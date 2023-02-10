Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

TRANSFORMING SAFETY WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST GAMIFIED "SAFETY SIMULATOR" TRAINING FOR ENERGY WORKERS

A new case study by learning and development (L&D) technology innovator Attensi shows how the energy industry is increasingly turning to next-generation simulation technology for safety training.

Equinor has partnered with simulation training provider Attensi to create gaming technology for new safety training

The Attensi solution , created for global energy firm Equinor, is a mobile game-based "safety simulator" training program that leverages realistic 3D scenarios. The training was a key part of Equinor's "Always Safe" professional development initiative for its workforce of over 21,000 employees in 30 countries.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and this gamified training provides real understanding that more passive webinars or training videos simply can't match," said Erik Sørhaug, Leader of Innovation and Services in Equinor University. "This mission-critical training is designed to ensure that everyone, from a new technician heading offshore for the first time to the lead of the rig platform, can follow optimal safety practices."

Attensi's custom-built, gamified 3D-simulation is designed to teach offshore workers safety best practices by challenging them to complete realistic, gamified scenarios. The digital safety training features high-end simulations and learning modules rendered as video games – with a multi-stakeholder design that embeds a risk-aware culture across all levels of the organization.

User surveys show strong agreement that the program is not only challenging and engaging (93%), but also well suited as a tool for improving safety competencies (90%).

"Equinor holds itself to the highest safety standards in the industry, which means they require a training approach that is effective enough to ensure learners meet those standards," said Attensi Partner Kjell-André Steffensen. "Traditional online learning and tick-box exercises risk leaving knowledge gaps, which gamified training can bridge and ensure that lessons are embedded into employee behavior when it counts the most – in safety-conscious industrial settings and in the field."

Using games as the basis for training encourages repetition, which ensures the lessons and behaviors become second nature for workers. Attensi and Equinor customized the real-life simulation game to reflect the specific look, technical context and operating environment that offshore workers will recognize.

Everything from the helmet color to the terminology used on oil rigs went into recreating the detailed technical processes and tools needed to do every job safely. Crucially, nearly 9 out of 10 users found the simulation characters and roles highly recognizable and accurate to their day-to-day operations. The simulations allowed employees to put their safety training into practice in a safe-to-fail environment where mistakes don't lead to real-world injuries or equipment damage.

Based on this success, Equinor has entered into an enterprise partnership with Attensi and is already in the process of expanding the approach and best practices into its global workforce.

Learn more about Equinor here .

About Attensi

Attensi has delivered gamified simulation training in over 150 countries and more than 50 languages. Our customers include Circle K, Bosch Siemens Home Appliances, Accenture, Hiscox, Scatec Solar and many more.

CONTACT: Anthony Wong , Anthony.wong@attensi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999393/Attensi_Equinor.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transforming-safety-with-industry-first-gamified-safety-simulator-training-for-energy-workers-301743281.html

SOURCE Attensi

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

My Neighbor Alice Takes A Fresh Approach To The Concept Of Blockchain Gaming By Turning Its Focus Away From Competitive Play To Earn Gaming Onto The Casual Gameplay Experience

My Neighbor Alice introduces a series of innovative features that enable players to personalise their game avatars with cosmetic items and interaction with avatars on the IOS and Android operating system

My Neighbor Alice is a revolutionary multiplayer builder, fully decentralized Blockchain game developed by Antler Interactive and released in early 2021. The game's latest Season 2 offers players a unique way to interact within the game by teaming up with other players to build four different buildings in four different Town Hub through its second community quest which will be ongoing from December 16 2022 until February 14, 2023 . The game's unique concept offers players more ways to control and build their land within the comfort of their homes while interacting with other players globally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Good Gaming Inc. Signs Development Partnership Agreement With Meraki Studios B.V. For New Minecraft And Roblox Games And Explores AI Technology Integration For Games In 2023

Company Looks Into Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Technology To Enhance Interactive Experiences For Players

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, has signed a development partnership agreement with Meraki Studios B.V. to create new Minecraft and Roblox games as the Company looks into artificial intelligence (AI) technology integration to enhance engagement and monetization for their interactive gaming experiences for players going into 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch - OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

  • 500 Grand Highlander customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game
  • Grand Highlander and Nintendo Switch perfect road-trip duo when on-the-go
  • Ultimate Family SUV Set to Hit Dealers in Summer 2023

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which made its world premiere hours before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show, is bringing even more road-trip adventures to its customers in partnership with Nintendo. Once on-sale in Summer 2023, 500 customers will receive a Nintendo Switch OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

"This is an amazing collaboration between Toyota and Nintendo. The Grand Highlander and the Nintendo Switch are the ultimate duo for families and road trips," said Lisa Materazzo , group vice president of Toyota Marketing.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Just like Nintendo Switch, the OLED Model allows families to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun – or take it on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

"Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game will add an extra boost of excitement to road trips this summer," said Devon Pritchard , Nintendo of America's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. "What makes this promotion with Toyota so exciting is that the Nintendo Switch system can be played on the go, as well as on the TV, so anyone that hops in their Grand Highlander can take the system with them and keep the gameplay going."

With the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, 500 Grand Highlander customers will also receive a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, which allows them to hit the road anytime, anywhere. Plus those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can also pick up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, downloadable content which adds an additional 48 courses in six waves through the end of 2023.

To celebrate the collaboration, a 2024 Grand Highlander was customized and outfitted with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe themed wrap and will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show starting February 9-19, 2023 . To take the party a step further, large screens, speakers and a Nintendo gaming console were installed in the vehicle for Chicago Auto Show attendees to experience the spaciousness of Grand Highlander and games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while at the Toyota booth.

The new Grand Highlander is an active family cruiser built for everything from short trips around town to long drives to favorite destinations. It offers a spacious adult-sized third row, thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin, ample interior and cargo capacity with room for up to seven carry-on suitcases behind the 3rd row. When cargo hauling is prioritized, there is a total of 98 cubic feet of space with the back rows folded down.

Grand Highlander offers three powertrain options: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficiency-leading 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX. These powertrains provide customers maximum choice for this incredible new vehicle.

Pricing and on-sale date of the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander will be announced later this summer.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

About Nintendo : Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan , has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario , Donkey Kong , The Legend of Zelda , Metroid , Pokémon , Animal Crossing , Pikmin and Splatoon , through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo's continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash. , serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Nicky Hamila
469-292-3596
nicky.hamila@toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-and-nintendo-announce-the-ultimate-road-trip-by-providing-500-grand-highlander-customers-with-a-nintendo-switch--oled-model-system-and-a-mario-kart-8-deluxe-game-301742737.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GameFi Leader, Splinterlands, Surpasses 2 Billion Transactions Milestone

- Today Splinterlands announced that the company has surpassed the monumental milestone of 2 billion transactions having been made on the platform since the company was founded in 2018. After passing the 3 billion battle threshold in August 2022 this marks another significant indicator in sustainable and rapid growth for the Web 3.0 collectible trading card battle game. According to DappRadar, Splinterlands accounted for 96% of all transactions on Hive the blockchain that Splinterlands is built upon. Splinterlands is currently experiencing between 3 to 5 million daily transactions.

"It is hard to fathom the immense growth and engagement that we have seen in our community," said Splinterlands CEO Jesse "Aggroe d" Reich. "Two billion transactions is mind blowing. As we look to improve our frictionless onboarding approach as well as the entertainment value of Splinterlands, we look forward to continuing to introduce Splinterlands to new players who have not yet explored blockchain games."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Performance on the Move! GIGABYTE Introduces New AORUS 17, AORUS 15 Gaming Laptops, and AERO 14 OLED Super-thin Creator Laptops

GIGABYTE today introduces the AORUS 17, AORUS 15, and AERO 14 OLED, a suite of new laptops optimized to provide power and mobility. The three new additions now join the flagship AORUS 17X, AORUS 15X, and AERO 16 OLED in GIGABYTE's 2023 laptop lineup, which was unveiled earlier at CES 2023. Boasting the latest cores from both Intel and NVIDIA in a sleek and portable design, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 prov ide strong performance with max total graphics power (TGP) for enthusiasts who want to take their games on the go; while the AERO 14 OLED is tailored for creative minds, combining portability with a perfectly color-accurate display.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

KRAFTON Inc. to open its first Canadian AAA game studio in Montreal

KRAFTON Montreal Studio will hire 150 people in the next 3 years to work on a new IP based on a fantasy novel series

KRAFTON Inc., a collective of independent game development studios behind the success of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, is proud to announce today the opening of its first Canadian AAA game studio located in Montreal, Quebec . KRAFTON Montreal Studio will be led by Patrik Méthé, a prominent figure in the gaming industry with over 20 years of experience in leadership roles on some of the world's most renowned franchises.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

