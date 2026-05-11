Traction Uranium Announces Survey Specifications for High-Resolution Airborne Radiometric and Magnetic Survey at the Aurora Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Traction Uranium Announces Survey Specifications for High-Resolution Airborne Radiometric and Magnetic Survey at the Aurora Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to announce further details regarding the planned airborne radiometric survey at the Aurora Uranium Project ("Aurora" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region. Further to the Company's previous announcement regarding the engagement of Special Projects Inc. ("SPI"), the survey is expected to consist of approximately 5,212-line kilometers of low-level, tight-drape, high-resolution radiometric and aeromagnetic surveying across the Project. The survey will be completed under the direction of Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa"), the underlying owner and operator of the Project. Traction holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in Aurora from Cosa, subject to satisfying certain earn-in requirements (please see news release dated February 11, 2026). The Aurora Project covers approximately 17 kilometers of prospective strike along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin.

The planned survey is expected to occur between June and July 2026 over an estimated 17-day operating period, subject to seasonal weather conditions, aircraft availability, equipment preparation, calibration, and other operational considerations. Field operations are expected to be based primarily from Points North Landing, Saskatchewan. The survey is designed to provide high-resolution radiometric coverage across Aurora, with traverse lines planned at 50-meter spacing and tie lines planned at 750-meter spacing. The survey will use a low-level tight-drape method, subject to safety and operating conditions, and will collect both spectrometer and high-resolution magnetic data. The planned survey configuration is intended to support the identification of radioactive anomalies, refine geological and structural interpretations, and help prioritize areas for follow-up exploration.

SPI's airborne radiometric system includes a 16-detector, Compton-shielded, thermally stabilized sodium iodide scintillometer array, supported by high-resolution magnetic acquisition, laser altimeter, Global Navigation Satellite System ("GNSS"), inertial navigation, and onboard quality control systems. Preliminary data quality control and processing are expected to occur both on site and remotely, with final processing to be completed in Calgary, Alberta. Expected deliverables include leveled magnetic data, energy-calibrated radiometric data, digital elevation model ("DEM") data, preliminary survey products, and interpreted radiometric targets where warranted.

Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction, commented, "This survey represents a key step in unlocking the value of Aurora. The combination of tight 50-meter line spacing and modern radiometric and magnetic acquisition is expected to deliver a robust dataset that will guide our target generation efforts and position the Project for a potential maiden drill program. We look forward to providing updates as the program progresses through data acquisition, interpretation, and target prioritization."

Planned high-resolution airborne radiometric survey line layout at Aurora, showing proposed 50-meter-spaced survey lines and the Key Lake powerline corridor.

Figure 1 Planned high-resolution airborne radiometric survey line layout at Aurora, showing proposed 50-meter-spaced survey lines and the Key Lake powerline corridor.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan
CEO and Director
(604) 425-2271
info@tractionuranium.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company's near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ad675a7-48c4-4fc8-a2d2-ed3ebfed14d1


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