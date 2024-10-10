Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artemis Resources

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to announce ground reconnaissance at the Titan prospect in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia continues to deliver high grade gold and silver from assays, highlighting the emergence of a broad mineralised area over the prospect.

Highlights:

  • Recent rock chip sampling at Titan delivers further high-grade gold from assays, and newly discovered silver including:
    • 553,754 g/t Au & 1,305 g/t Ag (24AR19-075)
    • 223,056 g/t Au & 1,195 g/t Ag (24AR19-068)
    • 33,389 g/t Au & 233 g/t Ag (24AR19-061)
    • 7.5 g/t Au (24AR19-032)
    • 5.7 g/t Au (24AR19-047)
    • 1.2 g/t Au (24AR19-040)
    • 2.0 g/t Au (24AR19-030)
  • Emerging broad prospective area covering >63ha and considered to remain open pending further exploration
  • Previous reported over-limit and high-grade assays have now been quantified by the laboratory and returned assay results as follows;
    • 692,579 g/t Au & 3,000 g/t Ag (24AR11-005)
    • 471,937 g/t Au & 1,775 g/t Ag (24AR11-008)
    • 45,103 g/t Au & 344 g/t Ag (24AR11-004)
    • 7,440 g/t Au & 212 g/t Ag (24AR11-002)
Executive Director George Ventouras commented: “It is pleasing to see further high- grade rock chip assays being recorded at the Titan prospect, together with confirmation of the extent of gold in previous sampling. These results, together with the previously reported gold, silver and copper results, point to the Carlow tenement being a highly prospective region with the potential for a larger scale gold system.

These high-grade gold assays continue the trend found in our original rock chip discoveries at Titan1 by emerging from quartz-iron veining and are therefore not analogous to conglomerate mineralisation. This veining structure will vary throughout Titan but the structure continues to demonstrate its potential. We are looking forward to further gold exploration at Titan and over the greater Carlow tenement.”

Titan Prospect

The Titan prospect is located towards the northern part of the Carlow tenement E47/1797, in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. Titan has had minimal exploration work conducted previously other than broad spaced soil sampling and a constrained moving loop transient electromagnetic survey (MLTEM).

Figure 1. Artemis West Pilbara tenements with current known prospects named

The Company has followed up the preliminary ground reconnaissance undertaken in August 2024 with a second phase of sampling. This second phase has confirmed the previously reported over-limit assay results and also identified further potential mineralised areas through the discovery of additional high grade, previously untested quartz/iron-oxide veins. In total, 97 samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for processing. The majority of samples were collected from in-situ veining with some sub-crop and three float samples.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Artemis Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an announcement lodged with ASX at 9:18am AEDT on 8 October 2024 included statements relating to antimony production targets that are non- compliant under listing rules 5.16, 5.17, and 5.19, and included forecast financial information derived from a production target.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion of ground magnetic and induced polarisation (IP)/resistivity surveys over the La Javiela prospect on its Cerro Chacon project in the Chubut Province of Argentina (Figure 1). The surveys interpretation was undertaken by Southern Geoscience in Perth, Western Australia and has identified five additional high priority targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Proposes to Acquire Critical Minerals Project Portfolio

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire a private explorer, Queensland Strategic Metals Pty Ltd (QSM) (the Acquisition).

Keep reading...Show less
Warren Buffett's face superimposed onto an image of a pile of gold bars.

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

Warren Buffett has a formidable reputation as an investor — with a current net worth of nearly US$134 billion, he’s among the world’s richest people and a business role model for many.

Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), is also well known for being uninterested in gold. For those wondering if he invests in gold, Buffet has made his stance on the yellow metal abundantly clear over the years, and it’s not positive — put simply, he doesn’t think gold fits in with his strategy of value investing, which involves picking stocks trading for less than they are worth.

Given Buffett’s aversion to gold, market watchers were understandably surprised when Berkshire Hathaway invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in Q2 2020, paying around US$560 million for about 21 million shares of the major gold miner.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Third Quarter Results on November 7, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals ™ Corp. will release its 2024 third quarter results on November 7, 2024 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

