Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares      
08 April 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 08 April 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
08/04/2026 1,504,732 33.9800 32.5650 33.6212 LSE GBP
08/04/2026 534,310 33.9700 32.5650 33.5726 Chi-X (CXE)

 GBP
08/04/2026 230,161 33.9700 32.9900 33.6037 BATS (BXE)

 GBP
08/04/2026 1,331,842 39.0800 37.4500 38.6168 XAMS EUR
08/04/2026 731,957 39.0800 37.3450 38.6173 CBOE DXE EUR
08/04/2026 117,452 39.0000 37.9250 38.4804 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.  

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

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