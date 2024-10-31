- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 September 2024
Key Points
- Corporate
- Rights Issue Completion
- Projects
- Yalgoo prospectivity analysis
- Yalgoo drilling commenced at Remorse
- FiveWheels geochemical and heritage surveys completed
Projects
Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests
Yalgoo
Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) - Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.
Figure 02: Yalgoo Projects Overview
Tempest has used data-driven processes to identify poorly or unexplored areas of highly prospective geology. This approach has had considerable success and includes the discovery of multiple instances of new mineralisation.
The project contains a number of different geological domains - though much of these have considerable overlap. Within these domains, exploration targets continue to be identified through ongoing exploration and data analysis and are being explored systematically according to prioritisation based on geological and other criteria.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insights
The continued positive outlook for gold and copper is creating a strong macro economic environment for Tempest Minerals supported by its highly prolific assets with potential for world-class deposits.
Overview
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is an exploration and development company based in Australia, with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets prospective for gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals. The company has five projects located in prolific territories in Western Australia: Yalgoo (gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more), Mt Magnet (gold, REE), Five Wheels (gold, base metals), Elephant (gold) and Rocky Hill (lithium). Its flagship Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Tempest Minerals is led by an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success, key to executing the company’s mission to maximise shareholder value through focused, data and technology-driven asset exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
- Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
- This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.
Key Projects
Yalgoo Property
Tempest’s largely unexplored and 100-percent-owned Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.
Tempest has identified two drill targets within Yalgoo, which will be the focus of near-term drilling and exploration work. The Remorse target is prospective for copper and features a 4-kilometre base metal anomaly, with extremely coherent surface geochemistry. The target will undergo a 5,000-metre drilling program in July. The Sanity target is highly prospective for gold, with rock chip samples returning 7 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 0.2 percent copper, and more than 60 percent iron.
Mt Magnet
The 100-percent owned Mt Magnet project spans more than 20 square kilometres located within a world-class mining district and is 5 kilometres from a processing facility. A prolific mining destination with at least 6 million ounces of gold produced to date, the project is surrounded by multiple large-scale gold mines currently in operations, including Dalgaranga and Kirkalocka. The project contains multiple drill targets, of which Wrangler will be a key focus of near-term work.
Elephant
The Elephant project is a 194 square kilometre property in the prolific Fraser Range region with large geological structures and multi-million-ounce targets. The project area itself has strong magnetic anomalies and an 8-kilometre gold in soil geochemical anomaly which could represent a large subsurface gold system.
Five Wheels
The 100-percent owned, 266-square-kilometre Five Wheels project is geologically similar to Rumble Resources’ zinc-lead-copper discoveries and sits within the boundaries of the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia, a mineralised sedimentary basin. A major geophysics program is planned for the project, co-funded by the government.
Management Team
Brian Moller – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Moller specialises in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring and has acted in numerous transactions and capital raisings in both the industrial and resources and energy sectors. He has been a partner at the legal firm HopgoodGanim for 30 years and leads the corporate advisory and governance practice. Moller acts for many publicly listed companies in Australia and regularly advises boards of directors on corporate governance and related issues. He is currently chair or a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and was critical in the progression of the high-profile LSE-listed SolGold PLC into becoming one of the largest copper-gold developments in the world.
Don Smith – Managing Director
Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years in the mining industry. He has worked in operational, development, exploration and consulting roles for junior through multinational firms intensively internationally on numerous commodities, including base and precious metals and energy minerals.
Smith’s corporate experience includes project acquisition, financing and development, and company management. He has been the founding director of a number of private and public resource companies, including the successful listings on the ASX of Platypus Resources and Alderan Resources. Smith has a Bachelor of Science from Newcastle University and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business.
Andrew Haythorpe – Non-executive Director
Andrew Haythorpe has 30 years’ experience in geology and funds management and has been the director and chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Since 1999, Haythorpe has been involved in over AU$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX.
He is currently the managing director at Allup Silica, Goldoz and Stunalara Metals, where he is also a founder. He has previously been a fund manager and analyst at Bankers Trust, an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX-listed company with some AU$96 billion in assets), and a director at Hartley Poynton. More recently, he was the managing director of Crescent Gold, leading that company from a junior explorer to a mid-tier producer within four years; and the managing director of Michelago Resources, which became one of the top-performing ASX-listed companies on its transition to gold production in China.
Owen Burchell – Non-executive Director
Owen Burchell is a mining engineer with 20 years of technical, operational and corporate experience, including management positions at Rio Tinto, BHP and Barrick Gold, as well as numerous mining start-ups, closures and operational turnaround projects.
Burchell holds several post-graduate business qualifications from the West Australian School of Mines and is the holder of a First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency. He is also a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Burchell currently consults on numerous projects in the resource sector.
Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN MINERAL RICH CUBA
Antilles Gold is participating in the development of two mines in Cuba to produce copper, gold, silver, and antimony, and in the exploration of potentially large porphyry copper properties, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
The joint venture intends to fund the copper exploration from surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near-term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine.
- JOINT VENTURE
Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a Cuban foreign joint venture mining company in August 2020 to develop the Country’s largest known gold deposit at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south-west coast.
MLV has since committed to progressively establishing itself as a broadly based mining company to develop previously explored mineral deposits controlled by GeoMinera. To date, the Nueva Sabana project and four concessions hosting porphyry copper prospects have been added to its portfolio.
Features of the Joint Venture include:
- A foreign Bank account will hold all proceeds from loans, and product sales, with the only funds remitted to Cuba being for local expenses, which will minimise Country credit risk.
- Antilles Gold nominates all senior management for the operations and exploration activities.
- Income tax rate of 15% waived for 8 years.
- No import duties on plant & equipment.
- Low entry cost for near term development of previously explored properties.
- Low operating costs.
- Association with GeoMinera ensures rapid permitting.
GeoMinera transferred a 900ha mining concession for the La Demajagua gold-antimony-silver open pit mine with 50,000m of historic drilling to the joint venture for US$13.5 million of MLV shares, and a 752ha concession covering the Nueva Sabana gold-copper oxide deposit, and the underlying El Pilar porphyry copper system for US$1.5 million of MLV shares.
A subsidiary of Antilles Gold is “earning-in” to a 50% holding in MLV by contributing US$15.0 million equity, of which approximately US$14.6 million had been invested to 30 September 2024, with the balance to be contributed in November 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.
ROGER RIVER PROJECT
- Reviewed land holdings prior to next phase of exploration with tenure rationalised post quarter
ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
- Continued desktop data review with efforts to support next phase of exploration
CORPORATE UPDATE
- Continued to review multiple assets and opportunities for investment and acquisition
- Reviewed and updated OHS and ESG frameworks
- Strong financial position with $2.86m cash at June 2024 quarter end
Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states: “Norfolk continued to review both projects in South Australia & Tasmania from a prospectivity and cost perspective whilst also progressing OHS and ESG frameworks. In conjunction with our core projects, Norfolk has continued to review offers for acquisitions and investment opportunities throughout the quarter such as the Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina.”
Roger River Project, Tasmania
Norfolk completed the required annual reporting to establish the future commitments for the Roger River Project (RRP), comprising of EL20/2020 and EL17/2021 with Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company rationalised the total land package to a focused area of exploration. This process allowed the Company to significantly reduce future expenditure commitments.
Subsequent to the quarter, communication has been received from MRT stating the rehabilitation obligations on the surrendered area of EL17/2021 have been assessed and cleared deeming the process as final.
Please see the announcement dated 22nd October 2024 for further information.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.
- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.
Gold Projects – Central Queensland
- High grade gold trenching programme planned at Big Red in central Queensland. Previous trenching returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike under cover.
- Reassessment of two shuttered gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.
- Gold projects are in the Drummond Basin in Queensland – a region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.
Pilbara Iron Ore Project
- Discussions are underway after planning a detailed rockchip sampling programme over Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples over 4km of enriched iron ore over a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw in the Pilbara.
Corporate
- Post quarter-end, the Company announced that it had received firm commitments for a placement to raise $1 million (before costs), through the issue of 200 million shares at $0.005 each. The Placement includes $150,000 participation by directors, subject to Shareholder approval
OPERATIONS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
During the September quarter, the Company announced that it had renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interest in IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.
IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects. Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers a large area of 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA and one of the first identified near surface brine basins outside of the producing Clayton Valley in Nevada (Figure 1). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep. Drilling has shown numerous brine horizons. The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Recent auger results at Odienné gold project, Côte d’Ivoire, highlight +16km of priority targets within the high strain Archean margin (Sassandra Fault) ready for air core follow-up
- Assay results from reconnaissance diamond drill holes at Odienné confirm presence of extensive shearing coincident with gold mineralisation and favourable alteration that remains largely untested within the Odienné South permit
- Budgeted Exploration includes over 10,000m of drilling planned for the December quarter, to follow-up on previous drilling success at Odienné gold project, and the Ferké gold project, also in in Côte d’Ivoire
Ferké Gold Project, 300km2
- Commencement of Ferké auger drilling campaign imminent as wet season in Côte d’Ivoire draws to a close
- >9km segment of Ferké gold anomaly will be covered with 5,000m auger campaign over the next month
- Auger drilling targets extensions to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling returning:
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
Odienné Project, 758km2
- 5,000m air core drilling campaign to commence immediately after Ferké drilling, targeting the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, and recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture located on contiguous land holding
- Follow-up diamond and RC drilling fully funded and planned across both Ferké and Odienné projects as part of a staged exploration campaign over the upcoming 2024-25 field season
Corporate
- Fully funded exploration campaigns through CY2025 with A$6.8M cash at hand as at 30 September 2024
In the previous quarter, Many Peaks completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919km2 across the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, which remains among the fasting growing regions globally for gold production and discovery over the past decade.
In this reporting period the Company finalized and received results for an initial 8,810m of reconnaissance drilling at the Odienné Gold Project. Results successfully delineated priority targets totalling >16km of shear zone. This positions Many Peaks well for further exploration success with staged follow-up drilling planned for the upcoming field season.
With the wet season in Cote d’Ivoire drawing to an end, an auger drill campaign is anticipated to commence at Ferké in the coming week. Following this, an air core drilling campaign is expected to commence at Odienné in late November, with field work having already recommenced in preparation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Pearl Copper Project, Arizona, USA
- Golden Mile completed due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
- Project adjacent to the super-giant San Manuel-Kalamazoo porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit
- Odyssey and Ford prospects identified within the Project as immediate highly prospective, exploration drill targets
- Rock chip sampling at the Odyssey prospect returned exceptional assay results:
- Silver assays up to 930 g/t
- Copper assays up to 10.05%
- Zinc assays up to 8.09%
- Mineralisation at the Odyssey prospect is visible at the surface with a strike length of >800m and includes multiple NNW trending extensional veins
- Historic data at the Ford prospect indicates grades up to 10.6% copper, 31.3% lead and 0.54oz (16.7 g/t) gold.
Corporate
- Appointment of Company Secretary Mr Justyn Stedwell, who has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies
PEARL COPPER PROJECT (PEARL), ARIZONA, USA (G88 Earn In)
Pearl is located within a world-class mining jurisdiction of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Province within the Southwestern North American Porphyry Copper Province. This is the principal metallogenic province of the United States (US) accounting for approximately 70% of total US copper production.
Figure 1: Significant Copper Mines and Projects in Arizona USA
The Project is adjacent to the world class San Manuel-Kalamazoo Mine, with historic production of approximately 1Bt @ 0.7% Cu. Many other deposits occur in the greater area around the Project, with Arizona being host to some of the world’s largest copper discoveries.
During the Quarter, Golden Mile completed its due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) 2.
A field trip, undertaken as part of the due diligence, confirmed the very high prospectivity of the project area for company-making copper resources. This field examination, undertaken in late July, and while only preliminary in nature, delineated the Odyssey and Ford prospects within the Pearl project area as immediate, highly prospective, exploration drill targets.
Click here for the full Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report
Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the September Quarter are outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate Development
- Consolidation of the Sandstone District, with a proposed merger with Alto Metals Ltd and contemporaneous acquisition of the gold rights at Gateway Mining’s Montague East Project
- The Sandstone transactions position Brightstar into a multi-asset gold developer with +3Moz in Mineral Resources on granted Mining Leases in the Eastern Goldfields
- Completion of Linden Gold Acquisition occurred following compulsory acquisition.
Exploration & Feasibility Study Activities
- Drilling continued across the portfolio, as part of DFS work streams and the previously announced 30,000m reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD). Multiple high grade drilling results returned across Brightstar’s assets, including:
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- LBRC24049: 26m @ 2.69g/t Au from 120m
- LBRC24017: 28m @ 2.77g/t Au from 153m
- LBRC24012: 29m @ 2.62g/t Au from 160m
- LBRC24013: 30m @ 1.97g/t Au from 143m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Fish
- FHRCD2403: 7.0m @ 9.50 g/t Au from 176m
- FHRCD2420: 8.0m @ 8.01 g/t Au from 180m
- Menzies Gold Project: Lady Shenton
- LSRC24049: 5m @ 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m @ 45.76g/t Au from 104m and 2m @ 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
- Menzies Gold Project: Link Zone
- LZMET24001: 12.0m @ 11.90 g/t Au from 51.0m, including 1.0m @ 55.8 g/t Au from 54.0m
- Laverton Gold Project: Cork Tree Well
- CTWGT004: 1.0m @ 40.15g/t Au from 78.0m; 0.59m @ 37.4g/t Au from 81.0m and 0.41m @ 11.62g/t Au from 81.59m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- Pre-Feasibility Study upgraded into a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeting delivery in 1H CY25
Operations
- Brightstar’s excellent operating safety record continues with no LTI’s or MTI’s throughout the quarter at Second Fortune
- Significant capital development at the Second Fortune underground mine with 712.4 metres of development completed in the month
- A total of 111.1m of decline development was completed during the quarter;
- A total of 219.2m of capital development and 382.1m of operating (ore drives) development was also completed.
- Throughout the quarter, Second Fortune prioritised capital development, including vent rising, to fully establish two levels ahead of the production front. This has set the mine up in an excellent position to meet increased production targets into CY25
- During the quarter, resource definition and expansion drilling was undertaken from a combination of both surface RC, diamond and underground diamond drilling. Drilling was completed to enable an upgrade to the Mineral Resource Model (due Q4 2024) targeting declaration of Ore Reserves and mine life guidance
- A total of 1,399.2m of underground diamond drilling was completed across 13 holes.
- A total of 4,055m of surface diamond drilling was completed across 10 holes, consisting of RC collars and diamond tails (completed during the Sept Quarter but reported after quarter end).
- A total of 7,107t @ 3.40g/t Au for 777oz of development ore (from ore drives) was mined during the quarter.
- Closing ore stockpiles of 11,452t @ 3.73g/t Au for 1,373oz at the Second Fortune ROM pad and 190kt @ 0.9g/t Au for 5,498oz at the Lord Byron ROM pad available for processing
- Fish Mine (Jasper Hills): On-going permitting and engineering works in line with fast-tracked assessment of early production opportunities
Finance
- A $24M placement to professional and sophisticated investors during the quarter in conjunction with the Sandstone acquisitions
- Topdrill ‘drill-for-equity’ agreement executed and extended for a total of $5M
- Brightstar executive management team strengthened with experienced CFO appointment
- Cash on hand of A$14.7 million as at 30th September, with an elevated $16 million spent on exploration, mining and development activities during the quarter in line with DFS exploration and development work schedules
- No bank debt or gold hedging in place
Sandstone Gold Project Acquisitions
During the Quarter, Brightstar and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) announced that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme). Under the terms of the Scheme, Brightstar will acquire 100% of the shares in Alto and each Alto shareholder will receive 4 new Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the record date for the Scheme.
In addition to the Scheme, Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) (Gateway), and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA), under which MGP proposes to acquire Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of Gateway’s Montague
East Gold Project, with MGP obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights (Montague Acquisition)(Figure 1).
The Montague Acquisition was not conditional on the Scheme completing and successfully completed post quarter end on 2 October 2024.
The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio, for the benefit of both Brightstar, Alto and Gateway shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
