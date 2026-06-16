Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
Collie earthworks & civil construction to commence

Collie earthworks & civil construction to commence

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Collie earthworks & civil construction to commenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Binding JV to build European graphite processing hub

Binding JV to build European graphite processing hub

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Binding JV to build European graphite processing hubDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to its existing option agreement with GeoXplor Corp. ("GeoXplor") related to certain mineral claims... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Discovers Two New Tungsten-Silver Veins at Tungstonia

Spartan Metals Discovers Two New Tungsten-Silver Veins at Tungstonia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce the discovery of two new tungsten-silver veins at its Tungstonia Claims within its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium... Keep Reading...
Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) (OTCMKTS:RCMLF) (FRA:35S) is pleased to announce the receipt of its BC Mines Act Permit for the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The permit clears the path for Rapid's... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0044, -0045 and -0046 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 11, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strategic Marketing Innovations, Inc ("SMI") for a period of 12-months to position Spartan for US federal... Keep Reading...

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International Graphite
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