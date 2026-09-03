The Market Just Told You Which Layer Of AI Biology It Is Paying For

Market Updates News Commentary - Earnings season in life sciences technology has just delivered an unusually clean verdict. The company that owns the industry's data and systems of record beat and jumped. The company selling model-informed software into the same customers missed and fell by roughly the same amount on the day. The AI-native discovery company reported a fraction of the revenue analysts expected. Read together, those three results say something specific about where value is accruing in AI-enabled drug discovery, and it is not where most of the narrative has been pointed.
Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: MindWalk Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HYFT), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN), Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXRX).
Key Takeaways
The durable asset sits below the model. Foundation models are licensed, fine-tuned and replaced on a cycle now measured in months. The connected representation of biology those models run on is built once and curated for decades. MindWalk Holdings Corp. is selling the second thing.
Twenty years of curation, quantified. HYFT® Technology powers a function-aware representation of biology spanning sequence and structural biology, described by the Company as a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships.
Three layers that stack rather than compete. HYFT® Technology powers the representation, ReefIQ™ is the biological context layer launched June 10, 2026, and LensAI™ is the reasoning layer. LensAI is already in contracted, recurring arrangements with life-sciences customers today.
Fiscal 2026 was the first year it showed in the numbers. Revenue rose 46% to C$15.6 million from C$10.6 million, gross margin expanded to 58.8% from 53.9%, and the net loss from continuing operations narrowed by more than half.
Still a micro-cap with a fee-for-service base. Management has described recurring platform revenue as modest and not yet significant to the fiscal 2026 total, and the Company remains unprofitable. The contracted arrangements referenced above are not quantified.
Three Results, One Message
Start with the incumbent. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) reported quarterly revenue of $928 million, up 17.6% year over year, with adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share and full-year guidance lifted to roughly $3.68 billion. The shares rose sharply on the print. Chief Executive Officer Peter Gassner has framed the company's AI opportunity in terms that are worth reading carefully: with core systems of record spanning the industry's most critical functions and unique datasets, the company can deliver industry-specific AI deeply integrated into its applications.
Now the contrast. Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT) reported revenue of $93.3 million, up 1%, with adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share against a $0.10 consensus, and the shares fell around 16%. Software revenue grew 4% while services fell 3%. The company reaffirmed full-year guidance and pointed to AI-driven product development, but the market was unmoved.
And the AI-native end of the spectrum. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXRX) reported second quarter revenue of roughly $7.7 million against analyst expectations closer to $12 million. The company carries a substantial cash position and a slate of clinical readouts ahead, but the quarter did not demonstrate a business converting AI capability into revenue at pace.
The pattern is not subtle. What got paid for was proprietary data and systems of record. What did not was software sold into the same customers without that underlying data position, and AI capability without a commercial engine attached. That is the distinction MindWalk has organized its entire business around, and it is the reason the company argues the layer beneath the model is where the value settles.
What MindWalk Actually Sells
MindWalk Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HYFT), founded in 1983 and built on more than 40 years of biology heritage, is a Bio-Native AI company building the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require. Its proprietary HYFT® Technology powers a function-aware representation of biology organized around HYFT pattern-objects spanning sequence and structural biology, refined over twenty years of curation into a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million biological patterns and 25 billion relationships that enriches data at ingestion and compounds in analytical value with every program run on the platform.
The product architecture resolves into three layers. HYFT® Technology powers the biological representation. ReefIQ™, launched June 10, 2026, is the biological context layer: it harmonizes a client's discovery data, links it to MindWalk's biological representation foundation, preserves provenance and program history, and exposes governed, queryable context. LensAI™ is the reasoning and application layer, operating on that context to support retrieval, analysis, target discovery, candidate diligence, hypothesis generation and portfolio decision support, and to host agentic AI workflows. LensAI is already in contracted, recurring arrangements with life-sciences customers today.
"In life-sciences AI, the durable advantage is not the model a team licenses but the biological context it can reason over. Biology is connected by evolutionary constraint; discovery data arrives fragmented across files and systems, and that gap is where insight is lost. ReefIQ is designed to close it, preserving what every program learns, including the programs that fail, as governed context rather than isolated files. In a regulated setting, that is what makes reasoning trustworthy, and trustworthy is what compounds into the clinic," said Dr. Jennifer Bath, PhD, CEO and President of MindWalk Holdings Corp.
The observation about failed programs deserves more attention than it usually gets. The most expensive information a pharmaceutical company owns is the record of what did not work and why, and it is routinely the least well preserved, scattered across departed teams, retired systems and file formats chosen by whoever ran the experiment. A context layer that retains it is not a convenience feature. It is the difference between an organization that learns and one that repeats itself.
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The Fiscal 2026 Numbers
For the year ended April 30, 2026, revenue grew 46% to C$15.6 million from C$10.6 million, gross margin expanded to 58.8% from 53.9%, and the net loss from continuing operations narrowed by more than half. The Company divested its Netherlands subsidiary, completed its rebranding from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., regained Nasdaq listing compliance organically without a reverse split or dilution, and was subsequently added to the Russell 3000E and Russell Microcap Indexes. Results and filings are available through the Company's investor relations newsroom and on EDGAR.
Two developments since year end frame the direction. The Company filed a European patent application building on its foundational HYFT patent estate. And on July 23, 2026, at AMD's Advancing AI 2026 event in San Francisco, MindWalk presented the first public demonstration of ReefIQ™ running on AMD Instinct™ accelerators. MindWalk participated as a selected featured exhibitor; that selection does not imply endorsement, sponsorship, partnership or any commercial relationship with AMD beyond the showcase itself.
The scale gap between the Company and the names above should be stated rather than implied. Veeva reported more revenue in a single quarter than MindWalk's total revenue for all of fiscal 2026, by orders of magnitude. Illumina raised full-year guidance to a range above US$4.6 billion. MindWalk is a micro-cap reporting in Canadian dollars, filing as a foreign private issuer on Form 20-F, with fiscal 2026 revenue of C$15.6 million. Nothing about the argument that context is the durable layer makes a small company a large one.
What Could Go Against It
MindWalk remains unprofitable, and revenue is still primarily fee-for-service discovery work rather than recurring platform revenue. Management has described the recurring platform component as modest and not yet significant to the fiscal 2026 total. The contracted, recurring arrangements referenced in this article are not quantified, and specific customers, deployment counts and contract values have not been disclosed.
Operating expenses in the commercial organization rose during the year with no guidance provided on where they go next, fourth quarter revenue came in below analyst estimates, and the shares traded lower after the print. The Company competes against far larger and better capitalized businesses, several of which are named above, and a patent application is an application rather than a grant. Readers should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+ in full.
The Rest Of The Field
The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. Each is a larger, established, revenue-generating business, and none of them is a peer, competitor or financial comparable of the profiled company. They are named because their most recent results, taken together, illustrate which layer of the AI-in-biology stack the market is currently rewarding.
Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) provides cloud software, data and consulting to the global life sciences industry, and is the closest thing the sector has to an incumbent data layer. In its most recently reported quarter, revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $928 million with adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, both ahead of consensus, and full-year revenue guidance was lifted to approximately $3.68 billion. The shares rose sharply on the release.
Management attributed the quarter to accelerating adoption of its AI products alongside strong core execution, describing it as the company's best CRM quarter ever. Veeva operates at a scale entirely different from the profiled company and is included to show what the market pays for when proprietary industry data sits underneath an AI product rather than beside it.
Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) sits at the instrument layer, generating much of the sequence data the rest of the field reasons over. In results announced July 30, 2026, second quarter revenue was $1.16 billion, up 9.5% year over year, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.35 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.31, and non-GAAP operating margin of 22.5%.
The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance to $5.30 to $5.40. Chief Executive Officer Jacob Thaysen pointed to clinical customers expanding sequencing-intensive applications and continued demand for the NovaSeq X platform. Notably, the shares traded lower the following morning despite the raise, which is a reasonable reminder that beating and guiding higher does not guarantee a positive reaction in this sector.
Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT) is a global leader in model-informed drug development, selling biosimulation software and services into the same pharmaceutical customers. In results reported August 4, 2026, second quarter revenue from continuing operations was $93.3 million, up 1% year over year, with software revenue of $48.8 million up 4% and services revenue of $44.5 million down 3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.2 million, down 3%.
Adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share came in below the $0.10 consensus and revenue fell short of expectations, and the shares dropped around 16%. The company reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $367 million to $382 million, completed a $100 million share repurchase program and authorized an additional $50 million, and continues a reorganisation following the divestiture of its Regulatory and Medical Writing business. Certara is the clearest illustration in this group that selling software into pharma is not by itself the same trade as owning the data underneath it.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXRX) represents the AI-native discovery end of the field, building its own pipeline on a proprietary platform rather than selling infrastructure to others. Second quarter revenue was reported at roughly $7.7 million, below analyst expectations closer to $12 million, with a loss per share modestly wider than consensus.
The company has narrowed its net loss year over year, lowered its cash operating expense guidance, and holds a cash position it has indicated funds operations into early 2028, with multiple clinical readouts expected. It is included here because it is the purest public expression of the thesis that AI capability alone creates value, and because its results to date show how long the distance between capability and revenue can be.
What To Watch
The markers for MindWalk are commercial rather than scientific from here. Whether recurring platform revenue moves from modest to material is the single number that matters, and it is the one the Company has not yet quantified. Alongside it: whether ReefIQ™ deployments convert into named, disclosed customers, whether the European patent application is granted, and whether operating expenses in the commercial organization stabilize now that the go-to-market build is underway.
The wider question is whether the pattern in this earnings season holds. If the market continues to pay for proprietary data positions and discount software and models sold without them, then a company whose entire asset is a curated biological representation is positioned in the right part of the stack. That is an argument about position, not about execution, and it does not make a micro-cap with C$15.6 million of revenue and no profitability a safe holding. It makes it a company worth understanding before deciding.
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Article Sources:
[1] MindWalk Holdings Corp. corporate disclosures, news releases and filings (fiscal 2026 results for the year ended April 30, 2026, the ReefIQ launch, HYFT Technology and LensAI descriptions, the European patent application, the AMD Advancing AI 2026 showcase, Nasdaq compliance and index inclusion). Filings are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
[2] Public disclosures, filings and earnings releases of the referenced companies (Veeva Systems Inc., Illumina, Inc., Certara, Inc. and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
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Cautionary Note Regarding Financial Information and Corporate History: MindWalk Holdings Corp. was formerly ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. and was renamed in September 2025. Financial figures presented for the profiled company are as reported by the Company for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026 and are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. They are presented as reported by the Company and have not been independently verified by the publisher. The Company reports as a foreign private issuer on Form 20-F, which carries different periodic reporting obligations than those applying to a domestic United States filer. Filings are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cautionary Note Regarding Technology and Platform Claims: Descriptions of HYFT® Technology, ReefIQ™ and LensAI™, including pattern and relationship counts, curation history, product capabilities and the existence of contracted, recurring arrangements with life-sciences customers, are as described by the Company and have not been independently verified by the publisher. Those arrangements are not quantified, and specific customers, deployment counts and contract values have not been disclosed. Statements regarding platform adoption, commercial arrangements and future development are forward-looking and are not assurances of commercial outcomes. Patent applications are applications and may not be granted. Nothing in this article should be read as a claim of therapeutic benefit, efficacy or regulatory approval in respect of any product or program.
Cautionary Note Regarding Third-Party Technology References: References in this article to AMD, AMD Instinct or related architecture are paraphrased from public disclosures and are not product claims made by MindWalk Holdings Corp. MindWalk's participation in the AMD Instinct demo showcase at Advancing AI 2026 was as a selected featured exhibitor. References to AMD do not imply endorsement, sponsorship, partnership or any commercial relationship beyond that selection.
Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies: References to Veeva Systems Inc., Illumina, Inc., Certara, Inc. and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. None of them is a peer, competitor, or financial comparable of MindWalk Holdings Corp. They are at materially different stages of development and scale, several of them by orders of magnitude, and their revenues, margins, guidance, earnings and share performance are not indicative of MindWalk Holdings Corp.'s prospects. Nothing in this article suggests that MindWalk Holdings Corp. will achieve comparable results, and any grouping of these companies in this article is thematic rather than financial. None of the companies named has any involvement in MindWalk Holdings Corp., this article, or its distribution. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied.
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