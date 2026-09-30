The United States Department of Commerce and the Government of the Republic of Korea Announce Strategic Investment in Project Star, a $22.3 billion Energy Infrastructure Campus in Encinal, Texas, being jointly developed by Related Companies and NextEra Energy, in partnership with Lewis Energy Group

Project Star will create 6.47 GW of natural gas generation to directly support an adjacent 5 GW digital infrastructure campus and deliver excess power generation back to the grid.
The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Republic of Korea selected Related Companies and NextEra Energy Resources, in partnership with Lewis Energy Group, to develop Project Star, a $22+ billion energy infrastructure campus with 6.47 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity in Encinal, Texas, powered by natural gas from Texas.
At full scale, Project Star will support a privately funded 5 GW data center campus that Related Digital is developing on an adjacent site. The project will also deliver excess power generation back to the grid, helping support reliability and affordability. The project is fully consistent with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's directive that data centers bring their own generation to the ERCOT system, strengthening local infrastructure and improving service reliability for utility customers.
NextEra Energy Resources and Related Companies plan to develop, build and operate the natural gas-powered generation in Encinal, with Lewis Energy bringing associated infrastructure including gas. The investment is expected to create thousands of high-paying, skilled construction jobs over multiple years, including an estimated 8,400 jobs during peak construction activity. Once operational, the power campus is expected to support approximately 170 permanent jobs, with the adjacent data center campus also creating hundreds of good-paying permanent jobs. The multi-billion-dollar investment and construction of Project Star will also create tremendous opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, small businesses and service providers in Southeast Texas.
The announcement was made as part of the implementation of the Trade Deal between Korea and the United States, announced on July 30, 2025, and the Strategic Investment MOU signed on November 14 of that year. Those efforts aim to enhance cooperation between Korea and the United States in strategic industrial sectors such as energy and artificial intelligence. The energy campus will be owned jointly by the Republic of Korea and the U.S. under the structure of the joint trade agreement and will be built and operated by the Related/NextEra Energy Resources joint venture team. The team is also expected to leverage the technological capabilities and supply chain strengths of Korean companies as part of the project to enhance stable and efficient implementation.
"Related Digital was founded on a commitment to responsible infrastructure development, and we are proud to partner on this historic project which will advance our nation's energy independence, power American innovation, and strengthen not just the Texas economy, but relations between the United States and Korea," said Jeff T. Blau, Chairman of Related Digital and CEO of Related Companies. "We are confident that this project will also meet the high bar Governor Abbott has set for data center development, as we are not only bringing our own power and protecting ratepayers, but contributing excess power to the grid, protecting Texas water, and creating huge new economic benefits for Encinal, La Salle County and the State. We are grateful for the leadership of the Trump Administration and Secretary Lutnick, and look forward to delivering this project as a model for responsible economic investment and infrastructure development in the United States."
"Project Star demonstrates how energy infrastructure and economic growth can advance together," said John Ketchum, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy. "By bringing new generation online to serve new demand, we're helping strengthen reliability, support investment and jobs and protect electricity customers. We look forward to working with the Administration, the State of Texas, Related Digital and Lewis Energy Group to responsibly develop this project while building on our longstanding investment in Texas and its communities."
"I am excited to be working with two world class companies in Related Digital and NextEra Energy to develop Project Star," said Rod Lewis, Founder and CEO of Lewis Energy Group. "This project will bring much needed jobs to South Texas, add new power generation to be available to the state of Texas, and ensure the natural gas produced in the South Texas region provides direct economic benefits to our local communities. As a long-time ranching family and resident of La Salle and Webb Counties, we look forward to working with local communities to create a meaningful and environmentally responsible addition to the local economy. We look forward to working with La Salle County, the State of Texas and the federal government on this project."
The project builds on Related Digital, Lewis Energy Group and NextEra Energy's rich histories in Texas. Related Digital, headquartered in Dallas, is an affiliate of Related Companies which has long owned, operated and invested in multi-family housing, commercial office and retail across Texas. With a multi-decade history of being an economic growth engine and employer in La Salle County, Lewis Energy Group is providing the land, produced water and natural gas supply. NextEra Energy has invested over $20 billion and operates more than 9 GW of generation in Texas, would build and operate the gas plant. NextEra Energy is the largest publicly traded power company in the world.
The project is expected to be developed in phases, with initial generating resources anticipated to come online as early as 2029, subject to required permitting and approvals. Throughout the process, Related Digital, Lewis Energy Group and NextEra Energy are committed to being responsible long-term community partners and working closely with state and local leaders and community members.
About Related Digital
Founded by Related Companies, one of the most prominent privately-owned real estate development firms in the United States with more than $120B in assets owned or under development, Related Digital is a leading vertically integrated data center development and investment platform. Related Digital combines Related Companies' 50-year-plus history of executing complex real estate and infrastructure projects with its track record developing large-scale energy solutions. Related Digital currently has $55B in active data center development and construction underway representing 6GW of capacity, with projects in Ontario, Wyoming, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois and Texas. For more information, visit www.related-digital.com.
About Lewis Energy Group
Lewis Energy Group is a privately-owned, vertically integrated energy company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with deep roots in South Texas. Founded in 1983 by Rod Lewis, the company has grown from a single natural gas well into a leading independent energy organization in exploration and production, drilling, oilfield services, and midstream operations. The company's vertically integrated model enables Lewis to control its own operational destiny while developing the energy resources essential to communities and markets. For more information visit www.LewisEnergy.com.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America and a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns the largest energy infrastructure development company in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including renewables, battery storage, nuclear and natural gas. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.
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SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.; Lewis Energy Group; Related Digital