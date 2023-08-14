TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of CorEvitas, LLC ("CorEvitas"), a leading provider of regulatory-grade, real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies, from Audax Private Equity ("Audax"), for $912.5 million in cash. Thermo Fisher announced the agreement to acquire CorEvitas on July 6, 2023 .

Real-world evidence is the collection and use of patient health care utilization and outcomes data gathered through routine clinical care. This is a high growth market segment as pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, as well as regulating bodies, are increasingly looking to monitor and evaluate the safety of approved therapies and examine their effectiveness and value in the post approval setting.

"We are very excited to welcome our new CorEvitas colleagues to Thermo Fisher," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher. "CorEvitas expands our clinical research business with highly complementary real-world evidence solutions, which is an increasingly important area and will help to enhance decision-making as well as the time and cost of drug development. We are excited by the opportunity to further accelerate innovation and advance productivity for our pharma and biotech customers in their work to deliver new medicines and therapeutics to benefit patients."

CorEvitas will become part of Thermo Fisher's Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

CorEvitas has been a partner to pharma and biotech customers for more than 20 years, providing regulatory-grade, real-world evidence solutions with objective data and clinical insights to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. CorEvitas manages 12 registries, including 9 autoimmune and inflammatory syndicated registries. Its multi-therapeutic data intelligence platform builds and scales multiple clinical registries across specific therapeutic areas to gather structured patient clinical data spanning more than 400 investigator sites and over 100,000 patients followed longitudinally.

The transaction is expected to be slightly accretive in 2023 and deliver $0.03 of adjusted earnings per share in 2024. 1

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but other statements that are not historical facts may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the acquisition of CorEvitas, may not materialize as expected; CorEvitas' business experiencing disruptions as a result of the acquisition or due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; and the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies or to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in Thermo Fisher's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available in the "Investors" section of Thermo Fisher's website, ir.thermofisher.com, under the heading "SEC Filings". While Thermo Fisher may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Thermo Fisher specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Thermo Fisher's views as of any date subsequent to today.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Thermo Fisher uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share, which excludes certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction costs; restructuring and other costs/income; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, benefits from tax credit carryforwards, the impact of significant tax audits or events, equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and the results of discontinued operations. Thermo Fisher excludes the above items because they are outside of the company's normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods. Thermo Fisher believes that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of the company's core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts.

1 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain items under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Media Contact:
Sandy Pound
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

