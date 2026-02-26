Trader Bullishness Ticks Downward as Younger Traders Take a More Cautious Stance

Despite decline in sentiment, most traders still plan to buy the dip
Charles Schwab, a leader in investing and trading with $12.15 trillion in total client assets and more than nine million daily average trades, today announced the findings of its Q1 2026 Trader Sentiment Survey, which found that trader market sentiment declined modestly with 52% describing themselves as bullish, compared to 57% in Q4 2025. The dip was driven by traders at each end of the generational spectrum, with the most pronounced decline seen among younger traders.
|
Bullish outlook for U.S. stock market by life stage
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2026
|
Young traders (under 40)
|
54%
|
45%
|
Mid-life (40-55)
|
52%
|
51%
|
Mature (55+ not retired)
|
61%
|
56%
|
Retired
|
61%
|
55%
Like last quarter, nearly six in 10 traders (58%) believe the stock market is overvalued. Bullishness toward AI stocks, growth stocks, and domestic stocks declined, while sentiment toward commodities improved.
|
Bullish sentiment over next 3 months
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2026
|
AI stocks
|
64%
|
52%
|
Growth stocks
|
58%
|
53%
|
Domestic stocks
|
54%
|
50%
|
Commodities
|
43%
|
49%
The political landscape, geopolitical issues, and uncertainty related to the potential for a U.S. market correction are traders' top concerns.
Despite market concerns, nearly seven in 10 traders (67%) remain confident in their decision-making.
"Trader sentiment continues to lean positive overall, though a stronger sense of caution is emerging—particularly among younger traders—alongside ongoing concerns that valuations have run too far," said James Kostulias , Head of Trading Services at Charles Schwab. "Despite some concerns bringing traders' sentiment down, we also see continued confidence in their ability to navigate challenges and ultimately, they appear to remain optimistic that there are opportunities for traders in this market."
Trading Strategy and Sector Views
Eighty-three percent of traders say they are somewhat or very likely to buy the dip if there are notable market declines in the next three months. Nearly half (47%) describe themselves as somewhat or highly risk-seeking while nearly one-third (32%) are somewhat or highly risk-averse.
Despite concerns about valuations, 59% of traders say their outlook is leading them to increase exposure to equities. At the same time, 38% are increasing use of options, and 33% are increasing exposure to gold.
Corporate earnings, inflation data, tariff policy, and AI developments top the list of factors driving traders' strategies. Forty-five percent pointed to AI stocks as the most crowded trade (a high concentration of positions).
At the sector level, sentiment toward Information Technology, Finance, and Communications declined, while traders grew more bullish on Materials, Industrials, and Consumer Staples.
|
Bullish sentiment over next three months by sector
|
Q4 ‘25
|
Q1 ‘26
|
Information Technology
|
61%
|
52%
|
Energy
|
58%
|
65%
|
Utilities
|
52%
|
54%
|
Finance
|
48%
|
41%
|
Materials
|
43%
|
54%
|
Industrials
|
40%
|
47%
|
Healthcare
|
40%
|
41%
|
Communications
|
38%
|
34%
|
Consumer Staples
|
32%
|
38%
|
Real Estate
|
23%
|
21%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
18%
|
22%
Economic Outlook
Traders remain concerned about the labor market with 55% expecting it to moderately or significantly weaken in the first half of 2026. Fifty-two percent think inflation will hold steady – and half of traders (50%) see stagflation as somewhat or very likely. Despite those concerns, only one quarter (24%) expect a recession this year.
|
Recession outlook
|
Believe the U.S. is headed toward recession
|
24%
|
Don't believe the U.S. is headed toward recession
|
49%
|
Unsure
|
26%
About the Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey
The Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey is a quarterly study exploring the outlooks, expectations, trading patterns and points of view of clients at Charles Schwab–who actively trade equities or trade options, futures, or forex. The study included 2,121 Active Trader clients at Charles Schwab and was fielded from January 20 th – January 27 th .
