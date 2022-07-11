Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its presale phase and the official launch of its fulfillment and shipping capabilities across Canada.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support and feedback we've received for our gummies and mandate to support endangered "keystone" species at this early stage of the Company," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our presale phase was well received and our new customers are excited to try our gummies for the first time."

As previously announced on June 21, 2022, GUMY engaged eShipper as its warehousing, shipping and fulfillment partner. eShipper's established relationships with major carriers enables GUMY to enjoy preferential shipping rates while achieving high quality and reliable order fulfillment and shipping.

GUMY has now successfully completed the onboarding process with eShipper and is ready to start fulfilling and shipping orders to its customers across Canada.

"This is a major milestone for our company, after months of hard work, to be shipping our products to customers who are eager to taste our gummies and excited to help support our cause," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "And our solid partnership with eShipper will provide a seamless shipping experience for our customers."

With respect to the Company's symbol change on the OTCQB Exchange (the "OTCQB"), the OTCQB previously approved the Company's trading symbol change from "POTVF" to "GUMYF". Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new OTCQB symbol commenced at market open on July 11, 2022.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

