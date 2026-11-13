The NYSE Welcomes vVARDIS as a Publicly Listed Company

VVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) co-founders Dr. Haley Abivardi and Dr. Goly Abivardi aim to reshape the future of dental care with a drill-free treatment for the world's #1 non-communicable disease: cavities.

  • vVARDIS Solves a Problem that Millions Face
    • Tooth decay affects billions of people worldwide, and dental anxiety keeps millions from getting the care they need.
    • vVARDIS is a Swiss dental technology company focused on changing the way early tooth decay is treated.
    • vVARDIS has introduced a new approach that aims to treat decay earlier and more comfortably for patients.
    • Its flagship product, Curodont® Repair Fluoride Plus, uses proprietary peptide technology to help repair early-stage tooth decay by supporting the natural remineralization of enamel --- simply put No drill, No needle, or No filling.
  • Tooth Decay is One of the Most Common Health Issues in the World
    • 2.5 billion people globally live with untreated tooth decay.
    • Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have experienced tooth decay.
    • Nearly 73% of U.S. adults report dental fear.
    • 21% avoid the dentist because of anxiety.
  • The Story that Helped Shape vVARDIS
    • For decades, treating early tooth decay often meant waiting until it worsened or getting a filling. 
    • The founders spent 25 years developing Curodont® Repair Fluoride Plus, a treatment that helps repair early tooth decay before it becomes a cavity.
    • Curodont® gives dentists a way to treat early decay while making the experience easier and less intimidating for patients.
      • The technology has already treated more than 2.5 million teeth
      • Available in more than 20% of U.S. dental practices

Click Here to Learn More about vVARDIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1p9hUR5Glk

The NYSE celebrates vVardis (NYSE: VVVV) IPO

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