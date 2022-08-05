GamingInvesting News

Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of Tesla's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and impact of the stock dividend are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Tesla disclaims any obligation to update this information.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022

In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.

Production

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What : Date of Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time : 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update : https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast : https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: "Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth"
"We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We're also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That's highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla's growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…"
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium: Advancing the 100% Controlled High-Grade Zeus Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM; OTCQB:NRVTF; FRA:N7R) advances its flagship Zeus project, a high-grade lithium project that spans 2,800 acres, located adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine, with extensive infrastructure including power at site a paved highway directly to the project. It is also in the same state as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first Gigafactory.

Clover Games' #Me had a successful global launch with over a million downloads.

Entertainment venture company, Clover Games, reported that their new entertainment service, "#Me", has surpassed one million downloads.

Official illustration image of #Me

Clover Games launched "#Me" globally in 135 countries throughout North America and Europe on July 7th, 2022 . The app received remarkable reactions from the users, ranking 1st on the United States Apple store, 2nd on Google Play store, and 1st on the iPad social networking chart on the first day of its service.

The app's user gender ratio is 45% male to 55% female, with over 70% of the users being above 17 years old. Unlike former existing metaverse apps which are congregated by users under 17, #Me took its first step as a virtual reality world targeting the nonminor population.

As over half of the users are Gen-Z, the younger generation's reaction to #Me is rather positive. Clover Games shared that they shall strive to continue developing #Me as a fun playground for Gen-Zs to play and experience.

#Me strives to be a world that is different yet similar to reality. The service elevates user experience through game components such as original stories and quests. And at the same time, it allows players to customize their characters to express their individuality and experience social interactions. The users are able to have real-life jobs such as content creators, fashion models, and photographers. And at the same time, they can also experience fantasy jobs that involve sword and magic. With a wide range of experiences to choose from, the users can search for what they want to do and what they want to be in #Me. #Me is now available for download on both Apple store and Google Play store .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clover-games-me-had-a-successful-global-launch-with-over-a-million-downloads-301600632.html

SOURCE Clover Games

One Punch Man - The Strongest Pre-registration is Available Now in US/EU Regions

One Punch Man - The Strongest, the official turn-based strategy mobile RPG licensed by and adapted from popular Japanese anime series ONE PUNCH MAN published by Shanghai Moonton Technology CO., Ltd, starts pre-registration now in USEU regions. And One Punch Man The Strongest will also launch the closed beta on Aug.18 th .

One Punch Man tells the action story about Saitama , who became a hero for fun. After 3 years of special training, Saitama finally gains the ultimate strength. Being too powerful, he can defeat any enemy with just one punch, however powerful they are.

One Punch Man - The Strongest is a good choice for players whether you are a fan, or you are looking for a new mobile RPG. It is an easy-operation game and well simulates the anime's storyline to let you relive the classic scenes.

For One Punch Man fans, the whole game production was supervised by the production committee including SHUEISHA, following closely to the animation setting and forged boutique. In addition, it was voiceover by the Original Japanese Voiceover cast, including Makoto Furukawa , Kaito Ishikawa , Yuki Kaji , Aoi Yuki etc..

For RPG game players, you can actually fight along with Saitama , "The Strongest Hero", and face the disasters and villains straight out of the original work. You will need to recruit various heroes and villains and form a variety of different strongest lineups. Through smart strategy thinking, combination of unique character features and skills, and of course, the help of Saitama , you will be able to dominate the battlefield and save the world in the game.

One Punch Man - The Strongest also shows abundant game scenes and fight modes, such as the Institute of Genetics, Association Arena, Unnatural Disaster, Extreme Training, Awakening Trial, multiplayer team play, PVE campaigns and last but not least the Saitama combat mode and thrilling one punch kill in quick clearance of challenges.

Click the link below to pre-register:
https://bit.ly/3S5a0XT

For more information, please visit:
https://opm.moonton.com

Website: https://opm.moonton.com

SNS:

FB Official Page:
https://www.facebook.com/OnePunchManTheStrongest

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl9xolX014mkZ-yxZA46vgA

Discord:
https://discord.gg/XPerQqGEGt

©ONE, Yusuke Murata /SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-punch-man---the-strongest-pre-registration-is-available-now-in-useu-regions-301600647.html

SOURCE Moonton

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus' talent operates as a digital influencer management firm, and is specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels
  • Tyrus' client roster of over 60 high profile content creators have a combined reach of over 20 million followers
  • Tyrus has worked with leading global brands including: Warner Brothers, OMEN, Best Buy, Hello Fresh, and Panera to reach into the Gen Z demographic of its content creators

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and creator economy portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction with Tyrus LLC ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers ("the Transaction"). On closing of the Transaction, the Company holds all issued and outstanding securities of Tyrus, which will operate as a subsidiary of X1.

" The Tyrus Transaction offers tremendous opportunity for X1 to partake in the growing global creator economy which is an industry of over 50 million individual content creators 1 where Tyrus is extremely well-positioned ," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 . " The video game category has been a top category of the creator economy and has largely benefited the growth of the video game industry recently."

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Tyrus' Manager, Amanda Solomon, will also join the X1 Advisory board. Amanda is an accomplished leader specializing in gaming and Esports, and has driven brand integration, influencer marketing campaigns, and talent partnerships with well-known companies and brands including Epic Games, OnePlus, and Gucci.

Since 2017, Tyrus has built a client roster of over 60 high profile content creators (iambrandon, Catiosaurus, Kalief (Spawn on Me) & Friskk) with a combined reach of over 20 million followers 2 . Tyrus provides comprehensive management of YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and other social media channels as well as consultation on personal brand growth strategies and partnership management and has grown since April 2021 from a roster of seven talent, to August of 2022 with a roster of 65 talent.

"Becoming part of the X1 family will allow Tyrus to extend its reach and engage with new and exciting talent in the gaming and esports community," said Amanda Solomon, CEO of Tyrus. "The talent and diversity of our influencer roster is something we take great pride in. I look forward to growing our presence in this space and providing unique access for global brands to a highly influential GenZ audience".

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of a membership interest purchase agreement dated July 15, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interest of Tyrus for total consideration of up to approximately US$350,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price is divided into the following payments: i) US$150,000 in cash payments due within 60 days of closing; and ii) 555,555 fully-paid common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.45 per Common Share, which were issued on closing of the Transaction. In addition, a bonus payment of US$100,000 may be payable if Tyrus reaches US$1,750,000 in its first full year of revenue, which may be settled in cash or Common Shares at the option of the Company.

The Common Shares forming part of the Purchase Price are subject to subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Common Shares being released twelve (12) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein
CEO and Director
info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

About X1
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information on the Company, visit www.X1Esports.com or email info@X1Esports.com.

About Tyrus
Tyrus, and its talent services, is a boutique talent management group for digital content creators. Specifically, we work with creators in the gaming and lifestyle verticals, providing creators with paid opportunities from free game codes to booking for live shows and paid partnerships around the globe. We also offer more integrated services such as social media management, platform management, video editing, and short form content editing. To put it simply, Tyrus supports our creator's business with expert knowledge and management of partnerships and activations with major companies.

Forward-looking information
All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Tyrus was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Tyrus for any information concerning such party.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts 5 New Players Including Ryo Ishizaki and Jun Misugi Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, August 5th new players including Ryo Ishizaki Jun Misugi Shun Nitta Leo, and Teppei Kisugi wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, August 5th new players including Ryo Ishizaki, Jun Misugi, Shun Nitta, Leo, and Teppei Kisugi wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration and the Summer Campaign begins at the same time.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season.

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Jun Misugi , Ryo Ishizaki , Shun Nitta , Leo wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfer. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange.

Summer Campaign Begins

The campaign will feature a login bonus, event missions, and the Summer Cup. Participate in the Summer Cup during the event period to receive amazing ranking rewards.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-5-new-players-including-ryo-ishizaki-and-jun-misugi-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301600573.html

Asia Innovations Group Continues Market-Leading Growth in Social, eCommerce, and Gaming Products in Second Quarter 2022

Video social app Uplive is fastest-growing app in Japan with 94% QoQ growth in downloads

Asia Innovations Group ("Asia Innovations" or the "Company") today announced the second quarter rankings for its industry-leading live social, gaming and commerce offerings. Asia Innovation's latest app rankings reflect its exponential growth across major emerging markets, powered by cutting-edge technology and local market expertise.

SIGGRAPH 2022 Moves Forward and Looks Back: The Frontiers and Retrospective Programs Showcase How Legacy Drives Innovation

From Artificial Intelligence to the Arts and Gaming, Industry Experts Touch on Some of the Most Prominent Topics in Computer Graphics

SIGGRAPH 2022 highlights the many voices that have facilitated the evolution of computer graphics and interactive techniques. The Frontiers and Retrospective programs feature pioneers and industry experts in panels and workshops for a passionate look at untold stories, influential voices, emerging topics, and new breakthroughs. The 49th annual conference runs 8–11 August in person, and virtually 25 July–31 October 2022.

