The Trust Threshold: The Majority of U.S. Investors Use AI To Explore, But Only 7% Say It Drove Their Last Major Decision

New U.S. findings from HSBC research shows affluent and high-net-worth investors are using AI for financial research, but human judgment is more influential for ideas and decisions
- 57% of U.S. affluent investors use AI for financial and investment tasks (vs. 73% globally)
- Only 7% of U.S. investors cite AI as the most influential factor in their last investment decision (12% globally); 59% cite financial professionals/institutions as the source of their last investment idea (vs 19% who say AI)
- More than one-third (38%) of those surveyed in the U.S. said they prefer a hybrid approach (AI and advisors) to their decision making
AI has become a mainstream tool for U.S. investors to research finance and investing topics, but when it comes to making a decision, they turn to trusted human advisors for judgment, context, and conviction.
These findings come from a new survey, commissioned by HSBC from Ipsos Asia Limited, of almost 10,000 affluent and high-net-worth individuals across 10 markets, including over 1,000 in the U.S., exploring how individuals use AI in finance and investment decision-making.
"AI has democratized access to information, providing investors a valuable tool to help explore financial and investment options. However, our survey findings confirm that when it comes to making important financial decisions, investors primarily look to financial professionals and institutions for human judgment, accountability, and personalized advice," said Racquel Oden, Head of International Wealth Management and Private Banking, U.S. at HSBC . "We believe the future of wealth management isn't about choosing between technology and people; it's about combining the power of AI with the insight and trust that only a financial professional can provide."
Key U.S. findings from survey include the following:
AI accelerates research; decisions remain human
In the U.S., 57% of respondents said they use AI for financial and investment tasks, primarily for the practical benefits of AI, such as analysis and research (51%), strategy support (40%), and to provide a second opinion on their ideas (23%). The data also shows that higher AI usage does not remove the need for advice. As decisions become higher-stakes, investors turn to advisors for human input: 77% cite the need for reassurance and 68% said they look to advisors for strategic expertise.
When asked where their last investment idea came from, 59% of U.S. respondents said it was from financial professionals and institutions, versus 19% who cited AI. AI's influence drops further at the point of commitment: only 7% of U.S. investors cite AI as the most influential factor in their last investment decision.
On average, 38% of U.S. respondents say their ideal future decision-making approach is hybrid, with AI and advisors working together. This includes respondents who use AI to discover options, then seek a human advisor to validate findings before acting; and those who want their advisor to use AI tools to support them, underscoring the role of advisors in applying judgment and context when investors are ready to act.
This is more pronounced for younger generations. When asked about their ideal approach, Gen Z and Millennials consistently choose a hybrid model across every financial task (50% and 44%). For Gen Z, this includes analyzing portfolio performance (42%) and generating new investment ideas (37%); for Millennials, the pattern is similar at 30% and 33%.
While AI use was high across generations, Gen Z and Millennials are the most active users in the U.S.: 63% benefit from confidence and decision support from AI, compared to 31% of Gen X and Baby Boomers.
AI boosts confidence, advisors provide conviction
According to the survey findings, AI is changing U.S. investor behaviors and attitudes. Globally, 49% said that AI makes them more willing to take calculated risks; in the U.S., 44% say the same, suggesting a slightly more measured approach. Meanwhile, 48% of U.S. investors self-report that AI helps them feel more in control (slightly below the global average, 51%), and 31% say AI makes them feel less in control (higher than the global average, 26%).
While AI's impact on attitudes and behaviors vary between the U.S. and global respondents, and across generations, around nine in ten (86%) U.S. investors self-report that AI has influenced their investment returns, attributing an average of 35% of returns to AI, higher than the global average (33%) . This rises to 36% for high-net-worth investors (US$2M+).
High-net-worth investors in the U.S. ranked finance and investment as a top area for using AI ( 44%) . Yet, for this group, professional advice remains more influential, with 67% citing financial professionals and institutions as the leading source of an investment idea, compared with 16% who cite AI.
In the U.S., investors are signaling a clear preference for a hybrid approach: AI for discovery and research, and human advisors for decision judgment and validation, especially when building long-term plans and making major portfolio decisions.
About HSBC
HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
Notes to editors
Methodology
HSBC's "The AI and Human Advantage" survey findings are based on insights from 9,993 affluent and high-net-worth individual investors aged 21 to 69 with minimum investable assets of USD 100,000 and USD 2 million respectively. The research was conducted by Ipsos Asia Limited on behalf of HSBC online in mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK and the U.S. (U.S. sample: 1,128). The fieldwork ran from 6 January to 6 February 2026.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624836719/en/
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Maya Dillon
Head of Communications, U.S. and Americas
HSBC
maya.dillon@us.hsbc.com