Tiny Rebel Games an award-winning developer of games and augmented reality experiences, today announced the Petaverse Network has raised $7 million in funding led by Fabric Ventures. The investment includes participation from an impressive and list of investors including Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Spin Master, Skyvision, Fenbushi, A41, Fourth Revolution Capital, Double Peak, Pirata, 6th Man, Ready Player DAO, Triangle Capital, and Sterling Capital. All join existing investors 1UP Ventures.The Petaverse Network combines games, XR, and Web 3.0 to define an open standard for digital pets in the metaverse.

"We're backing Petaverse Network for quite a number of reasons, but we're particularly excited by their commitment to being an Open Standard," said Anil Hansjee, General Partner of Fabric Ventures. "Their pets and platforms will be available for other projects to build on-to or inside-of, which is aligned with the Web3 principle of decentralization and will grow the sector for all."

The funding round also includes notable angel investors and web3 gaming industry veterans Nick Button-Brown (who joins the Board of Directors), Kristian Segerstrale (Super Evil Megacorp), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), and James Zhang (Concept Art House).

Funds will be used to accelerate the deployment of pet companions and pet varieties across the metaverse, develop new games and experiences, and further hire key developer positions. Pets will be usable across platforms, wherever and whenever you live your digital life, furthering the company's vision for broad utility in web3. Petaverse Network will offer pets to bond with, train, and evolve based on their specific 'DNA' and the interactions users have with them.

Petaverse Network will introduce cats in Q2 2022, as its first drop of pet companions, followed by dogs later this year. The team creating the Petaverse Network has over 70 years of collective games, AR and VR development experience. They have also been selected by Qualcomm as an early access partner for Snapdragon Spaces and by Deutsche Telekom for their iOS Innovation Hubraum Program.

"As the hardware and software for extended reality products continues to advance, open metaverse projects like the Petaverse Network will deliver a truly inter-verse experience blending digital and real-life environments," said Yat Siu , Chairman of Animoca Brands.

"We are delighted that our grand vision for the future of pet ownership has been supported and validated by such an amazing syndicate of forward-thinking Web3 investors," says Susan Cummings , CEO Petaverse Network. "We can't wait for pet fans to see the games and experiences we are building which will allow them to bring their virtual pets into all corners of their digital lives, beginning soon with cats."

"Our pets have been designed to give the sensation of having a real pet, while leaning in to the freedom of creativity that emerging platforms are allowing us to have," says Lee Cummings , Creative Director of Petaverse Network. "We see them very much as having one paw in the universe and one paw in the metaverse... but most importantly, a pet you want to play with in either."

For more information on Petaverse Network, please visit http://petaverse.network or visit discord.gg/petaversenetwork to join the community.

ABOUT PETAVERSE NETWORK
We are Petaverse Network. Our aim is simple but robust - we are building an open standard for digital pets. An interoperable data solution for creating infinite virtual companions to be by your side, across the metaverse. Pets to bond with, who will learn, evolve, and behave based on their specific 'DNA' and the interactions you have with them. Soon, we will be helping people to adopt their first digital pets and take them into the first of many experiences they will be able to have with virtual companions. Embracing the wonders of #web3 we invite partnership with other creators across the metaverse. For more information, visit petaverse.network

ABOUT TINY REBEL GAMES
Tiny Rebel Games is an award-winning developer of games and AR, led by Lee Cummings and Susan Cummings , who have been partners for over two decades including long tenures with Rockstar Games and 2K Games / 2K Sports (which Susan co-founded). Most recently, they have significantly expanded the size of their team following the successful delivery with Fictioneers of a major Innovate UK R&D funded series of projects which included Wallace & Gromit: Big Fix Up / Fix Up the City. Their cutting-edge experience in AR has led to Qualcomm recently announcing them as one of the first early access partners for Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Program and also their selection from hundreds of applicants in the Deutsche Telekom iOS Hubraum innovation program. They recently closed a significant new round of equity funding and are currently working on Petaverse Network (TM) which combines significant experience in games and AR with the blockchain to create open standards for interoperable digital pets. For more information, visit https://www.tinyrebelgames.com/

Media Contact:
Mike Paffmann
mike@virgo-pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiny-rebel-games-closes-7m-round-for-petaverse-network-bringing-furry-family-members-to-the-metaverse-301495527.html

SOURCE Petaverse Network

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative

House of Fun® (HOF) Impact™, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika 's (NASDAQ: PLTK) popular play-for-fun mobile and online slots game House of Fun ®, is today launching a unique environmental forest restoration initiative driven by its players.

Hagerty and Gran Turismo 7 Partner to Offer Exciting In-Game Benefits for Car Enthusiasts, Game Players and Hagerty Drivers Club Members

Focused on its purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations, leading automotive enthusiast brand Hagerty announces a global gaming partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment's Gran Turismo™ 7 available on PS4™ and PS5™ consoles from today. The partnership is an exciting first for Hagerty, which continues its reach into the entertainment world by embedding automotive history, knowledge and access within the game to foster car love for players and Hagerty members.

INSPIRED LAUNCHES IGAMING CONTENT IN CONNECTICUT

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its popular online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings. This marks the third U.S. state in which Inspired is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products. With this launch, Inspired's popular and entertaining game themes, including Big Spin Bonus™ Bullion Bars™ and Gold Cash Free Spins™ are available in the state for the first time, with more in the pipeline.

RAON with BTS: A BTS themed Korean language board game released in the U.S.

RAON with BTS distributed by Korea Boardgames is now available in the U.S. and can be purchased through Amazon. The game features Korean and English rules to help consumers from around the world to easily learn and play with the Korean language.

Indiana Becomes the Newest State on Internet Vikings' U.S. Map

Taking the U.S. by storm, the global iGaming hosting leader, Internet Vikings, has officially announced the start of its operations in the state of Indiana . Steadily expanding across the American iGaming landscape, the company has attained licensing and already established a sound base of customers in a variety of other progressive and well-regulated states. Aiming at the stars and stripes, Internet Vikings is sure to raise the game by supporting all industry-related companies seeking to get their game on in Indiana .

Kristoffer Ottosson , the company's Head of Hosting Services, had this to say about their latest achievement: "It is just wonderful to see how the U.S. is responding to our innovative offerings. As we have moved across the States, we have quickly acquired customers and had amazing results." Internet VIkings have no doubt that their arrival in Indiana heralds yet another bright star on our unfolding path towards helping the industry to grow and find solid ground.

Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai: The Metaverse must be Fully Decentralized

In a recent interview, Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai expressed his views on the development of the metaverse: "Many metaverse products or ecologies are still centralized, which could not be called real metaverse. Only the decentralized metaverse is safe, free and eternal, and that is the real metaverse."

