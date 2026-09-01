Tocvan Provides Corporate Update

Tocvan Provides Corporate Update

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC,OTC:TCVNF)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce the grant of 2,750,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") to directors, officers, and certain consultants pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Equity Plan"). The Stock Options are exercisable at a price $0.79 per common share and expire five years from the date of grant. A total of 2,400,000 of these Stock Option issued to directors and officers vest 50% on the date of grant and 50% on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The other 350,000 Stock Options issued to consultant's vest immediately. In addition, the Company hereby grants 900,000 restricted share units ("RSU's") to certain directors, officers and consultants pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Equity Plan, which shall vest on the date that is 12 months from the date of grant. The Stock Options and RSU grant remain subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 22 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the equity grant. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

Christopher Gordon, CEO
1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6
Email: chris@tocvan.ca

Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 1 306 690 8886
Email: ir@tocvan.ca

STAY CONNECTED:

LinkedIn: TOC LinkedIn
X: TOC X
Facebook: TOC Facebook
YouTube: TOC YouTube
Web: tocvan.com

SOURCE: TOCVAN Ventures Corp.



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