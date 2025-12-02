Trainium3 UltraServers Now Available: Enabling Customers to Train and Deploy AI Models Faster at Lower Cost

Amazon EC2 Trn3 UltraServers powered by AWS's first 3nm AI chip help organizations of all sizes run their most ambitious AI training and inference workloads
At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the general availability of Trainium3 UltraServers powered by the new Trainium3 chip.
Key takeaways
- Trainium3 UltraServers deliver high performance for AI workloads with up to 4.4x more compute performance, 4x greater energy efficiency, and almost 4x more memory bandwidth than Trainium2 UltraServers—enabling faster AI development with lower operational costs.
- Trn3 UltraServers scale up to 144 Trainium3 chips, delivering up to 362 FP8 PFLOPs with 4x lower latency to train larger models faster and serve inference at scale.
- Customers including Anthropic, Karakuri, Metagenomi, NetoAI, Ricoh, and Splash Music are reducing training and inference costs by up to 50% with Trainium, while Decart is achieving 4x faster inference for real-time generative video at half the cost of GPUs, and Amazon Bedrock is already serving production workloads on Trainium3.
