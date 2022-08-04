Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • The Company had previously announced its first repeat order with existing customer Bard on the Beach.
  • Partnership with Flair rapidly accelerates The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights.
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received a repeat order from its existing customer Flair Airlines ("Flair").

"We are very pleased to receive our second repeat order from an existing customer. We view this as another vote of confidence that our customers are very much enjoying our gummies and strongly embracing our mandate to support endangered keystone species," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of The Company. "We look forward to building upon the momentum that the Company has created as we continue to accelerate revenue generation and brand awareness."

Flair Airlines is Canada's only independent ultra low-cost carrier with 14 Boeing jets currently in operation with a goal of reaching 50 aircraft by 2026. Flair currently serves 28 destinations in Canada, USA and internationally, highlighted by Calgary, Cancun, Charlottetown, Chicago, Denver, Edmonton, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Hollywood/Burbank, Kitchener, Las Vegas, Los Cabos, Montreal, Nashville, New York, Ottawa, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Francisco and Vancouver.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132744

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received its first repeat order from its existing customer Bard on The Beach ("Bard").

"We're thrilled to receive our first repeat order for our Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees from the local community jewel that is Bard. We view this as an indication that the local community strongly embraces our mandate to support endangered keystone species and very much enjoys our delicious gummies," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022.

June 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $169 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 15 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 794 as at June 30, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its leading position in Canadian initial public offerings in the first half of 2022," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We had 16 companies go public via IPO on our exchange. That accounted for more than half of all IPOs completed on Canadian exchanges during this period, according to CPE Analytics.[1] We are delighted that entrepreneurs from around the world continue to recognize the significant benefits of a CSE listing."

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays recently wrapped up the first half of its second season. The 19 episodes featured interviews with executives from cutting-edge technology companies involved in diverse industries such as telehealth, data security, medical devices, mining, AgTech and much more. The episodes can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel. Tech Tuesdays will return in the fall for the second half of Season 2, so the summer is a great time to catch up on any episodes of interest!

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. Conference panelists will tackle issues including diversity in investing, trading digital assets, regulation, and fintech innovations. Further information, including registration details and a preliminary conference agenda, is available here.

New Listings in June 2022

Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (YY)
G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
The Gummy Project Inc. (GUMY)
Avila Energy Corporation (VIK) - Fundamental Change
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)
Tana Resources Corp. (TANA)
Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (TERA)
Great Republic Mining Corp. (GRM)
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (XONE)
Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CARM)
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (POWR)
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ORIG)
Miza II Resources Inc. (MIA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy Project Announces Successful Completion of Presale Phase and Official Launch of Shipping Capabilities Across Canada

The Gummy Project Announces Successful Completion of Presale Phase and Official Launch of Shipping Capabilities Across Canada

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its presale phase and the official launch of its fulfillment and shipping capabilities across Canada.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support and feedback we've received for our gummies and mandate to support endangered "keystone" species at this early stage of the Company," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our presale phase was well received and our new customers are excited to try our gummies for the first time."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for pre-sale purchase at www.shopgummies.com
  • Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy Project Announces Another Milestone with Entry into Canadian Retail Market

The Gummy Project Announces Another Milestone with Entry into Canadian Retail Market

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees to be sold at Vancouver based Stong's Markets
  • Stong's are Vancouver owned full-service grocery stores that have operated in Vancouver since 1931

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of June 29, 2022 it has partnered with Stong's to launch its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees into the Canadian retail market.

"This partnership represents another great step in our ongoing sales strategy and we're extremely proud to partner with Stong's, an iconic grocery store in Vancouver," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Following our recent partnership announcements with Flair Airlines and Bard on the Beach, the upcoming launch of our ecommerce site on June 30 2022, and our distribution partnership with Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at locations across Canada."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gilead Sciences to Acquire MiroBio

Acquisition Provides Gilead with MiroBio's Pipeline of Immune Checkpoint Agonists and Proprietary Discovery Platform –

– MiroBio's Scientific Approach to Restoring Immune Balance for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases Complements Gilead's Inflammation Research and Development Strategy –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN TO ACQUIRE CHEMOCENTRYX FOR $4 BILLION IN CASH

Acquisition Includes TAVNEOS ® (avacopan), a First-in-Class Medicine for Patients With Serious Autoimmune Disease

Tavneos Adds to Amgen's Decades-Long Leadership in Inflammation and Nephrology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Net revenue increased to $28.2 million for Q2 2022; Maintains net revenue guidance range of $115-$135 million from sales of LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) for 2022

Continued increases in LUPKYNIS Patients on Treatment; Steady Conversion Rates and Payor Coverage

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Announces Delay of Filings

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Announces Delay of Filings

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the in-health food sector, announces today that a management cease trade order was granted on August 2, 2022 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), as the Company anticipates delays in filing its financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications (the "Annual Filings"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company will work with its auditors to complete the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements and expects to file the Annual Filings by August 31, 2022. The delays are primarily the result of the close proximity of the Company's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Beanfields, Inc. on February 16, 2022, and the Company's financial year end of March 31, and the work required to consolidate those operations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss ESC 2022 Highlights

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CET/ 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss data from the AXIOMATIC-SSP Phase 2 trial of milvexian in secondary stroke prevention presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN APPOINTS MICHAEL V. DRAKE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the appointment of Michael V. Drake M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Dr. Drake will also serve as a member of the Board's Corporate Responsibility and Compliance Committee and its Governance and Nominating Committee.  Following the appointment of Dr. Drake, the Board will be composed of 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

Dr. Drake is president of the University of California , a system of 10 campuses, five medical centers and three nationally affiliated labs that serves more than 280,000 students and employs 230,000 faculty and staff.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

