Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Ur-Energy Incorporated. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had an opportunity to conduct the interview featuring CEO, John Cash of Ur-Energy Inc

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com conducted the Interview with CEO, John Cash of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/urg-interview/

John W. Cash
Chief Executive Officer at UR-Energy Inc.

Traders News Source, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Press release picture

Mr. Cash was named Ur-Energy's Chief Executive Officer and appointed as a Director on March 1, 2022. Mr. Cash joined Ur-Energy in 2007 and was appointed as Vice President Regulatory Affairs in 2011. He has led the permitting and licensure of both the Lost Creek and Shirley Basin uranium mines, while managing the environmental, health and safety ("EHS") and geology departments and contributing to the development and growth the Company. During his tenure with Ur-Energy, Mr. Cash has gained a well-deserved reputation for developing impactful solutions for industry related to water management, EPA aquifer exemptions, technical design, and environmental matters.

Mr. Cash has nearly 30 years of diverse experience in the uranium industry, from which he has acquired broad-reaching expertise in exploration, EHS including radiation safety, regulatory and legislative affairs, and uranium recovery operations, as well as extensive management experience. He is a respected industry leader and has served as a past president of the Uranium Producers of America.

Prior to joining Ur-Energy, Mr. Cash worked for established uranium mining companies, including BHP, Rio Algom Mining, and Crow Butte Resources, a subsidiary of Cameco, in various roles in mineral exploration, as Operations Superintendent and EHS Manager. As Operations Superintendent, Mr. Cash managed all aspects of wellfield production and plant processing at the 800,000 lbs. U3O8 per year Crow Butte ISR facility. Mr. Cash is a Fellow of the inaugural World Nuclear Summer Institute. Mr. Cash received B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

Interview highlights:
Traders News Source Editor, Mark Roberts covers potential uranium production at the lost creek property, uranium pricing and supply concerns, John's vision for growth near and long term plus much more in this full interview.

About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

About Traders News Source (TNS)
Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/urg-interview/

