TomaGold Continues to Expand Berrigan Mine at Depth with a New Major 204.25 m Intersection in the Berrigan Deep Zone

Highlights
- Major intersection of 204.25 m grading 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq) (from 553.90 m to 758.15 m) in extension hole TOM-25-011EXT, underscoring the scale of the mineralized system within the Berrigan Deep Zone, including:
- 31.31% ZnEq (7.38 g/t AuEq) over 2.40 m (from 554.40 m to 556.80 m)
- 5.93% ZnEq (1.38 g/t AuEq) over 4.60 m (from 681.55 m to 686.15 m)
- 5.90% ZnEq (1.38 g/t AuEq) over 7.45 m (from 697.05 m to 704.50 m)
- 4.62% ZnEq (1.08 g/t AuEq) over 14.40 m (from 591.00 m to 605.40 m)
- Additional high-grade intersections: Prior to reaching the Berrigan Deep Zone, the hole extension also intersected a zone grading 3.02% ZnEq over 12.45 m (from 498.30 m to 510.75 m), including 16.23% ZnEq over 1.40 m. In addition, the original hole TOM-25-011 had previously identified several higher-level zones of interest, including 14.14% ZnEq over 2.00 m (from 307.50 m to 309.50 m).
- Results pending for holes TOM-25-009EXT, TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT: Mineralization was consistently observed in drill core recovered from the four other extension holes, for which assay results are pending.
- Geological model validation: These results confirm the vertical continuity of the Berrigan Mine Project's polymetallic hydrothermal system and validate the modeled extensions at depth. Preliminary 3D model viewer: https://www.mininghub.com/3d/v/4zxSrVUh .
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from the first of five extension holes, TOM-25-011EXT, completed as part of Phase 2 of its drilling program at the Berrigan Mine Project, located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp of Québec. The extension of hole TOM-25-011 was designed to test modeled conductive plates at depth within the Berrigan Deep Zone. The hole, which reached a final depth of 834.70 m, intersected a 204.25 m mineralized envelope (see Figures 1 and 2), as well as several gold- and zinc-rich lenses within the broader mineralized structure.
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Figure 1 : Vertical section of Berrigan Deep Zone, looking west
David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, said: "The extension of hole TOM-25-011EXT, which intersected 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq) over 204.25 m (including 31.31% ZnEq over 2.40 m) , has confirmed the continuity and extent of the Berrigan Deep mineralized system following its discovery by hole TOM-25-015 in December last year, which returned 5.08% ZnEq (1.19 g/t AuEq) over 98.50 m (including 23.20% ZnEq over 4.90 m) . The interception of a mineralized envelope spanning more than 224 metres underscores the scale of this hydrothermal system. Beyond the high-grade zones already delineated in its upper portion, this broad mineralized interval at depth demonstrates the persistence of mineralization and increases our confidence in the system's potential for further expansion. These results support the continuation of exploration, drilling and geological modelling activities across the project."
The Company is also encouraged by the consistent mineralization observed in drill core recovered from the four remaining extension holes, TOM-25-009EXT, TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT. Samples have been prepared and submitted for laboratory analysis, with complete assay results expected over the coming weeks.
Geological Context and District-Scale Potential
The results from hole TOM-25-011EXT further validate the Company's geological interpretation of the Berrigan Deep Zone, confirming a deeply rooted polymetallic hydrothermal system (zinc, gold, silver and copper) beneath the historic Berrigan Mine.
Lithological and structural controls: The 204.25-metre mineralized envelope intersects a sequence of ultramafic to mafic rocks composed primarily of alternating serpentinitized peridotites, komatiites, pyroxenites and gabbros. Technical data indicate that the mineralization is strongly controlled by regional structures. It is concentrated along shear zones and is localized within contact breccias between different lithological units, which act as physical barriers favouring the accumulation of mineralizing fluids.
Mineralization styles and geochemical signature: Mineralization at Berrigan Deep is characterized by host-rock replacement and occurs as stockwork vein and veinlet networks, sheared undulating veins, and coarse semi-massive to massive sulphide masses. The sulphide assemblage is dominated by abundant sphalerite (zinc) and pyrrhotite.
Detailed analysis of the drilling data reveals a distinctive metallogenic signature. Although copper (in the form of chalcopyrite) represents a relatively minor component of the overall mineralized envelope, it exhibits a spatial correlation with higher gold grades. For example, the interval that returned 5.89 g/t Au (31.31% ZnEq) is directly associated with a copper peak of 1.28% Cu. This geochemical correlation suggests the presence of specific hydrothermal conduits or a distinct, higher-temperature mineralizing event, opening new exploration opportunities within the system itself.
Alteration and next geophysical steps: The system reflects prolonged and recurrent hydrothermal fluid circulation, marked by pervasive alteration of the host rock that has transformed the original pyroxenites and peridotites into massive assemblages of chlorite, talc and carbonates (dolomite/calcite).
This sulphide geometry and pervasive alteration produce a distinct electrical signature. Downhole (BHEM) and surface (UTEM) geophysical surveys currently underway will enable more precise mapping of these structural conductors. These 3D vector datasets will be critical in guiding future drilling toward the core of the Berrigan Deep Zone and potentially toward additional zones of gold and copper enrichment.
Table 1: Results from Hole TOM-25-011EXT
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
ZnEq
|
AuEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Zn
|
TOM-25-011EXT
|
498.30
|
510.75
|
12.45
|
3.02
|
0.71
|
0.52
|
1.30
|
0.02
|
1.10
|
Including
|
498.30
|
499.70
|
1.40
|
16.23
|
3.78
|
2.28
|
5.60
|
0.07
|
7.94
|
Including
|
507.85
|
510.75
|
2.90
|
4.52
|
1.06
|
1.02
|
1.51
|
0.02
|
0.76
|
and
|
522.25
|
524.20
|
1.95
|
3.26
|
0.76
|
0.27
|
5.81
|
0.04
|
1.97
|
and
|
553.90
|
758.15
|
204.25
|
2.05
|
0.48
|
0.35
|
2.43
|
0.04
|
0.58
|
and
|
553.90
|
605.40
|
51.50
|
3.26
|
0.77
|
0.58
|
6.11
|
0.09
|
0.65
|
Including
|
554.40
|
556.80
|
2.40
|
31.31
|
7.38
|
5.89
|
98.21
|
1.28
|
1.75
|
Including
|
560.60
|
561.75
|
1.15
|
4.06
|
0.94
|
0.15
|
2.50
|
0.06
|
3.39
|
Including
|
574.65
|
576.90
|
2.25
|
3.17
|
0.74
|
0.60
|
1.62
|
0.04
|
0.85
|
Including
|
591.00
|
605.40
|
14.40
|
4.62
|
1.08
|
0.84
|
3.44
|
0.05
|
1.35
|
Including
|
639.25
|
645.00
|
5.75
|
3.20
|
0.74
|
0.43
|
1.27
|
0.02
|
1.61
|
Including
|
655.50
|
665.50
|
10.00
|
3.29
|
0.77
|
0.41
|
1.67
|
0.02
|
1.77
|
Including
|
681.55
|
686.15
|
4.60
|
5.93
|
1.38
|
0.85
|
1.64
|
0.02
|
2.88
|
Including
|
697.05
|
704.50
|
7.45
|
5.90
|
1.38
|
0.88
|
3.24
|
0.04
|
2.56
|
Including
|
715.50
|
722.00
|
6.50
|
4.17
|
0.97
|
0.61
|
1.70
|
0.02
|
1.93
|
Including
|
730.60
|
732.30
|
1.70
|
1.25
|
0.29
|
0.26
|
0.61
|
0.01
|
0.29
|
Including
|
739.50
|
758.15
|
18.65
|
3.72
|
0.88
|
0.95
|
2.31
|
0.03
|
0.10
|
and
|
774.00
|
778.40
|
4.40
|
1.78
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
0.87
|
0.01
|
0.11
Notes:
- The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.
- ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters.
- AuEq calculation was based on US$4,150/oz Au, $51.34/oz Ag, US$5.023/lb Cu and $1.392/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023), applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
- ZnEq calculation was based on US$4,047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000, applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
Table 2: Drill Hole Collar
|
Hole ID
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length
|
UTM - East
|
UTM - North
|
Elevation
|
TOM-25-011EXT
|
130.49
|
-55.03
|
834.7
|
542320
|
5532728
|
390
About the Berrigan Mine Project
The Berrigan Mine property consists of 16 claims totalling 483 hectares located 4 km north-northwest of the town of Chibougamau. TomaGold has an option to acquire 100% of the property from Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
The property has been the subject of more than one historical estimate. Met-Chem Canada Inc. prepared the most recent of these in April 2001 in a report titled: "Pre-feasibility study: Etude Conceptuelle, Projects Berrigan and Tortigny" by Chuinard et al. In the report, a resource estimate completed using polygonal estimation techniques stated 1.39 Mt grading 3.17% Zn and 1.77 g/t Au on the main Berrigan Mine zone. No resource classifications were given for the resource (GM61359).
The mineral resource estimate presented above is historical in nature and was not prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to rely on this estimate, as the Company is not treating the estimate as a current mineral resource. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to make the resource current. Substantial data compilation, verification, and, potentially, additional drilling and resampling would be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate could be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any portion of the historical mineral resource will ultimately be confirmed or demonstrated to be economically viable. For further information regarding the Berrigan Mine Project, please consult the press release dated September 13, 2023 .
Technical Disclosure
The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t are reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The processed material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na₂O₂ fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik Inc. and a consultant to TomaGold, each acting as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Québec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Brosnan, Radar and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630118518/en/
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com