VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

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July 13, 2026
VanadiumCorp Resource’s (TSXV:VRB, FSE:NWNA, OTC:VRBFF) globally patented hydrometallurgical processing technology and long-term vision have been outlined in a new video.
The company’s foundation is centered on advancing mineral resource development and downstream processing opportunities in Quebec, Canada, highlighting the strategic importance of vanadium, iron, and titanium as critical minerals essential to modern infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, steel production and emerging energy systems.
Its Quebec vanadium titanomagnetite deposits are supported by access to low-carbon hydroelectric power and established infrastructure. The company is also developing the VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology, or VEPT, a water-based chemical process designed to recover vanadium, iron and titanium from primary mineralization as well as selected third-party feedstocks and industrial waste streams without conventional smelting.
Through its subsidiary, Vanadium Énergie Nordique, VanadiumCorp is also advancing vanadium electrolyte production using its proprietary electrolyte technology. This includes operating a demonstration electrolyte facility in Val-des-Sources, Quebec, to support the evaluation, qualification and optimization of electrolyte solutions for potential vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) manufacturers.
VEPT remains the company's hydrometallurgical processing technology for recovering vanadium, iron and titanium.
As global demand for long-duration energy storage grows, VRFBs are increasingly being evaluated for stationary grid applications due to their non-flammable chemistry, long operating life and ability to store energy economically for durations far beyond those typically associated with lithium-ion systems.
Combining its strategy and advantageous vanadium deposits in Quebec, VanadiumCorp aims to contribute to the growth of domestic vanadium chains for use in industrial, infrastructure and energy markets.
*Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by VanadiumCorp Resource (TSXV:VRB,OTCQB:VRBFF). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by VanadiumCorp Resource in order to help investors learn more about the company. VanadiumCorp Resource is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this article should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with VanadiumCorp Resource and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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