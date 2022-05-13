The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.
Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Date: May 16, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-716-0858
International dial-in number: 1-516-575-8860
Conference ID: 8656495
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the webcast link on the same day through May 16, 2023.
About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation. It is understood that being a leader in the cannabis industry starts with outstanding flower derived from sophisticated genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .
