Tesla Third Quarter 2026 Production, Deliveries & Deployments

In the third quarter, we produced over 464,000 vehicles, delivered over 486,000 vehicles and deployed 13.7 GWh of energy storage products.

Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results.

Q3 2026

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model 3/Y

457,387

478,237

1

%

Other Models

7,004

8,295

4

%

Total

464,391

486,532

1

%

Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2026 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Tesla Q3 2026 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2026 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries and storage deployments represent only two measures of the Company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including average selling price, cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and others as to be disclosed in the 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Vehicle production and delivery numbers represent passenger vehicles sold to customers.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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