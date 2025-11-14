Top Takeaways from Paris Hilton, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Taj Gibson at the American Express Leadership Academy in New York

Four-day program united top visionaries with 80 emerging global nonprofit leaders to
champion purpose-driven change

American Express, in partnership with Common Purpose, just wrapped its four-day American Express Leadership Academy in New York, gathering more than 80 nonprofit leaders from across the Americas to equip the next generation of changemakers with tools and training to better serve their communities. Created in 2007 for nonprofit leaders to build skills and networks beyond their sector, the American Express Leadership Academy fosters cross-sector collaboration, global perspectives, and resilient, innovative nonprofit leadership.  

Three visionary leaders spoke at this year's program. Quotes and takeaways from their sessions include: 

  • Businesswoman, innovator, philanthropist, and CEO of 11:11 Media Paris Hilton spoke with American Express Chief Colleague Experience Officer Monique Herena, offering insight on staying true to your voice and brand, the impact of amplifying youth voices, and how to push for systemic change across industries.   
    • On turning adversity into advocacy:   
      • "Once you open the door and tell people it's safe to share their lived experience too, a lot more stories come to light. That's a domino effect each movement needs."
    • On connecting and influencing with impact:
      • "It is amazing to inspire people. It's not only about building a brand, it's about using that influence and using that impact to help others and shine a light on things that matter to them."
    • On empowering others:  
      • "What matters is to make meaningful changes and to make the world a better place. I always like to show my support to people who are committed to others. I use my platform to elevate their voices as much as my own."
    • On authentic leadership: 
      • "People that are the best advocates are the ones that have lived experience, who are survivors. They deserve to be the ones leading the change our world needs."
  • Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning performer Leslie Odom, Jr. spoke at the program, discussing the importance of perfecting your craft and turning passion into purpose while uplifting the community you came from.
    • On being a leader: 
      •  "One of my favorite quotes is: 'An artist spends his entire life trying to get back to the place where his heart was first opened up.'"
      • "My favorite leaders led with grace. My favorite leaders acted with humility. I want to be like them."
    • On supporting youth today: 
      • "I am active in supporting arts education for children. There is no shortage of need, and the best antidote is to know young people. They're awesome."
    • On getting opportunities: 
      • "When the opportunity comes, when you get the call... have the thing that you want to say prepared."
  • Founder of The Taj Gibson Foundation and NBA veteran Taj Gibson spoke about his New York philanthropic efforts through his namesake foundation, focused on providing resources to NYC's youth. 
    • On his support for his community:  
      • "My community raised me. Nobody forced me to do this. That's what I do it for. I am not a follower. I am a leader."
    • On being a leader in the nonprofit community:  
      • "Being a leader in community, sometimes you take the good and you take the bad, where nobody is answering the phone and you have multiple critical situations to manage. You affect people's lives, and your role is so important."
    • On his vision of leadership:
      • "Leadership came from myself, understanding me first. That's what helped me to strive and grow as a leader."

Now in its 18th year, the American Express Leadership Academy reflects the company's enduring commitment to backing nonprofit leadership as a catalyst for global impact. By investing in nonprofit leaders and fostering global connections, American Express helps advance the missions of their organizations, enabling them to reach more people and communities around the world. To date, American Express has invested more than $100 million into the program, which has supported more than 165,000 nonprofit leaders worldwide.   

The program will return in 2026, bringing leaders together across three different global locations:

  • New York City, Americas cohort – March 17-20, 2026
  • London, EMEA cohort – June 23-26, 2026
  • APAC cohort will convene later in the year, more details to come

Applications are now open for all 2026 programs and the deadline to apply for the Americas Cohort is December 1, 2025. Apply here and get more information.

ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

MEDIA CONTACT 
Jessica DeFilippo
jessica.n.defilippo@aexp.com

