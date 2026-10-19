Teuton Provides Update on 2026 Exploration at the Clone Property, Northwestern British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
October 19, 2026 TheNewswire - Victoria, BC Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or the "Company") ("TUO" TSX-V) ("TEUTF" OTCQB) is pleased to report on 2026 exploration conducted at the Clone property in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Clone property is jointly owned with Silver Grail Resources Ltd.
Exploration at Clone in 2026 pushed beyond the historically explored high-grade gold-bearing Main Zone to investigate the property's potential to host a much larger mineralizing system. An induced polarization ("IP") and resistivity survey comprising 10.3 line-km across approximately 2.2 km² outlined a broad, open chargeability anomaly extending east and northwest of the Main Zone. The anomaly spans approximately 1.6 by 1.5 km, with many of its strongest chargeability responses beneath ground that has received little surface sampling or drilling. Approximately 1.7 km south of the Main Zone, retreating ice has exposed extensive sulphide-bearing alteration and stockwork veining at the Ablation Zone. The newly discovered Seagull Showing within this area contains exceptionally dense quartz–magnetite veining with features consistent with porphyry copper–gold systems, adding a compelling geological target to the property's expanding exploration opportunities.
[See: https://teuton.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/clone-property-2026-exploration.jpg ]
Highlights
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Large, open geophysical anomaly: A chargeability anomaly spans approximately 1.6 by 1.5 km, with three stronger centres that remain open toward survey limits and may extend or connect beyond the surveyed area.
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Substantial untested potential and additional targets: Ground overlying the central portions of the broad chargeability anomaly has received limited surface sampling and drilling, leaving the potential for a larger mineralizing system largely untested. Detailed interpretation by Simcoe also identified 39 individual responses along survey lines, including 19 first-priority targets. These responses partly define the broader anomaly and identify additional targets beyond its footprint.
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Glacial retreat reveals new prospective ground: An approximately 500 by 300 metres of gossanous rock at the Ablation Zone exposes multiple intrusive phases, dense stockwork veining and sulphide-rich hornfels and sulphide veining near intrusive contacts.
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New Seagull discovery: An approximately 100-by-100-metre exposure contains quartz–magnetite ± pyrite veins locally comprising up to an estimated 50% of the rock volume, with features consistent with porphyry-style A-type veining. Assays from prospecting and extensive channel sampling are pending.
"Clone's high-grade gold zones have attracted most of the historical exploration, but these results give us compelling reasons to look at the larger picture," commented Teuton's CEO Dino Cremonese. "The IP survey has outlined substantial targets beneath some of the least explored ground within the survey area, while retreating ice has revealed impressive alteration and veining at the Ablation Zone, which hosts the newly discovered Seagull Showing. We look forward to the sampling results and further interpretation of the IP data to refine targets and guide the next phase of exploration at Clone."
2026 Clone Property Exploration Program
Historical exploration at Clone concentrated primarily on the high-grade gold-bearing Main Zone, where extensive trenching, drilling and subsequent bulk sampling evaluated mineralized shear zones, veins, stockworks and breccias, particularly the H-1 structure. Limited exploration conducted beyond the Main Zone has identified numerous prospective features, including locally high-grade results from historical and more recent grab and channel sampling, widespread hydrothermal alteration, and interpreted intersections of regional-scale faults beneath glacial cover. Continued glacial retreat has exposed substantial areas of previously ice-covered bedrock. Recent programs have increasingly emphasized property-scale exploration to evaluate the hypothesis that Main Zone mineralization and the broader distribution of mineralization and alteration across the property may be expressions of a larger as-yet-unrecognized hydrothermal mineralizing system. Accordingly, the 2026 program included a broad induced polarization survey to identify chargeability anomalies potentially associated with buried sulphide-rich domains and resistive features that may reflect intrusive rocks or silicification, together with geological mapping, prospecting and sampling of newly exposed and historically underexplored areas.
Induced Polarization Survey
Simcoe Geoscience Limited completed a 10.3 line-km IP and resistivity survey covering an approximately 2.2 km2 area using its wireless Alpha IP™ system. The survey delineated a broad >15 mV/V chargeability anomaly extending east and northwest of the historically explored Main Zone. The anomaly spans approximately 1.6 by 1.5 km and occupies an irregular footprint of approximately 1.3 km². Within this footprint, three stronger chargeability centres exceed 25 mV/V, with values locally exceeding 30 mV/V. These centres remain open toward the limits of survey coverage and may extend or connect beyond the surveyed area.
[See: https://teuton.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/clone-property-2026-induced-polarization-survey.jpg ]
The scale and distribution of the chargeability response support further exploration for a potentially extensive hydrothermal mineralizing system. A working interpretation is that the shears that host gold mineralization at the Clone Main Zone focused mineralizing fluids extending from a broader system. Areas overlying the central anomalies are among the least explored portions of the survey area in terms of surface sampling and drilling, leaving the potential for a broader mineralizing system largely untested. The geophysical results identify substantial areas for follow-up beyond the historically concentrated exploration footprint, including the area immediately east of the Main Zone, where one of the strongest geophysical responses was identified.
Within and beyond the broad chargeability anomaly described above, Simcoe identified 39 individual responses along the survey lines, including 19 first-priority targets. Some of the interpreted anomaly trend lines align with known northeast–southwest-oriented mineralized structures and indicate possible extensions along strike, while other similar trend lines identify exploration targets in previously unsampled areas.
Ablation Zone
The Ablation Zone is centred approximately 1.7 km south of the Clone Main Zone, across a portion of the Cambria Icefield. It was originally documented in 2018, when retreating glacial ice first exposed a small area of rusty, altered, pyrite-bearing intrusive rock. By late August 2026, an approximately 500 x 300 m area of gossanous rock was exposed. The area is underlain by at least three phases of porphyritic intrusive rocks and variably hornfelsed volcanic and lesser sedimentary rocks. Contact zones between the oldest intrusive phase, a medium-grained hornblende–biotite porphyritic diorite, and surrounding host rocks are intensely hornfelsed, with pervasive silica–biotite–pyrite–pyrrhotite replacement. These zones contain contact-parallel pyrite–pyrrhotite–chalcopyrite veins and variably developed coarse epidote–tremolite–garnet–magnetite veins and lenses. Chalcopyrite is also locally disseminated within the hornfels. Throughout the area, dense quartz-chlorite-epidote-pyrite stockwork veining typically occupies 10-20% of the rock volume, and locally more.
[See: https://teuton.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/ablation-zone-looking-north-towards-clone.pdf ]
Within the Ablation Zone the newly identified Seagull Showing is a 100 X 100 m exposure that contains abundant quartz veins with magnetite ± pyrite centre-lines. The veins are hosted in fine-grained, chlorite–magnetite-altered diorite and locally comprise up to an estimated 50% of the rock volume. In some locations the veins are densely distributed and parallel (e.g. sheeted veins), but in other locations they are disaggregated indicating early syn-magmatic timing. The observed disaggregation of these veins, as well as other textural features, is consistent with "A"-type veins in porphyry copper-gold mineral systems.
The Seagull Showing was discovered by Jeff Kyba, P.Geo., independent Director of Teuton Resources and renowned "Golden Triangle" expert. Jeff comments: "This area of alteration, stockwork veining and multiple intrusions are the right signals for a porphyry system and warrant further examination. We're looking forward to the results from the 2026 prospecting and channel sampling to confirm metal tenors and geochemical pathfinders."
Rock sampling, including extensive channel sampling, was conducted across the Ablation Zone testing mineralization within the hornfels, porphyry intrusions, domains of strong stockwork veining, and dense veining at the Seagull Showing. Assay results are pending.
Qualified Person
Teuton's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model.
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm gold-silver-copper deposit. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. Neither of the NSRs is subject to a buy-back. Teuton also owns many other royalties in claim packages south of Seabridge Gold's KSM property and Newmont Mining's Brucejack property. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources Corp.
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes,
Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
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Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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