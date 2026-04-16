Trailbreaker Grants Options

(TheNewswire)
April 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,050,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its stock option plan.
A total of 3,100,000 Options has been granted to officers and directors of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant.
In addition, the Company has granted 950,000 Options to consultants and advisors, exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.
All Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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