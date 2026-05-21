The VinFast VF 9 "paradox": Premium SUV Experience Without Premium SUV Costs

Spacious interiors, family-ready practicality, and lower running costs are helping the VinFast VF 9 stand out as Canadian drivers prepare for summer road trip season.
As Ontario prepares for the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend, many Canadian families are getting ready for the unofficial start of summer with cottage trips, highway getaways, fireworks events, and family road travel across the province.
It's within that context that a growing number of drivers are discovering an unexpected strength of the VinFast VF 9. On paper, the VF 9 looks like a big, bold 7-seater premium SUV built for executives and business owners, with its long body, upright stance, and road-presence styling. But in real life, many owners say the same vehicle quietly turns into the perfect family road trip machine once the long weekend rolls around.
No longer either/or
"People kept warning us we'd regret buying such a large EV," said Mark and Olivia, a Toronto couple getting ready for a Victoria Day drive to Muskoka with their kids and grandparents. "Honestly, the only regret now is not buying it sooner."
Like many Ontario families, they are expecting bumper-to-bumper traffic, packed rest stops, and hours on the highway during the May Long Weekend. They wanted one vehicle that could handle downtown work meetings during the week but still survive full family duty on holiday weekends.
According to Mark, the VF 9 became surprisingly versatile almost immediately after purchase.
"During the week, it feels like a quiet executive SUV for meetings and downtown driving. But when the long weekend comes, suddenly it becomes the family road trip vehicle," he said.
The couple especially appreciated the VF 9's expansive cabin and flexible three-row seating layout. Measuring more than 5.1 metres long with a wheelbase of over 3.1 metres, the full-size electric SUV offers generous space for multiple suitcases, camping gear, coolers, folding chairs, and child seats ahead of their holiday plans. The reclining seats and large infotainment display also become especially useful during charging stops and rest breaks along the route.
"The kids watch movies while we recharge, and my parents love the massage seats," Olivia said. "Everyone is a bit less cranky."
That balance between premium comfort and practical family use is increasingly important in Canada's EV market this year, particularly as buyers become more selective about long-term ownership value and real-world usability.
For Vancouver commercial real estate consultant Daniel B., the VF 9 ended up solving the same problem.
"Most large luxury SUVs feel like they're designed either for executives or families," he said. "This one somehow works well for both."
During the week, Daniel uses the VF 9 to drive clients around the city. Later this month, the same SUV will carry bikes, luggage, and family gear through the Okanagan during the Victoria Day break.
"The massage seats make a huge difference after long hours of driving," he said. "Then on weekends, the same vehicle easily handles luggage, bikes, and family gear."
Big SUV energy, small running costs
But comfort is only part of the story.
For many owners, the biggest surprise comes later, when the bills start coming in. Or more accurately, when they don't.
Despite being a full-size electric SUV with more than 400 horsepower, the VF 9 has ended up costing far less to run than many owners expected.
"With gas prices these days, taking a large gasoline SUV on a few long weekends can feel like setting your wallet on fire," Olivia said. "Now we mostly charge at home overnight before the trip and barely think about it."
Several Canadian VinFast owners have also highlighted the vehicle's comfort during long-distance driving. Quebec owner Michael B., who completed a 5,280 km road trip from Montreal to Orlando, said the experience changed his perception of EV travel altogether. "The VinFast was very comfortable, especially the back seats. The air-conditioned seats were top-notch. We never had any problems with the vehicle," he wrote after the journey.
VF 9 users like Michael can also drive with greater peace of mind knowing the vehicle is backed by one of the industry's strongest warranty packages in Canada, including a 10-year or 200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited-kilometre battery warranty. In addition, through its app ecosystem, VinFast drivers can connect to approximately 95 percent of public charging stations across North America, with real-time access to charging locations, payment systems, and vehicle management tools. VinFast also provides mobile maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance, helping ensure support remains within reach during both daily commutes and long-distance travel.
Those warranties and charging conveniences also reflect another area where VinFast has been investing aggressively as part of its international growth strategy: aftersales. Just last week, VinFast announced the signing of MOUs with 29 aftersales partners during its 2026 Global Business Conference, as the company pushes to expand its international service network across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company aims to grow its global workshop network to more than 1,100 facilities in 2026 while continuing to develop charging infrastructure and customer support systems globally.
The strategy has also attracted positive feedback from international partners already working with VinFast in North America. "The whole charging and after sales and price point of the VinFast cars is very compelling in the US," said David Pributsky, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Repairwise North America, during VinFast's Global Business Conference in Vietnam. "We're excited to work with them."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521248968/en/