Tethys Petroleum Corporate Update

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL,OTC:TETHF) ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's operations in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Operations update

Oil production is continuing from wells KBD-02, KBD-06, and KBD-07 with a gradual increase of about 330 tons per day over the last month. Gas production has been averaging about 240,000 m3 per day from 20 wells.

The gas turbine repair has experienced a delay and the gas turbine is now scheduled to be put into service on November 1. This should allow for the oil production to increase to about 500 tons per day in November.

The interpretation of the seismic data for the Aral-4 block is underway and expected to be completed by the end of October. The Diyar seismic processing is ongoing.

The Astana Economic Court (1st instance) rejected the Company's claim to the Ministry of Energy for extending the Akkulka Oil contract (license #265) on September 9, 2025. The Company has filed an appeal on this decision at the 2nd instance court.

Presentation

In an effort to provide more information and visibility into the Company's operations and business outlook the Company has updated its corporate presentation and is providing this information to all shareholders on the Company website under Investor Relations/Company Reports & Notices. https://tethys-group.com/reports/corporate-presentation-october-2025/

Non-Binding Letter of intent to acquire the Company update

On September 15, 2025 Fincraft Group LLP announced that it has submitted a non-binding letter of intent to the Board of Directors of Tethys in respect of a proposed transaction pursuant to which Fincraft would acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Tethys at a price of 1.38 CAD per share. The Tethys Board of Directors formed a special committee made up of the independent Directors to review the proposal. The Special Committee has responded to the Fincraft Letter of Intent with a request for additional information including documentation of committed financing, the calculations used to arrive at the bid price, evidence of indications of regulatory approval for the proposed transaction, and additional information on the shareholders and creditors of Fincraft. To date the Special Committee has not received a response to these questions.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia..

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum 
Casey McCandless 
Chief Financial Officer 
901-763-4001		 info@tethys-group.com
www.tethys-group.com

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270968

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tethys Petroleum LimitedTPL:CCTSXV:TPLOil and Gas Investing
TPL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Türkiye Joint Venture Agreement

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that via a wholly-owned subsidiary, and together with its partner, Pinnacle Turkey, Inc. ("Pinnacle"), it has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Transatlantic Petroleum LLC... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil/Gas Stock Buy Window — 3 Signals to Watch

Josef Schachter of the Schachter Energy Report shares his outlook for oil and natural gas, including when he thinks the next buying opportunity will be for stocks.He also discusses his upcoming Catch the Energy conference.Use code INN100 for $100 off annual subscription to the Schachter Energy... Keep Reading...
Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, announced today that Cespira, Westport's joint venture with the Volvo Group, has signed an agreement with and received full payment from... Keep Reading...
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices weakened in Q3 as global supply outpaced demand and inventories swelled.Brent crude fell 1.7 percent to end the quarter at US$65.90 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped to US$62.33. Deloitte’s latest energy report attributes the decline to rising stockpiles and OPEC+’s... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Q3 2025 Operations and Financial Update

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Q3 2025 operations, including the results of a ten-well drilling campaign at its Nong Yao field on block G11/48 (90% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand.Key HighlightsSafe... Keep Reading...
Oil pumps and stock market graphs merging in a digital overlay.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The oil market struggled in Q3 as prices continued to soften under mounting supply pressure. Following moderate gains in H1, prices contracted to end the third quarter lower than their July 1 start positions. Brent crude began the period at US$67.10 per barrel and finished at US$65.90, a 1.7... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Secures US$11 Million Financing and Extends Cash Runway into Q3 2027

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Related News

Gold Investing

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth