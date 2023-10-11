Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Transparency, Accountability, Commitment: Three Non-Negotiables for Responsible Business

Executives are faced with a tremendous obligation - to employees, communities, and shareholders - and an unparalleled opportunity.

Medtronic

Torod B. Neptune, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Medtronic

Businesses face rapidly growing, and often contradictory, expectations regarding their role in society. Alongside calls to do more to address deeply rooted societal issues are opposing voices telling companies to "stay in their lane." Without clear values as a guide, brands find themselves at an impasse, unsure if they should stay the course or take the next exit.

We can debate if these expectations are fair. In most cases, I'd argue they are. Business wields indisputable power to improve circumstances for people and our planet while making a fair profit. At Medtronic we talk about these responsibilities openly, from our Mission written 60 years ago, to our sustainability report published today. (You can read highlights here.)

Expectations won't diminish anytime soon, and it's not just external stakeholders applying pressure. A Glassdoor study of job seekers found 86% "would not consider working for a company with bad social standing." An Edelman survey of more than 200 Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 1000 Chief Communications Officers revealed employees are "putting the most pressure on companies to act on social issues" (61%); ahead of regulators, investors, and NGOs.

Navigating these divergent expectations is no small challenge. Executives are faced with a tremendous obligation - to employees, communities, and shareholders - and an unparalleled opportunity. How can leaders chart a path forward? Transparency, accountability, and commitment - what I consider the three non-negotiables of responsible business.

Transparency

The era where any company can simply call itself responsible is behind us - today, business must prove it. Unfortunately, economic anxiety, disinformation, and increased polarization have eroded trust in institutions, and left people feeling vulnerable. As a result, brands are facing increased scrutiny, and the need to build trust is more urgent. Per a special report from Edelman, 71% percent of consumers say, "it is more important to trust the brands I buy or use today than in the past."

At its core, transparency is about building trust. It's being open and honest, telling people what they can expect, and how your business is upholding its promises. Transparency is easy when the news is good, but even more important when a business falls short. In those honest moments businesses can build trust and even attract new partners and allies who understand goals most worthy of our time and effort are often the hardest to accomplish.

This is one reason Medtronic publishes an annual sustainability report and annual inclusion, diversity, and equity report. Through these reports and other channels, we share stories, document our progress, and acknowledge where we need to do more.

Accountability

Transparency means more when tied to clear goals. Perhaps you've heard "measure what matters" or read John Doerr's book of the same title. Setting clear targets sends a signal about what matters to a company and provides a framework to publicly hold businesses accountable.

This is simply good business. Research shows consumers are more likely to buy from brands that commit to taking actions like improving access to healthcare (7 times more likely), addressing climate change (5 times more likely), and ending racism (4.5 times more likely). But consumers also want action.

Aligning with leading reporting frameworks and standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) helps us demonstrate accountability for our impact and share it with our stakeholders. Medtronic also ties our business operations to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing the collective power of the private and public sectors to address the world's greatest challenges.

Commitment

In recent years, business has faced criticism for talking too much and not doing enough, on societal issues ranging from racial justice to climate change and income inequality. These are deeply rooted, systemic issues that have been compounding for centuries. Meaningful progress will take years and is possible only through collective action.

This doesn't excuse business from inaction. I can't think of a single brand that can't have a positive impact by being conscious of how it conducts its day-to-day business. A responsible business recognizes its power and influence - and uses both accordingly.

Medtronic has built our commitments into how we operate. We're doing business with diverse suppliers that reflect the communities we serve, which in turn bolsters their business and local economies. We're leveraging our expertise in healthcare technology to improve healthcare access for underserved communities around the world - including significant investments in Medtronic LABS. And, recognizing innovation is only possible with a diverse and engaged workforce, we're ensuring our hiring and other workforce practices reflect that.

Change is constant, and expectations of companies continue to evolve. I believe that's a good thing - for our brands and all our stakeholders. There will likely be rough waters as business continues to navigate its role, but staying focused on transparency, accountability, and commitment will help all of us chart a path forward.

Follow Torod Neptune on LinkedIn for additional insights and commentary:https://www.linkedin.com/in/torodneptune/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of stethoscope

What Do Medical Device Companies Do? (Updated 2023)

Medical device companies play a vital role in the life science industry by developing new technologies to match unmet medical needs across both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the driving force behind increasing innovation in medical technology, from surgical instruments and orthopedics to diagnostics and medical imaging.

In 2022, 41 new medical devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a big jump from the 28 approved in 2021. The agency attributes 2021's low numbers to employee burnout and a strain on resources after a hectic 2020 responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 is shaping up to be another good year for medical device approvals, with 36 already in the books as of mid-October. However, the final tally is not expected to reach the 63 approvals set in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Submission of Pemigatinib in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., has submitted a marketing authorization application for pemigatinib to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, under the rare diseases approval pathway, for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Marketing authorization applications for pemigatinib have also been submitted previously in Colombia, Mexico and Argentina.

"This milestone demonstrates Knight's commitment to providing innovative therapies for important unmet healthcare needs in Latin America," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Building a More Sustainable Future

Stories from our latest Sustainability Report

The world continues to grapple with new and evolving challenges. But with each challenge comes the opportunity to reinvent and innovate for people and the planet. Our latest Sustainability Report outlines our work to make progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Liver Health Annual Trends Report Identifying Increase in Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis-Related Deaths Marking These as Ninth Leading Cause of Death in U.S.

  • Salix Pharmaceuticals' Liver Health Annual Trends Report Findings Suggest Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) Deaths Could Triple Before the End of the Decade
  • Based Primarily on HCP-Market Research, Report Finds a Growing Concern of Staffing Shortages Across Multiple Healthcare Professions that Treat Liver Disease

Salix Pharmaceuticals, the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today released the Salix Liver Health Trends Report, Third Edition, which documents the evolving crisis of chronic liver disease (CLD), showing a 9% increase in CLD and cirrhosis mortality marking these as the ninth leading cause of death in the United States in 2021. The report, based on a survey of 400 health care providers (HCPs) who treat CLD, qualitative interviews with HCPs and secondary research from peer-reviewed publications, also stresses the ongoing disparities and gaps in CLD care that affect different populations and geographies, including a shortage of liver specialists in rural areas

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV)

Cleo Diagnostics


Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Delivers Early Progress on Development Program

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) confirms the delivery of early milestones in its development program targeting the initial surgical triage test market for its simple and accurate blood test.

Keep reading...Show less

