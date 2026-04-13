Textron Aviation Defense Awarded Five-Year Sustaining Engineering and Program Management Contract for Beechcraft T-6 Texan II Fleet

Textron Aviation Defense Awarded Five-Year Sustaining Engineering and Program Management Contract for Beechcraft T-6 Texan II Fleet

Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year U.S. government contract valued at over $150,000,000 to provide Sustaining Engineering and Program Management (SEPM) services for the fleet of U.S. Air Force, Navy and Army T-6A, T-6B and T-6D aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409177045/en/

Textron Aviation Defense continues to support sustainment of more than 700 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft under a renewed five‑year SEPM contract

Textron Aviation Defense continues to support sustainment of more than 700 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft under a renewed five‑year SEPM contract

First awarded in 2021, the action extends systems engineering and program management services for an additional five years, covering sustaining and systems engineering, program management and support for maintenance, repairs, modifications and integrity programs. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $510,000,000 ceiling, from $240,000,000 ceiling. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas.

"This follow‑on SEPM contract reflects the U.S. Government T-6 Joint Program Office's continued confidence in our team and our ability to keep the T‑6 Texan II fleet mission‑ready," said Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense. "Our focus remains on sustaining aircraft availability and supporting our customers as they train the next generation of military pilots."

About the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II
The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is the world's premier military flight trainer. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience delivering more than 255,000 aircraft worldwide, the Texan II's low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to fast-track pilot production. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world's number one integrated training system (ITS) for more than 20 years. The Texan II capitalizes on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10 as well as a proven supply chain.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC
Textron Aviation Defense LLC is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world's foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II and AT-6 Wolverine fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and 15 countries since 2001. For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com

About Textron
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Doug Scott
+1.316.347.0116
dscott2@txtav.com
txtav.com

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