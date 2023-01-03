iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

The Year of the Tripledemic

COVID-19 may have lost its daily news headline status, but the disease rages on with 2700 weekly deaths in the U.S. and millions of Americans chronically disabled from long-COVID, 4 million of which are being kept from work. This winter time, a terrible year for RSV as well as a potentially worse flu season could add insult to injury especially when one considers the fact that COVID-19 leaves some people with an impaired immune system similar to what HIV does to cause AIDS. The multiplication of disease could amplify the risks of influenza and RSV to result in more severe cases of these diseases which may result in increased deaths and morbidity. And that isn't something our country nor the world can afford. There are already reports of Tamiflu generics being in short supply, and it's just barely the New Year. Fortunately, there are several biotech and pharma companies advancing solutions for RSV, flu, and COVID, including two that may have a solution for all three of these viruses that are currently plaguing the U.S. However, deciding which ones are worth an investment in is not necessarily an easy task.

5 Biotech and Pharma Companies Spearheading Viral Tripledemic

The first company that everyone thinks of when considering COVID-19 solutions is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). With the Comirnaty COVID vaccine and 3CL inhibitor Paxlovid, the company's COVID antiviral, the company is in a market-leading position for COVID, raking in tens of billions in revenues for both products. What is less well-known is that Pfizer is also on a roll with RSV. The company announced in November that its RSV vaccine candidate used in maternal immunization for infants was effective against infant death, making it likely the first available maternal vaccine to protect against infant RSV death. The vaccine is also effective in older adults. And if that weren't already enough, the company acquired ReViral and its RSV therapeutics for $525 million, including upfront and milestone payments, with an expectation that the therapeutics would bring in $1.5 billion to Pfizer. ReViral's main candidate is a fusion inhibitor sisunatovir which is in phase 2. Pfizer is also initiating a phase 3 study for its influenza vaccine, making it a leader in the tripledemic. Indeed, its 2022 COVID revenue is expected to be over $50 billion.

Big Pharma competitors GSK (NYSE: GSK) and Roche are also key players in the tripledemic race. Roche was the initial innovator of the influenza antiviral blockbuster, Tamiflu, but the company has made recent progress with COVID, too. The company is well known for its IL-6 inhibitor (an anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody) approval in severe COVID-19. For next steps against influenza, the company has developed a new therapeutic called baloxavir marboxil, aka Xofluza, which unfortunately has some severe drawbacks in causing drug resistance mutations at quite a high rate such that it's not necessarily a good choice for kids. This could derail its blockbuster follow-up to the Tamiflu success seen years ago. Roche is certainly outshined by Pfizer in the Tripledemic race.

GSK's progress is more straightforward. Known for its prowess in the antiviral space, GSK was granted a priority review and PDUFA date of May 23, 2023 from the FDA due to its RSV vaccine candidate achieving a high 82.6% efficacy in its pivotal trial. The company has early stage monoclonal antibodies and vaccines against influenza, as well as late-stage studies for COVID-19 vaccines and neutralizing antibodies. What's missing are antiviral candidates for the diseases, and so while one might call GSK a leader in the tripledemic, they are also outshined by Pfizer.

One smaller company, Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX), is advancing vaccine candidates for all three diseases, but the one drawback is that they're not past phase 1 for any of their candidates.

The company's secret sauce lies in its VLP (virus-like particle), which allows viral proteins to be assembled more similarly to an actual virus and is supposed to improve the immune response compared to vaccines that use these proteins alone, like mRNA vaccines. The company recently hit the headlines with positive phase 1 clinical trial results for its RSV vaccine with sustained neutralizing antibody responses through 6 months; durability of response was a key reason for developing VLP vaccines. Icosavax is moving forward with this vaccine in combination with its hMPV virus-like particles as the only vaccine for the elderly population targeting the two leading causes of pneumonia. ICVX is particularly well funded with $229 million in current assets reported at the end of Q3 2022, which appears sufficient to support the company for more or less than 2 years based on their current burn rate.

Unfortunately, for common yearly diseases like COVID, influenza, and RSV, vaccines are only a partial answer. Another small pharma company, Bioxytran Inc. (OTCMKTS: BIXT), might have antiviral treatment solutions for all three viruses. Bioxytran recently released slam-dunk results from their ProLectin-M antiviral, which had a 100% response rate reducing the viral load of COVID-19 patients to undetectable levels in just a few days, effectively curing every single patient on the drug. These results are unprecedented and quite possibly the best COVID antiviral results ever recorded. The company's drugs are made using carbohydrate chemistry which usually means a benign safety profile. Unbeknownst to most investors, the company appears to be working on or considering treating other viruses including influenza and RSV , and if BIXT can show its RSV and influenza antivirals work like its COVID antiviral, then the company would have multiple potential blockbuster products. ProLectin-M is a phase 3 ready drug with results expected in 2023.

Conclusion

These leading tripledemic companies are focusing on the current and future problems facing the nation. But when it comes to investment risk and reward, there are two clear winners. With respect to the bigger pharma companies with established sales, Pfizer is by far the undisputed COVID-19 champion with a forward P/E ratio of ~8x compared with GSK at ~11 and Roche at ~14. Market leadership typically comes with a premium price tag so Pfizer is clearly the best value when looking at market leadership and forward price/earnings ratios.

However, multi-bagger returns are unlikely to be seen with big pharma. Bioxytran, however, appears to be a smaller biotech that could return multiples to investors. Big Pharma is licensing COVID-19 antiviral candidates from various biotech companies for hundreds of millions in deal value, and some of these companies are already worth that in market capitalization. When considering the value of each of the companies, Bioxytran stands out with just a $50 million market capitalization and a phase 3 ready COVID-19 antiviral that appears to best Paxlovid in effectiveness. This compares favorably to Icosavax's $350 million market cap based on three phase 1 assets. With positive phase 3 results or a pharma licensing agreement, BIXT shares could see a rerating higher, potentially to the much more reasonable $350 million dollar range, or 7x the current price.

Investors might consider a dual investment in PFE and BIXT to take advantage of the tripledemic and bolster portfolio returns.

PFE
Transgene Announces Collaboration with Merck and Pfizer to Evaluate the Combination of TG4001 with Avelumab

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with the science and technology company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) under which Transgene will sponsor a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the potential of the therapeutic vaccine candidate TG4001 in combination with avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of human papilloma virus- (HPV-) positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), after failure of standard therapy.
Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: “We are
pleased to enter this collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
and Pfizer to evaluate our therapeutic vaccine TG4001 in association
with avelumab. In previous clinical trials, TG4001 has demonstrated
promising activity in terms of HPV viral clearance and was well
tolerated. TG4001 is one of the few drugs targeting HPV-associated
cancers that can be combined with an immune checkpoint blocker such as
avelumab. The preclinical and clinical data that have been generated
with both TG4001 and avelumab individually suggest this combination
could potentially demonstrate a synergistic effect, delivering a step up
in therapy for HPV-positive HNSCC patients.”
The combination of TG4001 and avelumab aims to target two distinct steps
in the immune response to target cancer cells. This is an exclusive
agreement between the parties to study the combination of these two
classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, M.D., Head of the Early Phase Program at
Institut Curie, and a world expert in ENT cancers, will be the Principal
Investigator of the Phase 1/2 study. This trial is expected to begin in
France, with the first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. It
will seek to recruit patients with recurrent and/or metastatic
virus-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that have
progressed after definitive local treatment or chemotherapy, and cannot
be treated with surgical resection and/or re-irradiation.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau said: “HPV-induced head and neck cancers
are currently treated with the same regimen as non-HPV-positive HNSCC
tumors. However, their different etiology clearly suggests that
differentiated treatment approaches are needed for HPV-positive
patients. Immunotherapy, and in particular the therapeutic vaccine
TG4001 together with the PD-L1 blocker avelumab, by targeting two
distinct steps in the immune response, could deliver improved efficacy
for patients who have not responded to or have progressed after a first
line of treatment.”
TG4001 is an active immunotherapeutic designed by Transgene to express
the coding sequences of the E6 & E7 tumor-associated antigens of HPV-16
and the cytokine, IL-2. This therapeutic vaccine, which is based on a
non-propagative, attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), has already been
administered to more than 300 patients with high grade cervical
intra-epithelial neoplasia (CIN 2/3). It has demonstrated good safety, a
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 a particularly
appropriate candidate for combinations with other therapies, such as
avelumab.
Avelumab is an investigational, fully human antibody specific for a
protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or programmed death ligand-1.
As a checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action that may potentially enable the immune system to find and
attack cancer cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent
tumor cells from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells
such as T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also
thought to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find
and attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In 2014, the science and technology company
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer signed a strategic alliance
to co-develop and co-commercialize avelumab.
Alise Reicin, M.D., Head of Global Clinical Development in the biopharma
business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which in the US and Canada
operates as EMD Serono, commented: “We believe combination regimens
show significant promise in the development of novel and efficacious
immuno-oncology treatments. Through this study, we hope to discover the
potential of avelumab as a combination therapy with TG4001 for patients
fighting this recurring cancer.”
Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Immuno-Oncology, Early Development,
and Translational Oncology at Pfizer, said: “Through this
collaboration, we hope to better understand how therapeutic vaccines may
help support the clinical development program for avelumab as our end
goal is to find the best treatment options for patients.”
About HPV-mediated Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a heterogeneous group
of cancers that can affect the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. HPV-16
infection is recognized to participate in the development of a
substantial proportion of head and neck cancers and is associated with a
subset of HNSCC, especially those arising from the oropharynx (more than
80%), which are the most frequent, and the larynx (~70%).
The incidence of HPV-16-related head and neck cancer has significantly
increased in recent years. Although there are more than 100 subtypes of
HPV, HPV-16 accounts for 90% of all HPV-related head and neck cancers.
Global spending on head and neck cancer indications amounted to
$1 billion in 2010.
Current treatments include surgical resection with radiotherapy or
chemoradiotherapy. However, better options are needed for advanced and
metastatic HPV+ HNSCC. It is thought that immunotherapy combined with
immune checkpoint inhibitors could provide a promising potential
treatment option that would address this strong medical need.
About TG4001
TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a
non-propagative, highly attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), which is
engineered to express HPV-16 antigens (E6 & E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2).
It is one of the few therapies targeting HPV+ sub population. TG4001 is
designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune
system specifically to HPV-16-infected cells that have started to
undergo precancerous transformation (cells presenting the HPV-16 E6 and
E7 antigens) and to further stimulate the infection-clearing activity of
the immune system through interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 has been
administered to more than 300 patients, demonstrating good safety,
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 an excellent
candidate for combinations with other therapies in solid tumors.
About Avelumab
Avelumab (also known as MSB0010718C) is an investigational, fully human
antibody specific for a protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or
programmed death ligand-1. Avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action which may enable the immune system to find and attack cancer
cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent tumor cells
from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells such as
T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also thought
to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find and
attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and
co-commercialize avelumab.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly
traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and
developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and
infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector
technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or
cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are:
TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec for liver cancer. The
Company has several other programs in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has
additional operations in Lyon, as well as a JV in China with Tasly
Group. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
future development of TG4001. Although the Company believes its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The
occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative
outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation,
results and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its
products depends on but is not limited to the following factors:
positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical
results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain
financing and/or partnerships for product development and
commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory
authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could
cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”)
section of the Document de Référence, which is available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).

×