Tradr Set to Launch Leveraged ETFs on AMZN, AAOI, HL and IBM

All four strategies represent first-to-market exposures on emerging growth and blue-chip stocks

Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, announced that it expects to launch four first-to-market single stock leveraged ETFs on Tuesday, March 24. The Cboe-listed funds seek to deliver either two times the inverse (-200%) or two times long (200%) the daily performance of a specific underlying stock.

Expected Tradr launches:

  • Tradr 2X Short AMZN Daily ETF (Cboe: AMZO) – tracks Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)
  • Tradr 2X Long AAOI Daily ETF (Cboe: AAOX) – tracks Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI)
  • Tradr 2X Long HL Daily ETF (Cboe: HLXX) – tracks Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL)
  • Tradr 2X Long IBM Daily ETF (Cboe: IBX) – tracks International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM)

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs
Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

The Fund will not attempt to position its portfolio to ensure it does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, investors in a Fund that seeks two times daily performance would lose all of their money if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% in a direction adverse to the Fund on a given trading day.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000870

(PRNewsfoto/Tradr ETFs)

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SOURCE Tradr ETFs

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