Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Ti-Tree Money Intrusion Ni-Cu-PGE Update
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia
VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2025 TheNewswire - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased announce results from its winter drill program at its flagship Drayton Black Lake (" DBL ") exploration project (Figure 1 and 2) in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The Company conducted scout drilling at the New Millennium orogenic gold target area utilizing its in-house drilling rig and team. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its planned diamond drill program at the Zone 3 (DBL) Extension and Rognon Mine Area (Contact Bay) prospects.
Highlights:
Intersected multiple zones of strong gold mineralization in shallowly drilled holes (average 61m depth) at the New Millennium prospect, including HML25-003 (87m) which assayed 6m @ 1.05g/t gold, 3m @ 1.77g/t gold and 2m @ 1.78g/t gold (Table 1).
Broad zones of quartz veins were intersected in HML25-006, which assayed 13m @ 0.23g/t gold
Zone 3 Extension scout drill program commenced, and the first hole has been completed intersecting a granite cut by quartz – sulphide veins over broad intervals
Received additional drill permit for targets within the Rognon Mine Area
Secured a second drill rig for the diamond drill program at Zone 3 Extension and Rognon Mine Area, targets will be drilled simultaneously
"These initial drill results from New Millennium are highly encouraging, considering the average hole depth is only 61 meters. These scout holes confirm the presence of mineralized vein swarms and structures, validating historical high-grade surface samples. We have also secured an additional diamond drill rig to fast track our exploration agenda drilling Zone 3 and Rognon Mine simultaneously. This, combined with receiving additional diamond drill permits at the Rognon Mine Area, truly unlocks our potential for discovery significantly ahead of schedule while maintaining established cost efficiencies. With additional financial support, we are in a strong position to advance our exploration initiatives heading into the summer. We look forward to communicating further results on our ongoing 2025 diamond drill exploration program utilizing our cost-effective exploration operations including in-house drilling team on current and additional targets being developed." Commented Peter Schloo, President, Director and CEO of Heritage.
The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of 3,000,000 flow- flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$150,000 to a strategic investor (the " Offering "). Each FT Unit consists of one flow through common share (" FT Common Share ") and one Warrant (" FT Unit Warrant ") with each FT Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 60 months from issuance, subject to acceleration provisions. Each FT Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around May 14, 2025 (the " Closing Date "). The Offering is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay and general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
Figure 1: Ontario Project Portfolio 2025 Diamond Drill Program
Figure 2: DBL Project: TMI over Bedrock Geology
New Millennium 2025 Diamond Drill Program Overview
Nine drill holes for a total of 556 meters were completed from three drill pads along a 150-meter strike of this newly identified vein set within the New Millennium target area (Figure 2). Dilling intersected multiple sets of mineralized veins (Table 1) and shear zones within an interpreted multi-deformation folded sequence (Figure 3).
The Company is concurrently developing low-cost surficial exploration to advance the New Millennium target drill area (Figure 2 – inset map). Key upcoming programs may include the stripping and trench sampling of known vein sets and high-resolution basal till sampling across interpreted fold noses.
Table 1: Significant assays for New Millennium 2025 winter scout drilling program
Hole_ID
Target
From
To
Au g/t
Length
Composite
HML25-003
New Millennium
18
20
1.78
2
2.0 m of 1.78 g/t Au
And
New Millennium
41
47
1.05
6
6.0 m of 1.05 g/t Au
And
New Millennium
71
74
1.77
3
3.0 m of 1.77 g/t Au
HML25-004
New Millennium
38
42
0.77
4
4.0 m of 0.77 g/t Au
HML25-006
New Millennium
52
65
0.23
13
13.0 m of 0.23 g/t Au
HML25-007
New Millennium
62.5
70.6
0.78
8.1
8.1 m of 0.78 g/t Au
Note- Significant intervals for exploration drilling calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au cutoff, 2.0m minimum length and 3.0m maximum consecutive internal waste. High-grade intervals calculated using a 1.0 g/t Au cutoff, 3.0m minimum length and a 3.0m maximum consecutive
Zone 3 Extension
The 2024 drill program at Zone 3 Extension identified granite hosted mineralisation and features consistent with a magmatic source for the gold mineralisation. This opens the potential for more widespread mineralisation in the Heritage tenements, outside of the traditional focus which is on orogenic lode style mineralization in the volcanics. Dr. Gregg Morrison, consultant to HML, reviewed 2024 Zone 3 drill core, commenting that it has "demonstrated similarities to other deposits in the region, particularly to the 5.8Moz granite-hosted Hammond Reef Deposit of Agnico Eagle."
The Company is currently scout drilling at Zone 3 Extension, testing along a linear mag-feature that is 2km long and up to 200m wide. The first scout hole is completed and is considered a technical success, intersecting multiple zones of granite cut by broadly spaced, cm-scale quartz – pyrite – chalcopyrite veins (Figure 4). Samples are currently being processed at our four-season core shack facility. Additional exploration programs for 2025 in this area are being considered including till sampling across structural controls to Zone 10 and east west from New Millennium to Split Lake Target areas as well as scout diamond drilling.
Figure 4: HML25-010 Box 24 102.48m to 106.72m - Granite cut by quartz – sulphide veins
Rognon Mine – Contact Bay Project
The former Rognon/Wachman Mine produced 22.2 oz of gold and 0.5 oz of silver from 49 tons milled while in operation between 1916 and 1918 (Reference MLAS number MDI000000000779). Development is reported to be a shaft 106 ft deep with 307 ft of lateral development on two levels, including a raise to surface from the first (50 ft) level. There are surface indications that suggest the vein extends at least 750m in length (trenching, shafts, pits, historical mining) including five historical shafts (two production shafts and three exploration shafts). Heritage plans to undertake a maiden scout drilling program to test this vein system along strike and at depth, drilling is expected to commence mid-May.
An additional permit has been received to drill geophysical anomaly believed to related to the old Rognon Mine (Figure 5). A drill program for ~2175m in eleven drill holes has been designed and budgeted for the Rognon Mine area that lies within Contact Bay Project (Figure 5).
Figure 5: Planned Diamond Drill holes over UAV Mag inversion model (2024)
Qualified Person
Stephen Hughes P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
About Vertex Minerals Limited:
Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited
Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2025 it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") issuance of an aggregate principal amount of US$20 million unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") bearing interest at a rate of 6.0% per annum.
The Notes and any securities issuable upon conversion are subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 7, 2025 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No securities have or will be issued as bonuses, finder's fees or commissions in connection with the Private Placement.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based exploration company focused on the Cangrejos project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .
Signed: "Marshall Koval"
Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 6, 2024, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Project" or "La Union") with Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") dated May 5, 2025 (the "Transaction"). The Company has also completed and filed on SEDAR+ the La Union Technical Report (the "Report") in support of the Transaction (as defined below).
"Having entered into the Option Agreement and completed this 43-101 Technical Report is an important accomplishment towards our goal of advancing the Project and working our way to earning up to 100% of this drill-ready property in a highly active region with multiple known deposits, major players and mines in production!" commented Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon. "John-Mark Staude and the Riverside technical team have been doing an exceptional job in consolidating the group of claims that now make up the Project and we look forward to working with them in completing the conditions for 100% ownership of the Project," he continued.
President & CEO of Riverside, John-Mark Staude, stated, "We are excited to work with Questcorp to carry out further exploration work on La Union's multiple targets we have worked up through extensive field activity. Riverside has consolidated the mineral tenure into an aggregated district play and worked with surface owners to obtain access and set up the project for immediate advancement."
The La Union Project
La Union is a carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") project hosted by Neoproterozoic sedimentary rocks (limestones, dolomites, and siliciclastic sediments) overlying crystalline Paleoproterozoic rocks of the Caborca Terrane. The structural setting features high-angle normal faults and low-to-medium-angle thrust faults that sometimes served as mineralization conduits. Mineralization occurs as polymetallic veins, replacement zones (mantos, chimneys), and shear zones with high-grade metal content, as shown in highlight grades of 59.4 grams per metric tonne (g/t) gold, 833 g/t silver, 11% zinc, 5.5% lead, 2.2% copper, along with significant hematite and manganese oxides, consistent with a CRD model (see the Report available under Questcorp's SEDAR+ profile). These targets also demonstrate intriguing potential for large gold discoveries potentially above an even larger porphyry Cu district potential as the Company's target concept at this time.
Questcorp cautions investors, grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the property.
Julian Manco, P.Geo. (BC), the author of the Report (the "QP"), concluded exploration work carried out by Riverside on the Project identified five zones with gold and base metals mineralization at Union, La Union Norte, El Cobre, El Creston, and La Famosa. He noted these zones define three main target areas: Union, North Famosa, and Famosa, where replacement and manto and chimney structures in the limestones exhibit polymetallic chemical signatures consistent with carbonate replacement deposits. Further he noted, although gold grades are usually low in CRD systems, the high grades of gold observed in the Project area may be interpreted in part as remobilization or interaction with gold-bearing structures that are common in this area and in general are the main target for the Orogenic Gold systems exploited in the Caborca region.
Mr. Manco concluded these target zones have the potential for the discovery of bulk mineable gold and polymetallic deposits and further exploration by drilling is warranted to test their economic potential. In addition, further reconnaissance exploration is required to carry out reconnaissance exploration and follow up on other copper, and gold anomalies that occur between these two targets. He also noted the possibility La Union mineralization may be related to Laramide-age magmatism suggesting a potential for a porphyry copper deposit potential.
The QP recommends a phase I exploration program of detailed structural mapping and sampling, ground magnetics, 3D inversion modeling of magnetic data, geochemical sampling and UV lamp surveys, followed by a phase II drilling program.
The Option Agreement
In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company may acquire a one-hundred percent (100%) interest in the Project by completing a series of cash payments totaling $100,000 CAD, making staged issuances of common shares of the Company totaling 19.9%, and incurring $5,500,000 CAD of exploration expenditures on the Project as outlined immediately below (the "Option Conditions"):
|Deadline
|Cash Payment
(CAD)
|Share
Issuance
|Exploration
Expenditures
(CAD)
|Within two (2) business days of the date of the Option Agreement
|$25,000
|N/A
|N/A
|On the Effective Date(1)
|N/A
|9.9%(2)
|N/A
|On or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date
|N/A
|14.9%(2)(3)
|$1,000,000
|On or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date
|$25,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$1,250,000
|On or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date
|$25,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$1,500,000
|On or before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date
|$25,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$1,750,000
|Total
|$100,000
|19.9%(2)(3)
|$5,500,000
Notes:
During the term of the Option Agreement, the Vendor will remain the program operator for the Project using its local team based in Hermosillo, Sonora. Following exercise of the option under the Option Agreement, the Company will grant the Vendor a two-and-one half percent (2.5%) net smelter returns royalty on commercial production from the Project.
No finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Transaction. No changes to the board or management of the Company are contemplated in connection with the Transaction.
Readers are cautioned that the Option Agreement does not bind the Company to complete the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of any required regulatory, shareholder and third-party consents, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, satisfaction of the Option Conditions, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained and the foregoing conditions, including the Option Conditions, are satisfied. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. For further information concerning the Transaction, including the Option Agreement, readers are encouraged to review the Report and the Option Agreement which have been filed under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of Questcorp and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Questcorp Mining Inc.
Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.
Contact Information
Questcorp Mining Corp.
Saf Dhillon, President & CEO
Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca
Telephone: (604) 484-3031
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms and conditions of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to complete the Transaction as contemplated or at all, the ability of the Company to satisfy the Option Conditions as contemplated or at all, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated above or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce further progress on its board renewal process.
In connection with the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Dr. Bill Williams will retire from his last remaining board position, and Tara Christie will not stand for re-election in order to focus on her existing executive priorities. Western is pleased to announce the nomination of Pamela O'Hara for election to the board of directors at the Company's AGM on June 12, 2025 .
Ms. O'Hara brings over 30 years of experience advancing mining and transportation infrastructure projects, as well as a deep level of expertise in the Yukon . She has been heavily involved in permitting large projects including Ekati, Voisey's Bay, Wolverine, Hope Bay , Canadian Pacific Railway, and the Port of Vancouver . A Registered Professional Biologist and Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner, Ms. O'Hara is known for delivering innovative, community-focused projects and successfully navigating regulatory environments. Ms. O'Hara holds a B.Sc. in Biology and Oceanography from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Environment and Management from Royal Roads University.
"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Bill for his many contributions to Western over the years and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "We also thank Tara for her years of dedicated service and support to Western. Looking ahead, as we advance the Casino Project through environmental assessment and permitting, Pamela's proven ability to navigate regulatory processes and deliver major projects will be a significant asset to the board of directors and the broader team."
ABOUT western copper and gold corporation
western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.
The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.
For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .
On behalf of the board,
"Sandeep Singh"
Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Results for six new holes are reported below, located at the southern end of the deposit defined in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE", see attached map and November 14, 2024 news release).
Highlights (see Table 1 below):
Robert Wares, Osisko Metals CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with these new drill results at Gaspé which continue to confirm our new geological model. New mineralization has again been added at depth, well below C Zone skarn horizon, and drill hole 30-1067 further demonstrates the potential to extend the deposit to the south. DDH 30-1067 was terminated in an undocumented stope above the C zone, at a depth of 137 metres. Further drilling will be conducted this month to test the deeper stratigraphy in this area for extended mineralization (to the base of the E zone, about 316 metres below hole 30-1067."
Table 1: Drill hole mineralized intervals, see attached map for drill hole locations.
| DDH No.
|From
|To
|Width
|Cu
|Ag
|Mo
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|%
|g/t
|%
|30-1061
|12.0
|184.5
|172.5
|0.18
|1.52
|And
|228.0
|274.5
|46.5
|0.35
|2.05
|And
|327.0
|358.5
|31.5
|0.25
|1.93
|And
|497.0
|712.5
|215.5
|0.31
|2.67
|30-1062
|19.0
|72.0
|53.0
|0.19
|2.18
|And
|96.0
|128.5
|32.5
|0.15
|1.62
|And
|282.0
|307.0
|25.0
|0.19
|1.62
|30-1064
|36.0
|200.7
|164.7
|0.26
|1.94
|And
|235.5
|376.5
|141.0
|0.26
|2.20
|And
|497.7
|505.3
|7.6
|1.04
|9.29
|0.133
|And
|546.9
|618.0
|71.1
|0.37
|2.58
|30-1065*
|12.0
|335.0
|323.0
|0.43
|3.18
|(Including)
|205.8
|216.9
|11.1
|1.54
|12.5
|(Including)
|260.0
|273.3
|13.3
|2.50
|17.8
|And
|520.5
|555.0
|34.5
|0.35
|2.61
|30-1066
|573.0
|604.5
|31.5
|0.41
|4.37
|30-1067*
|15.0
|151.8
|136.8
|0.32
|3.18
*Holes marked by an asterisk intersected stopes and did not reach targeted depths.
The deposit remains open to the south and southwest. Drill holes 30-1062 and 30-1066 are located at the southeast margin and to the east of the 2024 MRE limit (respectively), and these two holes did not intersect significant mineralization, indicating that the deposit may not extend towards the east.
All holes were drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north; true widths are estimated at 90-92% of reported widths. The L1 (C Zone) the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites (pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels) that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.
The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in H1 2026.
Mineralization occurs as disseminations and veinlets of chalcopyrite and is mostly stratigraphically controlled in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook. As expected, no significant molybdenum mineralization was encountered in porcellanites in the latter areas, but high grades (up to 0.4% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns. The bulk of the molybdenum mineralization occurs in veinlet stockworks further north at Copper Mountain, where true porphyry copper-style mineralization occurs, forming a distinct secondary mineralized zone that is characterized by widespread, continuous copper-molybdenum stockwork mineralization radiating from the central source of hydrothermal fluids, i.e. the Copper Mountain porphyry intrusion. At least five vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier skarn/porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system.
The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization, leading to the May 2024 MRE (see May 6, 2024 press release). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled primary skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category (see November 14, 2024 press release).
The current drill program is designed to convert of the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively.
Qualified Person
Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo. is the Independent Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and he is a Professional Geologist registered in the Province of Quebec.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Mineralized intervals reported herein are calculated using an average 0.12% copper lower cut-off over contiguous 20-metre intersections (shorter intervals as the case may be at the upper and lower limits of reported intervals). Intervals of 20 metres or less are reported unless indicating significantly higher grades.
Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for copper, molybdenum and silver.
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec ' s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled " Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper ". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.
In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada ' s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals ' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq" . The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.
For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:
Don Njegovan, President, Email: info@osiskometals.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
