Test Drive a VinFast EV - Help to reach Goal of Providing 200,000 Meals for Those in Need

As a partner of Food Banks Canada, VinFast, a leading electric vehicle (EV) brand, is proud to announce the return of its national initiative to support food banks across Canada. Running from October 1 to December 15, 2025, VinFast will donate the equivalent of 100 meals for Canadians in need for every test drive completed.
With a goal of reaching 2,000 test drives nationwide, VinFast aims to provide 200,000 meals to food banks across the country.
Last year, VinFast exceeded its target by more than 25% with more than 1,250 test drives completed, raising $62,900-a powerful example of how Canadian drivers can come together to make a difference. VinFast will be doubling their target in 2025.
A Drive for Change
Through its support of the Food Banks Canada, VinFast is giving Canadians a unique opportunity to contribute to their communities while experiencing the innovation of VinFast's electric vehicles during the holiday season. Each test drive translates directly into 100 meals, amplifying VinFast's commitment to sustainability and social impact.
Customers are encouraged to bring friends, as each additional test drive will add another 100 meals to the total. VinFast staff will also volunteer their time during the campaign, helping local food banks transport and distribute donations during the time of year when helping others and combating others is so important.
Giving Back Through Sustainable Innovation
"We are extremely pleased to continue our partnership with Food Banks Canada," said Robert Muller, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Canada. "And we're proud to return this year with an even bigger ambition: 200,000 meals. Every test drive makes a real difference, and together, we can support families across the country at a time when it's needed most."
How to Participate
Consumers can visit any VinFast store nationwide to participate. For more information and store locations, please visit vinfastauto.ca .
Campaign Activation
The VinFast Canada Food Banks Drive program will be supported by a multi-channel campaign across social media, digital ads, and in-store promotions. With both English and French Canadian versions, the campaign will reach audiences across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and shopping centers nationwide.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is currently expanding its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at: vinfastauto.ca .
About Food Banks Canada
Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.
