Telo Genomics Grants Stock Options

Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO,OTC:TDSGF) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, announces the grant of stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its stock option plan to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,300,000 common shares of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, of which 2,500,000 Options were granted to directors and officers, 600,000 Options to employees, and 200,000 Options to consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per share and expire five years from the date of grant. The Options vest immediately upon grant.

The Option grants were made to reward the current Telo team for their past and ongoing efforts and to incentivize contributions to Telo's success moving forward.

The Options granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, and the underlying shares, are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:
John Price
Chief Financial Officer
408-550-5767
info@telodx.com

555 Richmond Street West
Toronto, ON, Canada, M5V 3B1
www.telodx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307877

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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