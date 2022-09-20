Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • After the successful North American launch of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Company has decided to accelerate the launch of Coconut Palm Trees after extensive flavour testing and consumer research.
  • Palm Trees are within GUMY's mandate to support endangered "keystone" species.
  • GUMY to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag of Coconut flavoured Palm Trees to a carefully selected conservation partner.
  • Q1 2023 set as launch date for Coconut Palm Trees.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to launch a coconut flavoured gummy product that will support Palm Trees, an endangered "keystone" species.

"Following the successful launch of our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, we want to leverage the strong momentum that we have created with the addition of a new SKU," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "From the start, we've been testing a variety of flavours with real consumers, while researching which 'keystone' species we want to support. Palm Trees have been at the top of the list for some time and we are currently in discussions with various conservation groups that support both Palm Trees and rainforests as a whole, with plans to carefully select the ideal partnership in the very near future."

In a wide range of ecosystems throughout the world, Palm Trees are an incredibly important species. They support a wide range of animal life with their fruit and flowers while their canopies provide both shade and protection for smaller trees and shrubs that are critical bird perching and nesting sites. Their dense, shallow root systems play a key role in supporting microbial biodiversity, including nitrogen-fixing bacteria, important for almost all plant growth.

"It's not a very well-known fact that Palm Trees are an endangered 'keystone' species," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer of GUMY. "Many people also don't understand how critically important they are to the specific ecosystems in which they live - we hope to change that with the launch of our Coconut flavoured Palm Trees."

Like the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Coconut Palm Trees will be low sugar, gluten free, non-GMO, pectin based with all natural flavors and will be sold in both 50g and 10g bags.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137724

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Receives Purchaser Order from 5-Star Luxury Resort and Casino Located on the Las Vegas Strip

The Gummy Project Receives Purchaser Order from 5-Star Luxury Resort and Casino Located on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Purchase Order from world class resort and casino marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The resort and casino consists of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas with millions of visitors each year

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip (the "Resort & Casino").

"Receiving a purchaser order from this Resort & Casino is a significant achievement for the Company and an important indication of our rapid growth trajectory," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "When a 5-star luxury resort and casino is purchasing our gummies to sell at its property, it clearly illustrates the tremendous momentum that we are building and that our endangered "keystone" species mandate is very much resonating with business' and consumers throughout North America."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Expansion into Sobeys Retail Network in British Columbia

The Gummy Project Announces Expansion into Sobeys Retail Network in British Columbia

  • Sobeys retail network in British Columbia includes all Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations
  • Listing with Sobeys to provide rapid expansion of retail footprint in British Columbia

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc. in British Columbia.

"Sobeys provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, some of British Columbia's most well-known and established grocery retailers," stated Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "The demand for our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks continues to grow as we execute our multi-channel sales strategy across Canada and into the United States."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project to Be Featured on "This Is BC" with Jay Durant on Global News Hour's Flagship Broadcast

The Gummy Project to Be Featured on "This Is BC" with Jay Durant on Global News Hour's Flagship Broadcast

  • The Gummy Project feature will be aired on Sunday, September 11, 2022 during the 6pm PST broadcast.
  • Global News Hour at 6 is one of B.C.'s most watched nightly newscasts and is the flagship news broadcast at Global BC.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has been selected to be featured on Global News Hour's segment "This is BC" with Jay Durant during its flagship 6pm PST broadcast on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

"This is BC " with Jay Durant explores and uncovers the uplifting and unique stories of people, communities, places and business' in British Columbia and showcases the uniqueness of the province, the events that shape it and the people who live there. The segment airs during Global News Hour at 6pm PST on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays weekly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Strategic Entry into the United States Retail Market with Hy-Vee as First Grocery Retailer

The Gummy Project Announces Strategic Entry into the United States Retail Market with Hy-Vee as First Grocery Retailer

The Gummy Project  (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce its entry into the U.S. market with Hy-Vee, Inc. as its first major retail partner.

The Gummy Project sells low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money and awareness to support endangered species. For every bag of product purchased, GUMY donates a portion of the proceeds to help certain endangered species from going extinct.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

  • Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are expected to be ready for distribution into the United States on October 15, 2022.
  • The Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees will use fully recyclable packaging for the US market.
  • The Company is currently in advanced discussions with US based luxury hotel chains, national US supermarket chains and major US airlines to carry Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second production run has commenced for the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in preparation for a strategic expansion into the US market.

"Our accelerated US expansion was created by high interest and demand after the Company's exposure at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago earlier this year where we were selected as one of the most innovative new products," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Following the tremendous success we've had in Canada so far, we feel the company is ready to expand into the US market and we have the utmost confidence in our products, our team and our mandate to support endangered keystone species. Our entry into the lucrative US market is the right strategy at the right time, with a focus on US luxury hotels, supermarket chains and major airlines."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Announces European Commission Approval of LUPKYNIS® for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis

Approval follows the positive opinion granted by European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in July 2022

LUPKYNIS is the first oral medicine approved in both the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adults living with active lupus nephritis

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Secures Positive CHMP Opinion for Risankizumab for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

The European Commission decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. This anticipated approval would mark the third indication for risankizumab in the EU

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CMHP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® , 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction and 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] maintenance therapy) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Combination, Opdualag , for the Treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma with Tumor Cell PD-L1 Expression < 1%

Opdualag is a first-in-class, fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab

In RELATIVITY-047, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kite's CAR T-cell Therapy Yescarta® First in Europe to Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Use in Second-line Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and High-grade B-cell Lymphoma

Positive Opinion Based on Landmark ZUMA-7 Study in Which 41% of Patients Demonstrated Event-Free Survival at Two Years versus 16% for Standard of Care -

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) that relapses within 12 months from completion of, or is refractory to, first-line chemoimmunotherapy. If approved, Yescarta will be the first Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy approved for patients in Europe who do not respond to first-line treatment. Although 60% of newly diagnosed LBCL patients will respond to their initial treatment, 40% will relapse or will not respond and need 2nd line treatment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion to Extend Indication of Veklury® for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with COVID-19

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Veklury Will Become the First and Only Authorized Antiviral Treatment for Pediatric Patients Under 12 Years of Age in the European Union --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion to extend the indication of Veklury ® (remdesivir) for the treatment of pediatric patients (weighing at least 40 kg) who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and pediatric patients (4 weeks of age and older and weighing at least 3 kg) with SARS-CoV-2 with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen (low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at the start of treatment). The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation, and if adopted, Veklury will be the only authorized COVID-19 treatment for adolescents at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and pediatric patients with COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WHO Expands Recommendation for Veklury® to Patients With Severe Disease in Latest Update to COVID-19 Guideline

-- Veklury is Now Recommended by the WHO for Use in Both Non-Severe COVID-19 Patients at the Highest Risk of Hospitalization and Patients with Severe COVID-19 --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced updates to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline , which now conditionally recommends Veklury ® (remdesivir) for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 and continues to conditionally recommend Veklury in those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×