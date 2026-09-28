Thesis Gold & Silver Submits Detailed Project Description for Its Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project

Thesis Gold & Silver Submits Detailed Project Description for Its Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. ("Thesis", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU,OTC:THSGF) | (OTCQX: THSGF) | (WKN: A422AH) is pleased to announce the submission of a Detailed Project Description (the "DPD") for its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project (the "Project" or "Lawyers-Ranch"), located in north-central British Columbia, to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO").

Thesis Gold & Silver Logo

The submission represents an important milestone in the Environmental Assessment ("EA") process and provides the basis for the EAO to undertake its Readiness Decision for the Project.

Ewan Webster, President & CEO, commented, "The submission of the Detailed Project Description marks an important milestone in the environmental assessment process for Lawyers-Ranch. We engaged extensively with Participating Indigenous Nations on an early draft of the DPD over the summer, and their input helped inform and strengthen the document submitted to the EAO. We look forward to continuing this active collaboration as we advance Lawyers-Ranch through the environmental assessment process."

The Company initiated the environmental assessment process for Lawyers-Ranch on December 10, 2025. In June 2026, the Company announced that the Government of Canada confirmed that the Impact Assessment process will be substituted to the Province of British Columbia and that BC's EAO will conduct the Impact Assessment process under the Environmental Assessment Act, SBC 2018, C.51 on behalf of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, under the "One project, one review" approach  (see the press release dated June 26, 2026, entitled "Thesis Gold & Silver Receives Confirmation of Substituted Impact Assessment Process for Lawyers-Ranch"). 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.,

"Ewan Webster"
Ewan Webster Ph.D., P. Geo. President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Thesis is a Canadian precious metals development company focused on advancing its 100%- owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District, one of North America's most prospective emerging precious-metals districts. Lawyers-Ranch hosts a large, high-quality gold equivalent Mineral Resource with meaningful exposure to silver, which represents a significant component of the Project and long-term value proposition.

Thesis is advancing Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and continued exploration, with the objective of unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding fixing the remuneration of the auditors of the Company and the vesting timeline of the Options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thesis-gold--silver-submits-detailed-project-description-for-its-lawyers-ranch-gold-silver-project-302890956.html

SOURCE Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/28/c7732.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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