay Period until October 6, 2022. The Court has today issued an order for a second extension of the Stay Period until October 18, 2022.

All inquiries regarding the CCAA proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

His news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to the judicial liquidation process in Burkina Faso , including the appointment of a liquidator by the judicial tribunal and the conduct of such liquidation proceeding, the placing of the Perkoa Mine on care and maintenance and the activities to be carried out during such care and maintenance program. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the judicial liquidation of Nantou Mining and the care and maintenance program at the Perkoa Mine. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the filing of the application for judicial liquidation by Nantou Mining; the placement of the Perkoa mine into a care and maintenance program; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Trevali Announces Director Resignations

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that Jill Gardiner and Jeane Hull have each resigned as directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation) (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Russell Ball will remain on the Company's board of directors going forward to support the Company's ongoing restructuring efforts.

All inquiries regarding the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the CCAA proceedings and creditor protection and the restructuring process, including the outcome thereof. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

