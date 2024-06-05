Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Treasury Metals Announces Filing of Annual and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement

Treasury Metals Announces Filing of Annual and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement

Highlights:

  • Treasury Metals is holding its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
  • The Special Committee and Board of Directors of the Company Unanimously Recommend that Shareholders Vote FOR the matters relating to the Arrangement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.
  • Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on June 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

Treasury Metals Inc. ( TSX: TML; OTCQX: TSRMF ) (" Treasury Metals " or the " Company ") announces that it has filed its notice of annual and special meeting of shareholders, management information circular (the " Circular ") and related materials (together, the " Meeting Materials ") with securities regulators. The Circular contains information regarding the annual and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shareholders "), to be held on Wednesday June 26, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, located at Suite 3200, Bay Adelaide Centre North Tower, 40 Temperance Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On May 1, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the common shares of Blackwolf (" Blackwolf Shares ") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Each Blackwolf shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.607 of a common share (the " Arrangement Shares ") in the capital of the Company for each Blackwolf Share held. The Arrangement will combine the two companies to advance the Company's Goliath Gold Complex Project in Ontario towards production with a strengthened leadership, balance sheet and capital markets team.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other things: (1) the issuance of the Arrangement Shares, (2) the issuance of common shares pursuant to a concurrent non-brokered flow-through financing, (3) the continuance of the Company into British Columbia; (4) the election of non-Arrangement and post-Arrangement boards of directors; and (5) non-Arrangement and Arrangement omnibus equity incentive plans of the Company, all as set forth in greater detail in the Circular (collectively, the " Shareholder Resolutions ").

Board Recommendation

The board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), based in part on the fairness opinion that the special committee of directors of the Board (the " Special Committee ") received from RwE Growth Partners, Inc., and the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, unanimously determined that the Arrangement is fair to the Shareholders and is in the best interest of the Company, and unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Shareholder Resolutions . The determination of the Special Committee and the Board is based on various factors described more fully in the Circular.

Shareholders who hold shares as of the record date of May 21, 2024 will be eligible to vote. Voting instructions are included in the Circular, and eligible Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on June 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time). The Meeting Materials can be found online at https://treasurymetals.com/investors/annual-meeting-of-shareholders/ and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the Circular, which has been mailed to Shareholders.

About Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada. Treasury's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. For information on the Goliath Gold Complex, refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, entitled "Goliath Gold Complex – NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study" and dated March 27, 2023 with an effective date of February 22, 2023, led by independent consultants Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. The technical report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.treasurymetals.com .

Contact :

Jeremy Wyeth
President & CEO
Orin Baranowsky
CFO
Treasury Metals Inc.
T: +1 416-214-4654;  Toll-free: +1-855-664-4654
Email: ir@treasurymetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, expected timing and completion of the Arrangement; the strengths, characteristics and expected benefits and synergies of the Arrangement; receipt of court approval; approval of the Arrangement by Blackwolf securityholders and Treasury Metals shareholders; obtaining TSX and TSXV acceptance to complete the Arrangement; the expected delisting of Blackwolf shares from the TSXV; the composition of the post-Arrangement board and management team of the combined company; completion of the proposed consolidation; expectations regarding the potential benefits and synergies of the Arrangement and the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, including integrating the companies or the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities; expectations relating to costs; expectations regarding financial strength, free cash flow generation, trading liquidity, and capital markets profile; expectations regarding future exploration and development, growth potential for Treasury Metals' and Blackwolf's operations; availability of the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the United States Securities Act of 1933 to the securities issuable in the Arrangement; the companies' assessments of, and expectations for, future business activities and operating performance; expectations regarding the completion of the concurrent financing on substantially the same terms announced or at all; exploration and production for precious metals; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resource, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits may be derived therefrom and accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Treasury Metals Inc.TML:CATSX:TMLGold Investing
TML:CA
Treasury Metals and Blackwolf Announce Upsize to Concurrent Financing

Treasury Metals and Blackwolf Announce Upsize to Concurrent Financing

Treasury Metals Inc. ( TSX: TML; OTCQX: TSRMF ) (" Treasury " or " TML ") and Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (TSXV:BWCG; OTCQB: BWCGF) ( " Blackwolf " or " BWCG ") are pleased to announce that, further to the press release on May 2, 2024, which announced the combination of the two companies, that the Concurrent Financing of TML has been upsized from $4 million to up to $6.4 million. Frank Giustra will be the lead order, subscribing for $2 million.

Jeremy Wyeth, President and CEO of Treasury Metals, commented, "With continued support from large shareholders to execute upon our pending exploration plan, we are confident in the potential to make additional discoveries to augment the mine plan. The Concurrent Financing will provide us with 18 months of continued exploration activity. We believe we are in a good position to drive strategic growth moving through this transaction with BWCG into the summer and beyond."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE IN RESPECT OF DISPOSITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TREASURY METALS INC.

EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE IN RESPECT OF DISPOSITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TREASURY METALS INC.

First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining") announces today that on May 6, 2024 it disposed of 4,539,000 common shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (" Treasury ") at a price of $0.22 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " Transaction ").

First Mining Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)

Immediately prior to the Transaction, First Mining owned 20,000,311 common shares of Treasury, representing approximately 10.69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Treasury (calculated on a non-diluted basis). Immediately following the Transaction, First Mining held beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, an aggregate of 15,461,311 common shares of Treasury, representing approximately 8.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Treasury (calculated on a non-diluted basis). Accordingly, First Mining is no longer a "reporting insider" of Treasury, as such term is defined under applicable securities laws, as First Mining has fallen below the 10% reporting threshold.

In the future, First Mining may acquire additional securities of Treasury or dispose of such securities subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues , which also requires a report to be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws (the " Early Warning Report "). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under First Mining's and Treasury's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Treasury was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario . Treasury's head office is located at 15 Toronto St., Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario , M5C 2E3, Canada . Treasury's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia . First Mining's head office is located at Suite 2070 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia , V6E 4A2.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-warning-press-release-in-respect-of-disposition-of-common-shares-of-treasury-metals-inc-302137493.html

SOURCE First Mining Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/07/c5698.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

79north Enters into Letter of Intent With Miata Metals for Proposed Takeover

79North Inc. (CSE: JQ) (" 79North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI ") with arm's length party, Miata Metals Corp. (" Miata ") pursuant to which Miata proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 79North (the " Acquisition ").

Transaction Terms

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JQ

Trading resumes in:

Company: 79North Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees have Withdrawn Notices of Termination under Change of Control and Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received notices (the " Rescission Notices ") from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they have rescinded their Terminating Notices (as defined below), will continue their employment relationship with the Company and direct that their respective portions of the Change of Control Payment (as defined below), totaling approximately $2.47 million, be returned to the Company from trust.

Terminating Employees and Change of Control Payments

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Peloton Closes the Final Tranche of an Over-subscribed Financing for Lithium Exploration in Northern Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

June 5, 2024, London, Ontario TheNewswire Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second, and final tranche, of an over-subscribed financing with total proceeds of $1,022,518 (the "Financing"). The Financing was over-subscribed by 70% from the original $600,000 sought. The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund its summer exploration program and for working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Signal Gold Begins Drilling at the Western Extension of Goldboro, Targeting Increased Mineral Resources

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce exploration drilling has commenced on the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro", or the "Project"). The drill program, which comprises up to 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, is designed to extend near-surface mineral resources immediately west of the existing Goldboro Deposit (Exhibit A and B). Geological modelling of the gold mineralization identified in 2023 indicates the potential to delineate additional open-pit Mineral Resources, and the potential for further gold discoveries. Initial drilling of the first two drill holes has successfully intersected gold mineralization with 5 occurrences of visible gold as well as intersecting the host structure and associated alteration. Assays are pending for all samples collected to date

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY PUBLISHES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND UPDATED ASSET HANDBOOK

GOLD ROYALTY PUBLISHES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND UPDATED ASSET HANDBOOK

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report and Asset Handbook.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented, "Our 2023 Sustainability Report and updated Asset Handbook highlight Gold Royalty's exceptional growth and the Company's exciting outlook ahead. 2023 through to the beginning of this year have been transformational for the Company as our recent acquisitions supplement the cash flow of our cornerstone development stage assets. Not only have we bolstered the strength of our portfolio, but we have done so while remaining steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and responsible resource development. This is evident through the Borborema transaction in December 2023 , where Gold Royalty committed up to $300,000 in sustainability-linked contributions to Aura Minerals to benefit communities where their project is located. This is a novel practice we aim to incorporate in our future project financing transactions. We are pleased to share these reports with our investors and stakeholders and we are confident they will assist you in understanding the fundamental value of our assets and our commitment to building a sustainable long-term business."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

