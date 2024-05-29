Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Studies presented represent key focus areas, including building evidence for clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling; overcoming market access barriers, and progressing the whole-genome approach for MRD

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced some of its latest research being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 31–June 4 in Chicago . Highlights include data from several studies in partnership with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services; research with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) demonstrating further evidence to support the use of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) over single-gene testing (SGT); and the latest data supporting the development of Illumina's molecular residual disease (MRD) assay, which is currently underway in collaboration with major pharma companies. In total, Illumina had 14 abstracts accepted to the meeting.

Illumina announced today some of its research that will be presenting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 31–June 4 in Chicago. Studies aim to help advance genomic testing as standard of care in oncology.

"Illumina is proud of our collaborations across all areas of the oncology, research, clinical, and payer communities to produce strong evidence to further enable genomic testing for patients with cancer," said Nicole Berry , head of the Americas region at Illumina. "Through this continued commitment, we can support our customers and partners to achieve their precision oncology goals for the benefit of patients everywhere."

Illumina and Labcorp: innovation-driven research

Illumina and Labcorp share five abstracts accepted at ASCO. The organizations have a longstanding partnership working to build evidence of the clinical impact and value of comprehensive biomarker testing for patients across different cancer types, to ultimately increase community oncology physicians' access to the latest genomic testing. Among the joint abstracts accepted is a poster presentation on the development and application of a machine learning algorithm trained on multiomics biomarkers for the detection of tumor microsatellite instability (MSI), which is common in certain cancers ( Abstract 1554 ). The study analyzed samples from 1838 patients with colorectal cancer using comprehensive genomic and immune profiling (CGIP). The study findings indicate that the machine-learning-driven approach accurately assessed MSI status of colorectal cancer and endometrial adenocarcinomas using CGIP data.

"Through our partnership with Illumina, we are deploying innovative research opportunities that leverage the strengths of our respective teams," said Shakti Ramkissoon, MD, PhD, vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp. "This algorithm is especially exciting as a potential tool to improve assessment of MSI status."

Greater evidence supporting CGP over SGT

Illumina continues to work with leading research institutions to validate the clinical utility and value of CGP testing. CGP is a single next-generation sequencing assay that assesses hundreds of genes, including relevant cancer biomarkers, for therapy guidance. This year, a real-world analysis done with SCRI will present data demonstrating the performance of CGP versus SGT in guideline-recommended biomarker selection in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) ( Abstract 8640 ).

"The findings showed that patients with stage IV NSCLC who underwent SGT received results for all nine guideline-recommended biomarkers only 1.2% of the time, as compared to 71.7% of the time for patients tested with CGP testing," said Vivek Subbiah , MD, chief, Early-Phase Drug Development at SCRI. "Our findings clearly indicate that relying solely on single-gene testing or hot-spot testing leads to incomplete biomarker testing, which can compromise targeted therapy treatments for patients with NSCLC. To ensure optimal patient outcomes, it is imperative that we transition to comprehensive next-generation sequencing as the standard of care for NSCLC."

This work builds on evidence presented by Illumina and its collaborators at ASCO 2023, including a study with Labcorp that demonstrated that the initial use of SGT increases subsequent CGP test cancellations, and concluded that SGT practice in the community oncology setting does not meet practice guideline recommendations and negatively impacts the potential benefit of subsequent CGP for NSCLC patients (2023 Abstract 6506).

Data shows progress on MRD assay

At ASCO 2024, Illumina will present an analytical performance evaluation of its MRD assay, highlighting its fast turnaround time, low input requirements, and high sensitivity and specificity over existing market options ( Abstract 3060 ) . Earlier this year, Illumina announced collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to innovate on its MRD research assay, which is currently under development on a whole-genome backbone.

"We're committed to delivering impactful research to help enable genomic testing in oncology care," said Pratheesh Sathyan , head of Oncology for the Americas region at Illumina. "The work being presented at ASCO this year, which includes research conducted with Eurofins, Labcorp, and SCRI, will help advance access to precision oncology solutions for patients."

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube

Illumina Inc.ILMN:USNASDAQ:ILMN:US
ILMN:US
The Conversation (0)
Illumina releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today published its fifth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights the company's ongoing commitments and progress made in 2023 toward advancing human health by serving as a champion for patients, communities, employees, and the planet.

Illumina released its 2023 CSR Report today, highlighting the company's ongoing commitments and progress made in 2023 toward advancing human health by serving as a champion for patients, communities, employees, and the planet.

"At Illumina, we are guided by our mission to improve human health by unlocking the power of the genome," said Jacob Thaysen , CEO of Illumina. "Our customers, partners, and employees continue taking bold, meaningful steps to accelerate access to genomics, empower our communities, integrate environmental sustainability into our business strategy, nurture our people, and operate responsibly."

Illumina's CSR program is rooted in four key focus areas, and the company's 2023 CSR Report demonstrates progress in each:

  • Accelerating access to genomics : Illumina continues to bring the benefits of genomics to more people by driving down the cost of sequencing, expanding into new markets, and increasing the diversity of genomic data. In 2023, Illumina trained more than 27,000 health care professionals and continued its advocacy for health care coverage for genomic testing, which increased from 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion. The company also launched several new products, including the NovaSeq™ X Series, powered by XLEAP-SBS™ chemistry; the TruSight™ Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 research assay, enabling comprehensive genomic profiling from liquid biopsy samples; and the 25B flow cell, which can generate tens of thousands of whole genomes per year at the lowest cost per sample of any Illumina platform.

  • Nurturing our people and communities : In 2023, Illumina maintained a zero net pay gap for the fifth consecutive year and reached 45% female representation in the workforce, with a 5% increase in female leadership roles over the last three years. Illumina also strives to create a purpose-driven culture, and in 2023, nearly 60% of employees worldwide participated in charitable giving and volunteering.
  • Integrating environmental stewardship : As the genomics industry leader, Illumina plays a crucial role in contributing to a healthier planet. The Illumina NovaSeq X Series, which debuted in 2023, uses significantly more sustainable reagents, resulting in 90% less packaging weight and waste, 50% less plastic, and a 61% reduction in climate change impact. Additionally, 100% of Illumina's global electricity consumption came from renewable sources for the second consecutive year.
  • Operating responsibly : In 2023, Illumina strengthened its dedication to ethical business practices and operational integrity by ensuring that 100% of its core facilities participated in third-party audit programs. Illumina also expanded its ISO data privacy certification to include additional products and completed the EU-US and Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Self-Certification and ISO 27701 certification. Additionally, Illumina continues to exercise strong corporate governance with an independent Board of Directors (all independent with the exception of the CEO), an independent Board Chair, and 75% of standing committees chaired by women.

The full report is available on Illumina's CSR website .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding mandates, the future, business plans and other statements that are not historical in nature. These statements are made on the basis of Illumina's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance and plans as of the time the statements are made. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "target," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Illumina does not undertake any obligation to update these statements unless required by applicable laws or regulations, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Specific factors are set forth in Illumina's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2023 under the caption "Risk Factors", in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand, and in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

Anna Richo joins Illumina's Board of Directors

Ms. Richo brings more than 30 years of global legal, compliance, and regulatory experience to Illumina's Board

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that Anna Richo has joined the company's Board of Directors following shareholder approval of the director slate at the company's May 16, 2024 annual meeting. Ms. Richo currently serves as Corporate Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisor to the General Counsel and CEO at Cargill, Inc. a global food production and agricultural company.

Illumina publicly files Form 10 registration statement ahead of planned divestiture of GRAIL

GRAIL to host Capital Markets Day on May 13 , 2024

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it has publicly filed a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in connection with its intended divestiture of GRAIL. A version of this registration statement was submitted to the SEC last December as required.

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • RBC 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2024
    Fireside chat at 5:30am Pacific Time ( 8:30am Eastern Time )

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com . A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

