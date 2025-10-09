The Conversation (0)
October 08, 2025
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Trading Halt
17 September
Green Technology Metals
12 August
Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting MilestoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 August
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium HydroxideDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at SeymourDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% RetentionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
7h
Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce a major advancement in its Silumina Anodes(TM) Project, achieving the strongest battery cycling performance recorded to date for its proprietary alumina-coated... Keep Reading...
7h
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of E-Power to be reconvened on November 6 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time); E-Power Shareholders now have until 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on November 4 to voteE-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports that the Annual Meeting of... Keep Reading...
07 October
Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas PipelinesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is... Keep Reading...
06 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
