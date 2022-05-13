Company NewsInvesting News

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Date: May 16, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-716-0858
International dial-in number: 1-516-575-8860
Conference ID: 8656495

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the webcast link on the same day through May 16, 2023.

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation. It is understood that being a leader in the cannabis industry starts with outstanding flower derived from sophisticated genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenroseholdings.com


Primary Logo

GNRS
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May 2022:

Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord78/gnrs/2482706

Lithium Power International Limited (LPI:AX) (“LPI” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 March 2022 and the date of issuance of this Report.

Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The focus areas for the quarter were ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) workstreams on the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project in Argentina, pilot plant and further drilling activities at HMW, as well as the first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Western Australia.