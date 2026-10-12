TeraWulf Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of large-scale digital infrastructure, today announced that it will host its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will issue its third quarter financial results press release prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial-in approximately five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: November 6, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Access ID: 13763370
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1779327&tp_key=e1c5fd1ee8
Dial in: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562
Call me™: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13748140&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Replay Information

A telephone replay will be available through Friday, November 20, 2026.

Dial-In: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671

Access ID: 13763370

Participants may join by webcast, dial-in using the numbers above or use the Call me™ link to receive a telephone connection. The Call me™ link will be available 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information

A telephone replay will be available through Friday, November 20, 2026.

Dial-In: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671
Access ID: 13763370

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns and operates large-scale, power-backed digital infrastructure in the United States, purpose-built for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads. The Company combines long-term control of land, power and interconnection infrastructure with deep in-house expertise in energy markets, infrastructure development and data center operations. TeraWulf operates the Lake Mariner Data Campus in New York and is developing and pursuing additional large-scale campuses in Kentucky, New York and Maryland. The Company also operates existing bitcoin-mining infrastructure at Lake Mariner, portions of which are being repurposed to support contracted HPC development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "goal," "target," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "seek," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "strategy," "opportunity," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf's management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) TeraWulf's ability to attract additional customers to lease its HPC data centers; (2) TeraWulf's ability to complete its data center campuses and future strategic growth initiatives in a timely manner or within anticipated cost estimates; (3) operational risks associated with its data centers and TeraWulf's ability to perform under its existing data center lease agreements; (4) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf's operations or the industries in which it operates; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to expansion or existing operations; (6) adverse geopolitical or economic conditions, including a high inflationary environment, the implementation of new tariffs and more restrictive trade regulations; (7) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (8) the availability and cost of power as well as electrical infrastructure equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf; and (9) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TeraWulf's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Investors:
Investors@terawulf.com
Media:
media@terawulf.com


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