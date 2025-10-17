Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

17 October, 2025

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 17 October, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
17/10/2025 364,439 £26.8950 £26.3300 £26.6629 LSE GBP
17/10/2025 174,639 £26.8500 £26.3300 £26.5671 Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
17/10/2025 280,922 £26.8850 £26.3300 £26.6738 BATS (BXE)
GBP
17/10/2025 467,658 €31.0000 €30.3550 €30.6931 XAMS EUR
17/10/2025 331,249 €31.0000 €30.3400 €30.7069 CBOE DXE EUR
17/10/2025 - - - - TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 31 July 2025.

In respect of this programme, HSBC Bank plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 31 July 2025 up to and including 24 October 2025.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

