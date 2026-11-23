With a media-reported $225 million global haul, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING leads a strong weekend at the box office ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
The successful debut comes ahead of a packed holiday film slate, including HEXED, FOCKER IN-LAW, DUNE: PART THREE, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY and JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, welcomed more than 4.1 million moviegoers to AMC Theatres locations in the United States and ODEON Cinemas internationally from Wednesday through Sunday, as Lionsgate's THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING kicked off the holiday moviegoing season with an impressive opening weekend.
Led by a media-reported $225 million global opening, the film's successful debut adds to what has been a resurgent 2026 box office all year long. Well-known movie franchises and all-new fresh movie content across a wide range of genres have been drawing immense numbers of moviegoers to theatres throughout calendar year 2026 so far. Indeed, the domestic industry box office year-to-date is running approximately $1.5 billion and more than 20% ahead of the same time period last year.
And that is just the beginning of what may be a breathtaking six-week sprint to year-end. THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING marks the first of several highly anticipated films as the industry enters its big year-end finish. All eyes are especially keenly focused on the December 18 same-day opening of both Warner Bros' DUNE: PART THREE and Disney and Marvel's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.
Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, commented: "We extend our sincerest congratulations to our friends at Lionsgate, to director Francis Lawrence, and to the entire cast and filmmaking team behind THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING. We are proud to have welcomed more than 4.1 million guests in our theatres, and the audience response this weekend is yet another reminder that moviegoers have been enthusiastically turning out and showing up in theatres when Hollywood brings compelling, well-made and well-marketed movies to the big screen."
Aron continued: "What a terrific year 2026 has been for AMC. We have seen hit movie after hit movie draw hundreds of millions of guests to our theatres in the U.S. and Europe. In turn, this enabled AMC Entertainment to report record earnings in the second quarter of 2026 and then set new earnings records yet again in the third quarter of 2026. Looking ahead, we have every reason to be optimistic about the attendance we expect to see in our theatres through the remainder of the year. This should be an exceptionally exciting holiday season, as there is so much more still to come. Over the next several weeks, moviegoers can look forward to an impressive lineup of major releases, including HEXED, FOCKER IN-LAW, the IMAX-only release of THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, DUNE: PART THREE, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD, THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 3, WERWULF and many more. What a line-up of movies coming to AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas."
HEXED, FOCKER IN-LAW, and the IMAX-only release of THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH are all scheduled to OPEN November 25 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. DUNE: PART THREE and AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY are scheduled to OPEN December 18, followed by JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD, THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 3, and WERWULF, which all OPEN during Christmas week.
Showtimes and tickets are available for our U.S. theatres at amctheatres.com and on the AMC mobile app.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 840 theatres and 9,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com/ .
Website Information
This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, investor.amctheatres.com . We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "indicates," "projects," "goals," "objectives," "targets," "predicts," "plans," "seeks," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements the Company makes regarding the transactions described herein, including the expected use of proceeds therefrom, impacts of the industry box office in North America and European industry attendance, the Company's expected revenue, net earnings (loss), capital expenditures, diluted earnings (loss) per share, Adjusted EBITDA and estimated cash and cash equivalents, the potential for sustained growth, the Company's cash generation potential, the potential for further debt equitization, the ability to achieve the Company's AMC Go Plan, the Company's financial runway and the continued box office recovery as well as the future box office outlook, including with respect to the full year 2026, changing market dynamics and capitalizing on opportunities to further strengthen AMC's balance sheet. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements related to AMC's current expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, trends, uncertainties and other facts that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks, trends, uncertainties and facts include, but are not limited to: the sufficiency of AMC's existing cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity; AMC's ability to achieve consistent levels of attendance and revenues sufficient to generate sustainable annual net positive cash flows from operating activities; AMC's ability to obtain additional liquidity, which if not realized or insufficient to generate the material amounts of additional liquidity that will be required unless it is able to achieve consistent levels of attendance and revenues sufficient to generate sustainable annual net positive cash flows from operating activities, likely would result with AMC seeking an in-court or out-of-court restructuring of its liabilities; the effectiveness of the refinancing transactions completed in the third quarter of 2025 and the ability to further equitize existing debt; increased use of alternative film delivery methods or other forms of entertainment; the sustained recovery of the North American and international box office; AMC's significant indebtedness, including its ability to meet its covenants and limitations on AMC's ability to take advantage of certain business opportunities imposed by such covenants; shrinking exclusive theatrical release windows; the seasonality of AMC's revenue and working capital; intense competition in the geographic areas in which AMC operates; risks relating to impairment losses, including with respect to goodwill and other intangibles, and theatre and other closure charges; motion picture production, promotion, marketing, and performance including labor stoppages affecting the production, supply and release schedule of theatrical motion picture content and choice of distributors to release fewer feature-length films as a result of the additional financial burden imposed by tariffs; the use of artificial intelligence ("AI") technology in the filmmaking process and audience acceptance of movies made utilizing AI technology; general and international economic, political, regulatory and other risks, including but not limited to rising interest rates; AMC's lack of control over distributors of films; limitations on the availability of capital, including on the authorized number of shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Common Stock"); dilution of voting power caused by recent sales of Common Stock and through the issuance of Common Stock underlying Muvico's exchangeable notes and the issuance of preferred stock or other convertible or exchangeable debt; future offerings of debt, which would be senior to the Common Stock for purposes of distributions or upon liquidation, and which could adversely affect the market price of the Common Stock; AMC's ability to achieve expected synergies, benefits and performance from its strategic initiatives; AMC's ability to refinance its indebtedness on favorable terms; AMC's ability to optimize its theatre circuit; limitations on AMC's ability to utilize interest expense deductions annually under Section 163(j) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, as amended by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025; AMC's ability to recognize interest deduction carryforwards, net operating loss carryforwards, and other tax attributes to reduce future tax liability; supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, increased cost and inflation; and other factors discussed in the reports AMC has filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, trends, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, the Company cautions you against relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. For a detailed discussion of risks, trends and uncertainties facing AMC, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.amctheatres.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .
AMC does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261122656872/en/
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
John Merriwether, 866-248-3872
InvestorRelations@amctheatres.com
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183
rnoonan@amctheatres.com