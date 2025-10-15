TIAA Wealth Management Selects BNY Pershing's Wove to Advance the Client and Advisor Experience

Industry-leading platform integration to deliver seamless wealth management solutions for retirement savers

TIAA Wealth Management, a division of TIAA, today announced selection of BNY Pershing's Wove platform as the Unified Wealth solution across TIAA Wealth Management's broker-dealer, investment adviser and bank custody businesses. BNY Pershing's unified platform will improve the client and advisor experience when navigating between different investment accounts and services.

Implementing the technology will mark a significant milestone in TIAA Wealth Management's journey to become the preferred financial partner for clients to and through retirement and on to the next generation. The business serves clients across all life stages: young professionals beginning their investment journey, mid-career individuals seeking advice, those transitioning into retirement, and people enjoying retirement.

"We are making a significant, long-term investment in the way we equip our advisors and serve our clients," said David Nason, CEO of TIAA Wealth Management. "By harnessing technology to deliver deeper insights and more meaningful conversations, we are ensuring clients receive personalized advice and confidence at every stage of their financial journey."

The initiative will deploy two integrated experiences: Wove Advisor, which provides wealth management professionals with an intuitive interface directly with Salesforce; and Wove Investor, which offers clients a modern, mobile-friendly portal that integrates into TIAA's Wealth Management website and expands self-service capabilities.

"The wealth management industry is evolving rapidly, and clients need new technology solutions to navigate across various accounts, tools and services," said Jim Crowley, Global Head of BNY Pershing. "Wove was built to address the complex process of moving between technology platforms, helping to show a client's full financial picture in one place. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding relationship with TIAA to more holistically support their wealth managers and help them deliver more for their clients."

Key benefits include:

  • Enhanced Client Experience: Clients will gain a modern, one-stop shop intuitive interface with expanded self-service capabilities, including the ability to collaborate with their advisors.
  • Streamlined Operations: TIAA Wealth Management staff will benefit from powerful, automated and orchestrated workflows as well as enhanced portfolio management capabilities.
  • Seamless Integration: Wove capabilities will connect with existing TIAA Wealth Management systems to create a cohesive experience across TIAA's retail investing solutions for clients.

The full implementation will occur over the next few years, with the initial build phase currently underway. TIAA Wealth Management advisors and portfolio managers will play a critical role in shaping the transformation through their expertise and feedback.

TIAA Wealth Management delivers on TIAA's century-long mission by providing actionable financial advice to our retirement plan participants. As a trusted partner, our comprehensive approach combines dedicated financial consultants and wealth management advisors with innovative digital solutions to deliver advice.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of June 30, 2025, BNY oversees $55.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. BNY Investments is part of BNY and is one of the world's largest asset managers with over $2.1 trillion in assets under management, offering investment solutions across every major asset class to the institutions and intermediaries it serves.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

BNY Pershing (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a leading provider of clearing and custody, trading and settlement, advisory and investment solutions, data insights, business consulting and other services to wealth management and institutional firms looking to grow their businesses. 

Brokerage custody provided by Pershing LLC, member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC, a BNY company. Brokerage services may be provided by Pershing Advisor Solutions LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. Bank custody provided by BNY Mellon, N.A, member FDIC. Investment advisory services, if offered, may be provided by BNY Mellon Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 or one or more affiliates of BNY. Technology services may be provided by Pershing X, Inc. For more information visit www.pershing.com.

About TIAA

TIAA provides secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024ii and has $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 06/30/2025).iii

Learn more about TIAA
Read the latest TIAA news  

X | LinkedIn | Facebook

i.    Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.
ii.   As of December 31,2024, TIAA paid out $5.9B in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.
iii.  As of June 30, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,441 billion.

This material is for informational or educational purposes only and is not fiduciary investment advice, or a securities, investment strategy, or insurance product recommendation. This material does not consider an individual's own objectives or circumstances which should be the basis of any investment decision.

TIAA Wealth Management is a division of TIAA.

Advisory services are provided by Advice & Planning Services, a division of TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products.

(4894806)

©2025 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiaa-wealth-management-selects-bny-pershings-wove-to-advance-the-client-and-advisor-experience-302584309.html

SOURCE TIAA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BNY MellonBKNYSE:BKFintech Investing
BK
The Conversation (0)
Happy Creek Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Financing to Advance the Fox Tungsten Project

Happy Creek Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Financing to Advance the Fox Tungsten Project

(TheNewswire) Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 – Happy Creek Minerals Ltd (TSX-V: HPY, OTC: HPYCF, FSE: 1HC ) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

-- CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy w ith partial HLA matching has potential to rival efficacy and safety profile of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies -- - -- Plan to enroll ~20 additional 2L LBCL patients in ANTLER to confirm that partial HLA matching improves patient outcomes;... Keep Reading...
Arizona Sonoran

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project

Keep Reading...
Green Technology Metals

Drilling Commences At Second Key Lithium Project In Ontario

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Root Project, located approximately 200 km west-north-west of GT1’s flagship Seymour Project. Drilling is initially focussed on the McCombe LCT pegmatite. HIGHLIGHTSPhase 1... Keep Reading...
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow report. Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Impact Minerals Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets