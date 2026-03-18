The VinFast VF 8 and Its Many Thoughtful Modes

Designed around real moments, the VinFast VF 8 blends smart modes, intuitive tech, and long-term support to make electric driving feel practical, comfortable, and surprisingly personal.
When asked what her favorite thing about the VinFast VF 8 Plus is, Sarah, a Quebec resident, answers without hesitation: Pet Mode.
With this feature selected, the air conditioning stays on even when the vehicle is locked. The center display reassures passersby with a message that reads, "Please don't worry! The climate control is still on to make sure my pet is comfortable. I'll be back shortly." For Sarah, this little feature means she can run into a store for a quick snack without bringing along her two year-old dog, who tends to get nervous around strangers.
"It's the little things like that that make me love my VF 8 even more," she says.
For Tom, an avid camper who recently switched to a VF 8 after two decades driving an ICE vehicle, the aptly-named Camp Mode feels almost tailored-made. With it activated, the VF 8 keeps LED parking lights illuminated and draws only minimal energy from the battery to power the sound system, creating a relaxed setup for late night family hangouts outdoors.
Even better, there is no engine noise and no exhaust fumes. "I love the smell of fresh grass in the morning," Tom says. "Camp Mode lets me enjoy that."
Pet Mode and Camp Mode are just two examples of the smart modes available across VinFast vehicles. Others, like Valet Mode and Wash Mode, are designed to adapt the vehicle to specific situations, reducing small hassles and making your lives just a bit easier.
Taken together, these features reflect a broader way of thinking that is central to VinFast's customer-centric philosophy, one that has shaped the brand from its early days to its rise as the best-selling car brand in its home market of Vietnam. In December alone, VinFast recorded the highest monthly sales figure ever achieved by any automaker in the country, delivering 27,649 electric vehicles.
Beyond its smart modes, the VF 8 offers a broad range of features designed for everyday comfort and connectivity. The cabin is anchored by a customizable 15.6 inch touchscreen that supports over-the-air updates, ensuring the system continues to evolve over time. Entertainment options like Sony RideVu, which offers access to more than 2,000 movies from Sony Pictures' library, bring streaming content into the vehicle, while smart services allow drivers to manage aspects of home or work without breaking focus on the road. Hands-free assistance powered by Amazon Alexa adds another layer of convenience on every drive.
The VF 8's companion app further simplifies ownership by connecting drivers to roughly 95 percent of public charging stations across North America, removing the need to juggling multiple platforms while trying to enjoy the journey.
Safety and peace of mind are equally central to the experience. The VF 8 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, along with 11 strategically-located airbags. These include dual stage front airbags for both driver and passenger, knee airbags, side impact airbags, and seat mounted side airbags, all working together to protect occupants.
Backing it all is one of the strongest warranty packages in the industry. The VF 8 is covered by a 10 year or 200,000 kilometer vehicle warranty, paired with a 10 year unlimited distance battery warranty under standard use. It is a level of coverage that few competitors, even established ones, can match, and it speaks directly to VinFast's confidence in its product.
From thoughtful modes that look after pets and families to long term ownership support, the VF 8 shows how VinFast's customer centric philosophy translates into real, everyday experiences. It is also a reminder that a good car does not have to come from a long established name. Sometimes, paying attention to the small details is enough to turn technology into something people genuinely appreciate.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318140170/en/