Tempest Minerals

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 September 2024

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.

Key Points

  • Corporate
    • Rights Issue Completion
  • Projects
    • Yalgoo prospectivity analysis
    • Yalgoo drilling commenced at Remorse
    • FiveWheels geochemical and heritage surveys completed

Projects


Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests

Yalgoo

Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) - Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.

Figure 02: Yalgoo Projects Overview

Tempest has used data-driven processes to identify poorly or unexplored areas of highly prospective geology. This approach has had considerable success and includes the discovery of multiple instances of new mineralisation.

The project contains a number of different geological domains - though much of these have considerable overlap. Within these domains, exploration targets continue to be identified through ongoing exploration and data analysis and are being explored systematically according to prioritisation based on geological and other criteria.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TEM:AU
Tempest Minerals
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

Antilles Gold Limited ("Antilles Gold" or the "Company") (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.

QX Resources

QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, 'QXR') is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.
Many Peaks Minerals

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.

Golden Mile Resources

Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024

Golden Mile Resources Limited ("Golden Mile"; "the Company"; ASX: "G88") is pleased to present its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.
Brightstar Resources

September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report

Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the September Quarter are outlined below.

