The VinFast VF 9 Is The Best Upgrade For Big Families

The VinFast VF 9 Is The Best Upgrade For Big Families

As Canadian families outgrow smaller SUVs, the VinFast VF 9 offers a fully electric alternative that combines space, comfort, and long-term peace of mind without the usual trade-offs of going bigger.

There comes a point when a compact or mid-size SUV just doesn't cut it anymore. Maybe the family's growing. Maybe road trips are getting longer. Or maybe you simply want more comfort without stepping into something oversized and inefficient.

That's usually when buyers start looking at full-size SUVs. The problem is, in Canada, going bigger has traditionally meant higher fuel bills and more compromises on sustainability.

The VinFast VF 9 approaches that upgrade from a different angle.

As a fully electric, three-row SUV, it offers the kind of space families look for, but without the usual trade-offs tied to gas-powered models. And in a segment where full-size EV options remain limited, its presence is worth a closer look, especially at a time when demand for lower emissions and lower fuel bills is rising.

Space is the first thing you will notice stepping into the VF 9, which has formidable dimensions of 201.4 x 88.7 x 66.8 inches and a 124-inch wheelbase. Three rows mean you can carry six or seven people comfortably, and unlike many SUVs, the third row isn't an afterthought.

Towing capacity is up to 1,653 lbs with an unbraked trailer, and 3,968 lbs if the trailer has its own brakes.

"The difference is you don't have to negotiate who sits where anymore," said Peter Annell, one early driver, in British Columbia. "Everyone actually has space, even on longer trips."

Annell especially appreciates the second-row captain's chairs, available with ventilation and massage. It's the kind of feature usually reserved for higher-end luxury vehicles, but here it's integrated into a family-focused layout.

And whether it's hockey equipment, luggage for a weekend away, or a full grocery run, the VF 9 is built to handle it without forcing you to choose between passengers and storage. You can also be sure that you will almost never have to worry about space in the trunk, with the VF 9's cargo volume of 212 litres (7.4 cubic feet) when the third row is up, and 926 litres (32.7 cu.ft.) when it's lowered.

Then there's the overall driving experience. Electric vehicles already have an advantage when it comes to smoothness, but in a vehicle this size, the effect is even more noticeable. The cabin stays quiet, acceleration feels immediate, and long drives become less tiring.

With all-wheel drive and up to 402 horsepower, the VF 9 has more than enough power for highway driving and winter conditions. Range is rated at up to 518 kilometres per full charge, which puts it within reach for both daily commutes for the whole week and occasional intercity travel.

"It doesn't feel like a big SUV when you're driving it, while not floaty," Liam Morin, a Quebec-based IT professional, noted. "It's responsive, but still comfortable. That balance is hard to get right."

Inside, a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen display replaces much of the traditional button layout, while premium materials and soft-close doors add a more refined feel. It's a space designed to make time in the car easier, whether that's a short school run or a full day on the road, especially with the addition of services for when you have to wait for a long time, like Sony RIDEVU, which offers access to a variety of movies, shows, and livestreams.

Of course, for many Canadians, switching to an EV still comes with hesitation. Questions around battery life, maintenance, and long-term reliability are common, especially in a newer segment like full-size electric SUVs.

VinFast's response aims to reduce that uncertainty as much as possible, with an approach that feels both reassuring and practical: a 10-year/200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery.

"That coverage was a big factor," said Morin. "I bought the car partly for the peace of mind it offers over the long run."

Beyond the warranty, the company has focused on making ownership more straightforward. The VinFast app connects drivers to a wide network of public charging stations across North America, helping simplify route planning and daily use. There's also 24/7 roadside assistance, which adds another layer of reassurance for those new to electric driving.

At an all-in starting price of CAD 77,308, the VF 9 makes a strong case both on paper and in real-world use. Its space, refined design, and electric efficiency help redefine what a full-size EV should offer at this level.

john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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